SolarTrade Suite Comet Market Indicator

  • Indicators
  • Adam Gerasimov
    Adam Gerasimov

    Adam Gerasimov

    • Student at  'Applied Mathematics and Informatics'
    • Russia
    • 424
    I am studying for higher education in the specialty "Applied Mathematics and Computer Science"
  • Version: 1.2
  • Updated: 18 October 2024
  • Activations: 5
Financial Indicator SolarTrade Suite: Comet Market Indicator - Your Reliable Guide in the World of Financial Markets!

This is a period indicator that uses special innovative and advanced algorithms to calculate its value, and also has a pleasing design and additional functions.

It is very easy to understand the readings of this indicator: a green vertical line is the beginning of a new period.
As additional functions:
- click several times in the upper half of the main chart window to change the foreground color to blue or,
- click several times in the lower half of the main chart window to change the foreground color to red,
- in the program settings there is an option to turn on / off the display of the price scale,
- in the program settings there is an option to turn on / off the display of the time scale.

Check out our other products from the SolarTrade Suite series at the bottom of the description.

Do you want to confidently navigate the world of investments and financial markets? Financial Indicator SolarTrade Suite: Comet Market Indicator is an innovative software created to help you make informed investment decisions and increase your profits.

Advantages of the SolarTrade Suite Financial Indicator: Comet Market Indicator:

- Accurate Forecasts: Our indicator uses advanced algorithms and analytical methods to accurately predict market movements.

Get signals about the best moments to buy and sell assets.
- User-friendly Interface: The intuitive interface will allow you to easily master the program and start enjoying its benefits immediately after installation.

You can change the color and additional functions from the settings, and all other settings are made automatically.
- Expert Support: Our team of professionals is always ready to help you with any questions and provide advice on using the program.

Why choose the SolarTrade Suite Financial Indicator: Comet Market Indicator?

- Reliability and Accuracy: The program has proven itself as a reliable and accurate tool for analyzing financial markets.
- Growth of Your Capital: With the SolarTrade Suite Financial Indicator: Comet Market Indicator, you will be able to make more accurate decisions, which will lead to an increase in your profits.

Try the SolarTrade Suite Financial Indicator: Comet Market Indicator right now and feel confident in your investment decisions!

SolarTrade Suite software series:


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Live Trading Signals Using M1 Quantum : Signal  (Trade executed automatically by the Quantum Trade Assistant , included free with this product.) Latest News : Version 1.64 has been released, All trades now have a Stop Loss placed behind the relevant Support/Resistance zones. The Smart Close function has also been improved to increase the EA’s performance in this version. Since August 9, the live signal has been running on Version 1.64. Price Plan: Current Price: $169 (Early Adopter Offer) Next
Crystal Quantum Pro
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (2)
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CRYSTAL QUANTUM PRO Institutional Signal & Trade Intelligence for MetaTrader 5 Final Price: 199 USD ----> Price goes up 10 USD after every 10 sales. Limited launch slots available, act fast. Most indicators give you an arrow and leave you alone. A naked arrow is a gamble. Winning consistently requires CONFLUENCE , a clear STOP and TARGET , and honest PROOF that the system works. Crystal Quantum Pro delivers all three in one clean, no-repaint package. Crystal Quantum Pro is a complete decision sy
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Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5 is an MT5 indicator designed for traders who want to read market structure and the main price reaction zones directly on the chart. It combines BOS, ChoCH, Order Blocks, Fair Value Gaps (FVG), Liquidity, Kill Zones, Volume Profile, and a compact dashboard for quick analysis. This indicator targets traders who use market structure, ICT and Smart Money concepts as a decision framework. It can help spot trend continuations, possible reversals, price imbala
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5 (5)
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LAUNCH PRICE: $99 Axiom Matrix is available at the launch price of $99. The price will increase to $199 after the first 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Axiom Matrix, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. [User Manual] , [Online Course] , [PDF]  And [DEMO] Axiom Matrix is a professional multi-symbol, multi-timeframe market scanner and decision dashboard for MetaTrader 5. It scans your Market Watc
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FiboSniper Pro – Professional Multi-Filter Fibonacci Grid Trading System FiboSniper Pro is an advanced technical trading indicator system that combines Fibonacci Envelopes with multi-layer filters including ADX, EMA, RSI, ATR, and Time Filters to help identify   filtered entry opportunities , along with automatic Stop Loss and Take Profit levels based on ATR volatility. It is specifically designed for traders who focus on M5 scalping strategies. After purchase, please contact me to receive instr
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Currency Strength Wizard   is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real s
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