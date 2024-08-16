Day Trading Price Pattern MT5

The Day Trading Price Pattern indicator is an indicator of entry points that searches for and displays Price Action system patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all standard time frames: (m1, m5, m15, m30, H1, H4, D1, Wk, Mn).

Show all the main Price Patterns are introduced in the Ebook Day Trading With Price Action - Galen Wood

You won't never miss any potential trading setup.





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Advantages



1. Patterns: Trend Bar Failure, Anti-Climax, Decleration, Congestion Break-out Failure

2. Show all the main Price Patterns are introduced in the Ebook Day Trading With Price Action - Galen Wood on multiple timeframes and pairs









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