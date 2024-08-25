This is a user guide on setting up the Day Trading Price Patterns Scanner EA

MT5 Available here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/121990





The Day Trading Price Patterns Scanner is an easy-to-use, fully customizable utility that enables the sending of Day Trading Price Patterns signals to Telegram, transforming your account into a signal provider. It scan all the pairs and timeframes.

Scan all the main Price Patterns are introduced in the Ebook Day Trading With Price Action - Galen Wood (Official Course)



You won't never miss any potential trading setup.





A VPS (Virtual Private Server) is recommended to guarantee a consistent 24/7 signal service.





Demo Available



Experience our Day Trading Price Patterns Scanner with a free demo version.

This is an excellent opportunity to test the EA's features and compatibility with your system. (Demo version only work on XAUUSD_M15)





Installing the Demo Version: Launch MetaTrader, then click "File" in the top left corner. Select "Open Data Folder" from the drop-down menu. Navigate to your MQL4 or MQL5 directory. Access the 'Experts' folder within this directory. Use the link provided above to download the demo (ex5 file) directly into the 'Experts' folder. Return to MetaTrader and locate 'Navigator'. Right-click and select 'Refresh' from the context menu. The demo should now be visible in the list. Simply drag and drop it onto your chart to initiate the setup.





Installation

Telegram bot

Create a Telegram bot that sends messages from the MT5 to the chat, channel or group.



Set Up Telegram Bot



Go to telegram and search for @BotFather

@BotFather Send /newbot and follow the instructions wich are given by the BothFather

and follow the instructions wich are given by the BothFather Chose a name and username for your bot

for your bot You'll get the token for your bot (Use this token to access the HTTP API)



Refer to the image below



for your bot (Use this token to access the HTTP API) Refer to the image below Load Day Trading Price Patterns Scanner EA on a chart in your MT5 terminal

EA on a chart in your MT5 terminal On the inputs, paste the token you got from BotFather

DO NOT press “OK” yet as you need to insert the Chat ID first



Chat / Group ID Create the telegram group or channel where you want the EA to send messages.

Add your newly created bot to the group/channel and make it an admin.

Group Info --> Manage Group --> Administrations --> ADD ADMINISTRATOR --> Your Bot --> Save

Write any message in the group/channel (like "Test"). This message is needed to get the group/channel ID.

Replace the <Token> part in the following URL with the Token you got from BotFather.

https://api.telegram.org/bot <token> /getUpdates



part in the following URL with the Token you got from BotFather. https://api.telegram.org/bot /getUpdates Open the URL in your browser. If on the new page is only: {"ok":true, "result":[]} Send a new message to the group/channel and update your browser tab.

Send a new message to the group/channel and update your browser tab. Search for the part "chat":{id": and copy the ID. The ID should look something like this: -1001874495083

Let's test the new inputs. In the following URL Replace <token> with yout token and replace <ChatID> with your group/chat ID.

Open the URL in your browser

https://api.telegram.org/bot <token> /sendMessage?chat_id= <ChatID> &text=Installation%20was%20successfull!

You should now get the following message:

with yout token and replace with your group/chat ID. Open the URL in your browser https://api.telegram.org/bot /sendMessage?chat_id= &text=Installation%20was%20successfull! You should now get the following message: Insert the Chat ID in the EA inputs. It's highly recommended to save a template with the "Save" button.

Allow WebRequest Open your MT5 Terminal and go to "Tools" --> "Options" --> "Expert Advisors"

Turn on the "Allow WebRequest for listed URL:" bracket and add the following URL:

https://api.telegram.org Your Day Trading Price Patterns Scanner is now ready to use!

Settings EA inputs

Monitor Symbols (Ex: SYMBOL_PERIOD) The list of symbols for watching, separated by `|` For Example: EURUSD_M15 is using for scan the pattern on the Symbol EURUSD at Timeframe 15 minutes.

- Main Alerts Setting Enable Popup Alert: Show a popup when found a new pattern Enable Sound Alert: Play a sound when found a new pattern Enable Email Alert: Send an email when found a new pattern Enable Push Notification Alert: Send push notification to MT5 App on Mobile when found a new pattern Enable Telegram Alert: Send a message with screenshot to your telegram group/channel when found a new pattern

- Telegram Setting You need enable the Enable Telegram Alert above Telegram Channel ID: Your telegram channel id Telegram Bot Token: Your bot token. You must add this bot to the above channel with the Admin role.

- Chart Screenshot Setting Enable Send Screenshot: Send the chart screenshot to Telegram Width of Screenshot Height of Screenshot Chart Template for Screenshot: Chart Template is applied when take screenshot. You have to save the Chart Template to the default path, and just need add the name here. Screenshot Waiting Time: setting allows you to define the wait time in mili-seconds (5000 = 5s) that the EA will observe after opening a new chart and before capturing the screenshot. Increasing this duration may be necessary for slower EAs or when numerous indicators need to load on the chart prior to taking the screenshot.

Patterns Setting Enable the patterns that you need to send Alert.

Product Link

Day Trading Price Patterns Scanner MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/121990 For any inquiries contact the developer: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/phattranfx



