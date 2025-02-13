Trend and Bend EA

Overview

Introduction

This expert advisor is designed with simplicity and effectiveness in mind, utilizing RSI Divergence in a way that is both unique and dynamic. Despite leveraging RSI Divergence, this expert advisor stands out by incorporating a finely-tuned strategy that identifies various regular divergent candle patterns, making it adaptable to different trading styles. Whether you're working with a small account of just $30 USD or managing a larger portfolio, this expert advisor is capable of handling both with ease. It's important to note that due to its dynamic nature, entry points can sometimes be as large as 75 pips.

What Makes This Expert Advisor Unique

  • Precision with Simplicity: The only technical indicator used is to identify the initial divergence pattern, ensuring that the core of this expert advisor remains straightforward and easy to integrate with other trading strategies.

  • Versatility: Whether you're studying market behavior or complementing existing strategies, this expert advisor can seamlessly fit into your trading toolkit.

  • Double Divergence: This expert advisor incorporates Double Divergence, a powerful divergence type known for its strong price reaction, offering you an edge in your trading decisions.

  • Simplified Trade Entries: The expert advisor naturally filters out many potential bad trades, even without the ‘Use Personalized Trade Strategy’ option enabled. This simplicity helps manage risk, although it may lead to larger risks at times.

  • Adaptive Trade Management: Instead of closing a trade when an opposite divergence appears, a new trade is opened in the opposite direction. This way, if one trade fails, the previous one can still yield a profit.

  • Automatic Stop Loss Management: The stop loss is automatically adjusted based on the number of pips being risked and the chosen multiplier, eliminating guesswork. The initial stop loss even includes a buffer to account for spread.

  • Personalized Trade Strategy: The ‘Use Personalized Trade Strategy’ option is a unique feature based on my personal safe and reliable trading method. This option dynamically manages your trades, offering a level of customization that can't be replicated manually.


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Manpreet Singh
4.93 (257)
Experts
HFT PROP EA is the High Frequency Trading Expert Advisor (EA/bot) designed to pass proprietary trading firms (prop firms) challenges which use stop orders to enter the trades when market is trending, It is basically designed for US30 just at opening of US30 in New York Session till it remain in its trending nature for 15-30 minutes, and using HFT PROP EA you can pass the challenge within few minutes for prop firms who doesn't have any lot size cap. To see its Live working you may check by signin
AW Double Grids EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.5 (8)
Experts
Advisor AW Double Grids MT4 - is an aggressive, fully automated grid advisor, with an information trading panel and simple setup. The strategy consists of simultaneous two-way work, multiplying the volume of one direction. Built-in automatic lot calculation, various variations of increasing the volume of positions, and other functions are implemented. Instructions ->  HERE  /  Problem solving ->  HERE  / MT5 version ->  HERE How the advisor trades: AW Double Grids conducts two-way trading with
Market Reversal Alerts EA
Lee Samson
4.13 (23)
Experts
The Market Reversal EA is powered by the indicator of the same name ( available here ) and trades based on market structure shifts. The EA will by default take a trade every time a market reversal alert is sent by the indicator and will trade those alerts based on the conditions and filters you set in the EA settings. It draws support rectangles as price moves in it's current trend direction and trades when price reverses sharply and signals a market structure shift or a re-test of the reversal.
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