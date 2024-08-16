Day Trading Price Pattern MT5

5

The Day Trading Price Pattern indicator is an indicator of entry points that searches for and displays Price Action system patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all standard time frames: (m1, m5, m15, m30, H1, H4, D1, Wk, Mn). 

Show all the main Price Patterns are introduced in the Ebook Day Trading With Price Action - Galen Wood

You won't never miss any potential trading setup.


Want to send all the signals to your Telegram Channel? Checkout this guide


Advantages

1. Patterns: Trend Bar Failure, Anti-Climax, Decleration, Congestion Break-out Failure

2. Show all the main Price Patterns are introduced in the Ebook Day Trading With Price Action - Galen Wood on multiple timeframes and pairs


The product is under active development and new features and updates are released regularly.


AuthorPhat Tran. For any questions, write to me in private messages. I also recommend subscribing to my updates. To do this, follow the link to my profile and click "Add to friends".


Reviews 1
harryvu.hai
24
harryvu.hai 2024.09.07 11:19 
 

simple.

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LAUNCH PRICE: $99 Axiom Matrix is available at the launch price of $99. The price will increase to $199 after the first 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Axiom Matrix, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. [User Manual] , [Online Course] , [PDF]  And [DEMO] Axiom Matrix is a professional multi-symbol, multi-timeframe market scanner and decision dashboard for MetaTrader 5. It scans your Market Watc
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FiboSniper Pro – Professional Multi-Filter Fibonacci Grid Trading System FiboSniper Pro is an advanced technical trading indicator system that combines Fibonacci Envelopes with multi-layer filters including ADX, EMA, RSI, ATR, and Time Filters to help identify   filtered entry opportunities , along with automatic Stop Loss and Take Profit levels based on ATR volatility. It is specifically designed for traders who focus on M5 scalping strategies. After purchase, please contact me to receive instr
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Day Trading Price Patterns Scanner MT5
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The  Day Trading Price Patterns Scanner is an EA that searches for all Day Trading Price Patterns on the all pairs and send to your Telegram Channel. Scan all the main Price Patterns are introduced in the Ebook  Day Trading With Price Action - Galen Wood You won't never miss any potential trading setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ]  [ Free Indicator ] Setup A step by step   user guide   is available. No knowledge of Telegram API is required; all you need is provided by the developer. Free  Day Trading
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harryvu.hai 2024.09.07 11:19 
 

simple.

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