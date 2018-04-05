US500 Trend Scalper

  • Experts
  • Bishoy Yacob
    Bishoy Yacob

    Bishoy Yacob

    Hello! I’m Bishoy, a dedicated MQL5 developer with a passion for crafting innovative trading solutions. With a strong background in financial markets and a deep understanding of algorithmic trading, I specialize in developing robust and efficient trading robots, custom indicators, and scripts for
  • Version: 1.0
  • Activations: 11

Welcome to US500 Scalper EA!

Download the Setfile

Please use the setfile when running a backtest/ forward, modelling every tick based on real ticks.


Heads up—just a few copies remain at the current price before it goes up to $497!


Check live signals for 4 EAs US30 D1, US30 M1, DE40 M10, US500 M2.

*** Purchase US30 D1, or M1 Scalper EA and get DE40 EA for free! ** Contact me in messages, for more details.


Account Details for Demonstration:

To view the trading EAs in action, log in to the following live account.

      Account Number: 8328683

  • Password: WM6nCb?6M0+5
  • Server: EquitiGroupLtd-Live


This EA is Built to follow short trends in the M2 timeframe at the first 30 min of the US market open. The EA strategy is based on price action and the only used indicator is the ATR to find the best entry price according to the volatility. All trades have a stop loss and take profit, and use a trailing stop and trailing take profits to minimize risk and maximize the potential of each trade. The system is built on following trends in M2 candles. US500 is the best symbol for this strategy.


Feel free to backtest other symbols like EURUSD and XAUUSD.

US500 Backtest shows a stable growth curve that has a 60% win rate, with drawdown 5.5% while risking 4% per trade, it averaged a return of 5-8% per month.

No "neural network/machine learning AI/ChatGPT/Quantum computer/perfect straight line backtests" sales-talk.

As a developer, I have 10+ years of experience in creating automated trading systems. If you have any questions, reach out to me through messages and comments.

If you like the EA, please leave a review explaining your thoughts.



Running Recommendations

  • Recommended Symbol : US500
  • Time period: M2
  • Running funds: It is recommended to be above $1000.
  • Account type: No special requirements, the Returns are better with low spreads.
  • Leverage: No special requirements.
  • It is recommended to install on VPS.

Description of US500 M2 Scalper Parameters: From the Setfile.
Follow these settings when you are back testing.

General Settings:

  • Magic_Number: Unique identifier for the EA's trades, set to 623586 . This number helps differentiate its trades from others on the same account.
  • Order_Comment: A comment for all trades, set to "US500 Trend Scalper" , useful for identifying trades in your trading history.
  • Slippage: The maximum allowable price slippage in points, set to 100 . This controls how much the execution price can deviate from the requested price.

Entry Settings:

  • Max_Trades_Per_Day: Limits the number of trades per day, set to 3 . If set to 0 , there's no limit on the number of trades.
  • Entry_Signal_X_Consecutive_Candles = 4
  • Min_Candle_Body = 300 Points ( if US500 Has decimals fro Example : 4938.23)
  • Min_Signal_Candle_Body_X_Times_ATR_Period: The number of periods for the ATR calculation, set to 7 .

Money Management:

  • Lot_Method: The method used to calculate the lot size. Set to auto lot.
  • LotSize1: The fixed lot size for each trade, set to 0.1 lots.
  • RiskAmount: The percentage of account equity risked per trade when using auto lot sizing, set to 3 % .
  • Min_Lots1: The minimum lot size for auto lot sizing, set to 0.1 lots.
  • Max_Lots1: The maximum lot size for auto lot sizing, set to 300 lots.

Stop Loss/Take Profit (SL/TP) Settings:

  • SL_Highest_Lowest_Of_X_Bars = 3
  • SL_High_Low_Offset   = 500 (points not pips)
  • TP_1_X_Times_SL = 0.35
  • TP_1_Close_Percent = 100 .
  • Use_BE_On_TP_1 = true 
  • TP_2_X_Times_SL = 0.4
  • TP_2_Close_Percent = 100
  • TP_Final_X_Times_SL: The final Take Profit level as a multiple of the Stop Loss, set to 0.5 .

Trailing Stop Settings:

  • Use_TrailingStop: true, the EA uses a trailing stop to lock in profits as the trade moves in your favor.
  • Trailing_Stop_Trigger_Only_In_Profit: false If true, the trailing stop only activates when the trade is in profit.
  • Trailing_X_Times_ATR: The distance of the trailing stop from the current price, set as a multiple of the ATR, set to 1.

ATR Settings:

  • ATR_TF: The timeframe for the ATR calculation, set to 10 minutes .
  • ATR_Period: The period for the ATR calculation, set to 7 .

Exit Settings:

  • Use_Exit_At_Opposite_Signal: false, If true, the EA exits trades when an opposite signal is generated.
  • Use_Exit_Time: If true, the EA exits all trades at a specific time, set to "19:00" .
  • Exit_Time: The specific time to exit all trades, set to "19:00" .

Time Filter:

  • Use_TimeFilter: If true, the EA will only trade during specific Times.
  • PeriodBegin: The start time for trading, set to "16:38" . which is 9:38 EST ( Very important)
  • PeriodEnd: The end time for trading, set to "17:00" .

This comprehensive guide provides you with all the details needed to understand and customize the EA according to your trading style and market conditions.

Before you buy US500 Scalper EA please be aware of the risks involved. Past performance is no guarantee of future profitability.


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Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.37 (30)
Experts
Live Trading Signal Public real-time monitoring of trading activity: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372719 Official Information Seller profile Official channel User Manual Setup instructions and usage guidelines: View user manual Zerqon EA is an adaptive Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD trading. The strategy is based on a Deep LSTM neural network model integrated through ONNX, allowing the system to process sequential market behavior and evaluate price dynamics in a st
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (506)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
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Experts
UPDATE - ONLY A FEW COPIES LEFT AT CURRENT PRICE! The main goal of this system is long-term live performance without using any risky martingale or grid.  VERY LIMITED COPIES AT CURRENT PRICE Final Price $1499 [Live Signal]  |  [Backtest Results]  |  [Setup Guide]  |  [FTMO Results] A Different Approach to Trading Pulse Engine does not use any indicators or specific timeframes. It has a very unique approach that is not used by any other trading system on MQL5. It trades intraday directional patt
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Experts
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Experts
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4.53 (74)
Experts
Real Trading Account   LIVE SIGNAL IC MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2339082 This EA uses the same logic and execution rules as the verified live signal shown on MQL5.When used with the recommended, optimized settings on a reputable ECN/RAW-spread broker ( e.g., IC Markets or TMGM) , the EA's live trading behavior is designed to closely align with the trade structure and execution characteristics of the live signal. Please note that differences in broker conditions, spreads, executio
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MQL TOOLS SL
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The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
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5 (4)
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XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
The Gold Space
Ayush V Jain
5 (3)
Experts
Price Increases on monday. Live Signal on Vantage https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminate
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Valentina Zhuchkova
4.17 (24)
Experts
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
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5 (8)
Experts
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
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Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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