US500 Trend Scalper

Welcome to US500 Scalper EA!





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Heads up—just a few copies remain at the current price before it goes up to $497!









Check live signals for 4 EAs US30 D1, US30 M1, DE40 M10, US500 M2.

*** Purchase US30 D1, or M1 Scalper EA and get DE40 EA for free! ** Contact me in messages, for more details.





Account Details for Demonstration: To view the trading EAs in action, log in to the following live account. Account Number: 8328683 Password: WM6nCb?6M0+5

Server: EquitiGroupLtd-Live



This EA is Built to follow short trends in the M2 timeframe at the first 30 min of the US market open. The EA strategy is based on price action and the only used indicator is the ATR to find the best entry price according to the volatility. All trades have a stop loss and take profit, and use a trailing stop and trailing take profits to minimize risk and maximize the potential of each trade. The system is built on following trends in M2 candles. US500 is the best symbol for this strategy.



Feel free to backtest other symbols like EURUSD and XAUUSD.





US500 Backtest shows a stable growth curve that has a 60% win rate, with drawdown 5.5% while risking 4% per trade, it averaged a return of 5-8% per month.



No "neural network/machine learning AI/ChatGPT/Quantum computer/perfect straight line backtests" sales-talk.





As a developer, I have 10+ years of experience in creating automated trading systems. If you have any questions, reach out to me through messages and comments.

If you like the EA, please leave a review explaining your thoughts.









Running Recommendations

Recommended Symbol : US500

Time period: M2

Running funds: It is recommended to be above $1000.

Account type: No special requirements, the Returns are better with low spreads.

Leverage: No special requirements.

It is recommended to install on VPS.



Description of US500 M2 Scalper Parameters: From the Setfile.

Follow these settings when you are back testing.

General Settings:

Magic_Number: Unique identifier for the EA's trades, set to 623586 . This number helps differentiate its trades from others on the same account.

Unique identifier for the EA's trades, set to 623586 . This number helps differentiate its trades from others on the same account. Order_Comment: A comment for all trades, set to "US500 Trend Scalper" , useful for identifying trades in your trading history.

A comment for all trades, set to "US500 Trend Scalper" , useful for identifying trades in your trading history. Slippage: The maximum allowable price slippage in points, set to 100 . This controls how much the execution price can deviate from the requested price.

Entry Settings:

Max_Trades_Per_Day: Limits the number of trades per day, set to 3 . If set to 0 , there's no limit on the number of trades.

Limits the number of trades per day, set to 3 . If set to 0 , there's no limit on the number of trades. Entry_Signal_X_Consecutive_Candles = 4

Min_Candle_Body = 300 Points ( if US500 Has decimals fro Example : 4938.23)

Min_Signal_Candle_Body_X_Times_ATR_Period: The number of periods for the ATR calculation, set to 7 .

Money Management:

Lot_Method: The method used to calculate the lot size. Set to auto lot.

The method used to calculate the lot size. Set to auto lot. LotSize1: The fixed lot size for each trade, set to 0.1 lots.

The fixed lot size for each trade, set to 0.1 lots. RiskAmount: The percentage of account equity risked per trade when using auto lot sizing, set to 3 % .

The percentage of account equity risked per trade when using auto lot sizing, set to 3 % . Min_Lots1: The minimum lot size for auto lot sizing, set to 0.1 lots.

The minimum lot size for auto lot sizing, set to 0.1 lots. Max_Lots1: The maximum lot size for auto lot sizing, set to 300 lots.

Stop Loss/Take Profit (SL/TP) Settings:

SL_Highest_Lowest_Of_X_Bars = 3

SL_High_Low_Offset = 500 (points not pips)

TP_1_X_Times_SL = 0.35

TP_1_Close_Percent = 100 .

. Use_BE_On_TP_1 = true

TP_2_X_Times_SL = 0.4

TP_2_Close_Percent = 100

TP_Final_X_Times_SL: The final Take Profit level as a multiple of the Stop Loss, set to 0.5 .

Trailing Stop Settings:

Use_TrailingStop: true, the EA uses a trailing stop to lock in profits as the trade moves in your favor.

true, the EA uses a trailing stop to lock in profits as the trade moves in your favor. Trailing_Stop_Trigger_Only_In_Profit: false If true, the trailing stop only activates when the trade is in profit.

If true, the trailing stop only activates when the trade is in profit. Trailing_X_Times_ATR: The distance of the trailing stop from the current price, set as a multiple of the ATR, set to 1.

ATR Settings:

ATR_TF: The timeframe for the ATR calculation, set to 10 minutes .

The timeframe for the ATR calculation, set to 10 minutes . ATR_Period: The period for the ATR calculation, set to 7 .

Exit Settings:

Use_Exit_At_Opposite_Signal: false , If true, the EA exits trades when an opposite signal is generated.

, If true, the EA exits trades when an opposite signal is generated. Use_Exit_Time: If true, the EA exits all trades at a specific time, set to "19:00" .

If true, the EA exits all trades at a specific time, set to "19:00" . Exit_Time: The specific time to exit all trades, set to "19:00" .

Time Filter:

Use_TimeFilter: If true, the EA will only trade during specific Times.

If true, the EA will only trade during specific Times. PeriodBegin: The start time for trading, set to "16:38" . which is 9:38 EST ( Very important)

The start time for trading, set to "16:38" . which is 9:38 EST ( Very important) PeriodEnd: The end time for trading, set to "17:00" .

This comprehensive guide provides you with all the details needed to understand and customize the EA according to your trading style and market conditions.





Before you buy US500 Scalper EA please be aware of the risks involved. Past performance is no guarantee of future profitability.



