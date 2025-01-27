EA Free for the rest of the week ! Please test and comment ??

Sky is the Limit EA works very nice but read below and test in all case.

It is trading on Supporting and Resistance levels !

See the Settings picture for the ulitmate settings I use !

It does have a SL setting but i found that, whatever i made it, the market will trigger it.

I found that Long trades do better. Suggestion is to set Sell=0 or =1. It is possible that in a bullish market, long trades work better. I will be adding filters in the next version hopefully to stop short trades in a bullish market or against the trend !

It works on all the pairs and also Gold which I use the most.

The best for you is to do backtesting to determine your settings. It varies due to the Currency you trade.

I tested it on FTMO on R100k and R10k and in both cases the Trial was successful. It is not a set and forget EA. Manage the trades and if you see that the market turns against you due to news or other volatility then kill the trades. You will make it up again with the next trades ! I would not set more than 2 buy trades and then varies your Lot size, start small and increase it.

If you backtest with data of full year then rather use small TP's (100-200).

Update 11/09/2024

I also started a funded account with Darwinex ($100000) 15 days ago !

I qualified this morning. see Screenshots !

Thanks

PS : Name of EA is the name of my Cat (Real Picture) , helping to type all the time ! :-)



