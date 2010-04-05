AI US30 D1 Scalper

Welcome to AI US30 Daily Scalper EA!





modelling





Act fast—just a few copies remain at the current price before it gets to $197!





Check live signals for 4 EAs US30 D1, US30 M1, US500 M2, DE40 M10.





*** Purchase This EA or US30 M1 Scalper, and get DE40 for free! ** Contact me in messages, for more details



Built to follow trends in the D1 timeframe. The EA strategy is based on price action and the only used indicator is the ATR to find the best entry price according to the volatility. All trades have a stop loss and take profit, and use a trailing stop and trailing take profits to minimize risk and maximize the potential of each trade. The system is built on trading breakouts and engulfing D1 candles. US30 is the best symbol for this strategy, as it has the highest Return to drawdown ratio.

US30 Backtest shows a stable growth curve that has a 95% win rate.



No "neural network/machine learning Quantum computer/perfect straight line backtests" sales-talk.





As a developer, I have 10+ years of experience in creating automated trading systems. If you have any questions, reach out to me through messages and comments.

If you like the EA, please leave a review explaining your thoughts.









Running Recommendations

Recommended Symbol : US30

Time period: D1

Running funds: It is recommended to be above $1000 .

. Account type: No special requirements, the Returns are better with low spreads.

Leverage: No special requirements.

It is recommended to install on VPS.



Advisor's advantages: Expert Advisor trades during testing fully correspond to the trades in real trading, which is very important. Suitable for PROP FIRMS Just lower the risk to 1%. Suitable for both beginners and professional traders. Can work with any broker.





Description of US30 D1 Scalper Parameters: From the Setfile. Follow these settings when you are back testing.

General Settings:

Magic_Number: Unique identifier for the EA's trades, set to 240520 . This number helps differentiate its trades from others on the same account.

Unique identifier for the EA's trades, set to 240520 . This number helps differentiate its trades from others on the same account. Order_Comment: A comment for all trades, set to " US30 D1 Scalper " , useful for identifying trades in your trading history.

A comment for all trades, set to " " , useful for identifying trades in your trading history. Slippage: The maximum allowable price slippage in points, set to 500 (in points), This controls how much the execution price can deviate from the requested price.

Entry Settings:

Max_Trades_Per_Day: Limits the number of trades per day, set to 1 . If set to 0 , there's no limit on the number of trades.

Limits the number of trades per day, set to . If set to 0 , there's no limit on the number of trades. Min_Signal_Candle_Body_X_Times_ATR: Defines the minimum size of the signal candle body as a multiple of the ATR (Average True Range), set to 1.4

Defines the minimum size of the signal candle body as a multiple of the ATR (Average True Range), set to Min_Signal_Candle_Body_X_Times_ATR_TF: The timeframe used to calculate the ATR, set to 4 hours .

The timeframe used to calculate the ATR, set to . Min_Signal_Candle_Body_X_Times_ATR_Period: The number of periods for the ATR calculation, set to 14.

Money Management:

Lot_Method: The method used to calculate the lot size. Set to Auto Lot Size.

The method used to calculate the lot size. Set to Auto Lot Size. LotSize1: The fixed lot size for each trade, set to 0.1 lots.

The fixed lot size for each trade, set to 0.1 lots. RiskAmount: The percentage of account equity risked per trade when using auto lot sizing, set to 5% .

The percentage of account equity risked per trade when using auto lot sizing, set to 5% . Min_Lots1: The minimum lot size for auto lot sizing, set to 0.1 lots.

The minimum lot size for auto lot sizing, set to 0.1 lots. Max_Lots1: The maximum lot size for auto lot sizing, set to 300 lots.

Stop Loss/Take Profit (SL/TP) Settings:

SL_X_Times_Previous_Bar_Height: Sets the Stop Loss as a multiple of the previous bar's height, set to 0.6 .

Sets the Stop Loss as a multiple of the previous bar's height, set to . TP_1_X_Times_SL: The first Take Profit level as a multiple of the Stop Loss, set to 0.2 .

The first Take Profit level as a multiple of the Stop Loss, set to . TP_1_Close_Percent: The percentage of the position closed at the first TP level, set to 100% .

The percentage of the position closed at the first TP level, set to . TP_2_X_Times_SL: The second Take Profit level as a multiple of the Stop Loss, set to 0.3 .

The second Take Profit level as a multiple of the Stop Loss, set to . TP_2_Close_Percent: The percentage of the position closed at the second TP level, set to 100% .

The percentage of the position closed at the second TP level, set to . Use_BE_On_TP_2: If true, the Stop Loss is moved to breakeven at the second TP level.

If true, the Stop Loss is moved to breakeven at the second TP level. TP_Final_X_Times_SL: The final Take Profit level as a multiple of the Stop Loss, set to 0.5.

Trailing Stop Settings:

Use_TrailingStop: true , the EA uses a trailing stop to lock in profits as the trade moves in your favor .

, the EA uses a trailing stop to lock in profits as the trade moves in your favor . Trailing_Stop_Trigger_Only_In_Profit: true , the trailing stop only activates when the trade is in profit.

, the trailing stop only activates when the trade is in profit. Trailing_X_Times_ATR: The distance of the trailing stop from the current price, set as a multiple of the ATR, set to 1 .

ATR Settings:

ATR_TF: The timeframe for the ATR calculation, set to 1 hour .

The timeframe for the ATR calculation, set to . ATR_Period: The period for the ATR calculation, set to 14 .

Exit Settings:

Use_Exit_At_Opposite_Signal: false , If true, the EA exits trades when an opposite signal is generated.

, If true, the EA exits trades when an opposite signal is generated. Use_Exit_Time: false , If true, the EA exits all trades at a specific time, set to "23:00" .

, If true, the EA exits all trades at a specific time, set to "23:00" . Exit_Time: The specific time to exit all trades, set to "23:00" .

Time Filter:

Use_TimeFilter: false , the EA will only trade during specific Times.

, the EA will only trade during specific Times. PeriodBegin: The start time for trading, set to "00:00" Broker Time .

The start time for trading, set to "00:00" . PeriodEnd: The end time for trading, set to "00:00" .

This comprehensive guide provides you with all the details needed to understand and customize the EA according to your trading style and market conditions.





Before you buy US30 Daily Scalper EA please be aware of the risks involved. Past performance is no guarantee of future profitability.







