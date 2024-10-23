Fast Trades Manager for MT5

Introducing our advanced Fast Trades Manager for MT5

Designed to seamlessly copy trades and provide comprehensive trade statistics.

Link to MT4 version: Fast Trades Manager for MT4

Key features include:

  • Fast Trade Copying:

Efficiently copy trades from one broker to another, ensuring your strategies are implemented across different platforms.

  • MT4 support:

Fast copying between different terminal version, you copy trades from MT4 to MT5 or the opposite from MT5 to MT4 easier.

  • Symbol Copying with Suffixes:

Easily duplicate trades from one symbol to another, even when symbols have suffixes like "US30" to "US30m".

  • Master-Slave Tracking:

Maintain real-time synchronization with robust tracking between Master and Slave modes.

  • Single EA Setup:

Configure the EA as a Master on one account and a Slave on another for simplified operations.

  • Trade Statistics:

Monitor and analyze trade performance with customizable statistics by period, allowing you to track and optimize your trading strategies over different time frames.

This EA is perfect for traders who require efficient, real-time trade copying, comprehensive statistics, and robust management across multiple trading environments.




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Introducing our advanced Fast Trades Manager for MT4 Designed to seamlessly copy trades and provide comprehensive trade statistics. Link to MT5 version: Fast Trades Manager for MT5 Key features include: Fast Trade Copying: Efficiently copy trades from one broker to another, ensuring your strategies are implemented across different platforms. MT5 support: Fast copying between different terminal version, you copy trades from MT4 to MT5 or the opposite from MT5 to MT4 easier. Symbol Copying with S
Smart Hedge Trader MT4
Adil Mohsine
Experts
Smart Hedge Trader – MT4 Expert Advisor Link to MT5 version Smart Hedge Trader MT5 Smart Hedge Trader is an MT4 Expert Advisor that uses a structured hedging strategy to manage trades with precision. It monitors market conditions and applies calculated logic to manage exposure, aiming for consistent trade cycles with defined risk parameters. This EA is designed for traders who prefer an automated system that adapts to volatility while maintaining control over daily trading activity. Features: Dy
HFT Prop Firm Pass EA Meta4
Adil Mohsine
Experts
Introducing the HFT EA a dedicated tool tailored for High Frequency Trading (HFT) Prop Firm evaluation challenges. Now with   Version 1.2   and enhanced optimization. Available on MT4 and MT5 MT5 Link:   HFT Prop Firm Pass EA Meta5 Purpose-Built for Evaluation Accounts HFT EA is engineered to operate within   demo-based prop firm challenges , focusing on high-speed order execution during major sessions. It includes logic specifically adapted for market conditions during economic news releases.
Smart Hedge Trader MT5
Adil Mohsine
Experts
Smart Hedge Trader – MT5 Expert Advisor Link to MT4 version Smart Hedge Trader MT4 Smart Hedge Trader is an MT5 Expert Advisor designed to manage trades using a dynamic hedging approach combined with configurable risk controls. It operates by analyzing market conditions and executing calculated strategies to manage exposure across multiple positions. This EA is suitable for traders seeking a structured, automated trading system that adapts to market volatility with minimal manual input. Features
HFT Prop Firm Pass EA Meta5
Adil Mohsine
Experts
Introducing the HFT EA a dedicated tool tailored for High Frequency Trading (HFT) Prop Firm evaluation challenges. Available on MT4 and MT5 MT4 Link:   HFT Prop Firm Pass EA   Meta4 Purpose-Built for Evaluation Accounts HFT EA is engineered to operate within   demo-based prop firm challenges , focusing on high-speed order execution during major sessions. It includes logic specifically adapted for market conditions during economic news releases. Key Features Smart Trade Activation : Trades open
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