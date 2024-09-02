Grid Balance Guide

Grid Balance EA — A Grid Trading System Controlled by the Trader, Not the Bot

Most EAs on the market are built to run on autopilot. Grid Balance EA is different — it is designed to execute your decisions with precision, not replace your judgment.

Why Grid Balance EA?

Roughly 80% of market conditions are sideways — and that is exactly the environment where grid strategies perform best. Grid Balance EA is built to exploit that window with discipline and restraint.

Fully customizable — every parameter is under your control

Technical filter to avoid entries during unfavorable conditions

Built-in cut-loss protection to guard capital during adverse moves

Multi-pair support: XAUUSD, BTCUSD, GBPUSD, ...

Fully automated: entry, take profit, and restart — zero manual intervention required

See the EA in Action

This is a live account running Grid Balance EA in real market conditions. It is shared purely for reference — so you can observe how the EA behaves, manages trades, and handles different market situations firsthand.

Passview Server Exness-MT5Real20

Passview Login 159777981

Passview Password onlyView@123

Resources

Grid Balance EA — Product Page — Purchase, rent, or read full product details on MQL5

Settings Guide — Detailed explanation of every parameter to help you understand and configure the EA to fit your trading style

Configuration Files (.set) by Instrument

Download the .set file that matches your broker and instrument. Load it into the EA and you are ready to run.

XAUUSD

Technical Filter — Uses indicator-based filtering to determine DCA positions, trades Monday to Thursday, includes cut-loss. More stable, lower trade frequency.

HF NoFilter — Ignores indicator signals, resulting in higher trade frequency. Uses hedging, therefore carries higher risk compared to the Technical Filter setup.

BTCUSD

... : download here

GBPUSD

Technical Filter, Digits = 5: download here

Spread varies across brokers and account types. Fine-tuning the spread settings to match your specific conditions can meaningfully improve EA performance. Contact me directly for assistance.

Operational Guidelines

EA performs best during sideways market conditions

Always define a cut-loss level, regardless of account size

Capital requirements depend entirely on your configuration — this is a DCA-based system, so size it according to your risk tolerance

Refer to the Settings Guide above to configure correctly from the start

Turn off the EA before major news releases to avoid high volatility that can work against open grid positions.

Frequently Asked Questions

Algo Trading is enabled but the EA is not running?

Check the Spread value in the EA settings. It must be set higher than the spread currently shown on the panel. Each broker has a different spread — adjust accordingly.

Cum.Profit is not displaying correctly?

On demo accounts, some brokers restrict access to closed position history, which causes Cum.Profit to calculate incorrectly. This is a broker-side limitation. On live accounts, brokers are required to provide complete data under MQL5 regulations.

A Note on Risk

Grid Balance EA does not remove risk. It executes your decisions reliably — it does not make decisions for you. Results depend on how you configure it and how you manage risk. Always trade responsibly.

Not ready to commit? Start with a 3-month rental to validate performance on your own account first. The passview account above is always open — monitor real results at any time before you decide.

Version Note

Grid Balance EA is currently at version 4.8 Updated .set files will be released after stable backtesting is completed, ensuring full consistency between live usage and tested configurations.