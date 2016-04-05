Mad Panda Bot MT5 is a powerful expert advisor that utilizes a basic, scale-in drawdown grid formula. Widen or tighten the grid for the ultimate risk management tool, creating infinite possibilities for low to high risk. This EA can trade any market. Choose between trend, hedge, martingale or single sided (long/short) trading.



Hello, my name is Bill Mitzlaff. I started building this strategy in 2016. I spent two years optimizing in a demo account. I started trading live with this strategy in 2018. After 4 years of successful trading I decided to have it coded into an expert advisor. Starting in late 2022, I have added one more feature to the algo, creating a very unique and powerful expert advisor.



Check out the screenshots of Mad Panda Bot EA running in the MT5 Strategy Tester over a 3 year span from 2015-2017

How is my product different from others?



You do not need to install additional files. Easy to set up and start trading/testing. We have a strong community on Discord for learning and optimizing your EA, we help you with your specific trading goals. I provide a free consultation prior to purchase if needed. You get a unique advisor with multiple strategies coded in, creating infinite possibilities.

Recommendations:

Working symbol EURUSD

Working Timeframe: 1H

Min deposit: $1500

Min leverage 1:100 Main Features:

Martingale (Adjustable)

Scale In (Adjustable)

Trade specific time of day

Hard stop loss and take profit using percentage values

Not sensitive to broker conditions

Easy to install



Trend Mode



Risk Warning: Before you buy Mad Panda Bot EA, please familiarize yourself with the risks involved. Past performance is no guarantee of future profitability (the EA may also generate losses).















