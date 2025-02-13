Trend and Bend EA
- Experts
- Tyrell Maurice Gardner
- Version: 2.10
- Mise à jour: 13 février 2025
- Activations: 10
Overview
Introduction
This expert advisor is designed with simplicity and effectiveness in mind, utilizing RSI Divergence in a way that is both unique and dynamic. Despite leveraging RSI Divergence, this expert advisor stands out by incorporating a finely-tuned strategy that identifies various regular divergent candle patterns, making it adaptable to different trading styles. Whether you're working with a small account of just $30 USD or managing a larger portfolio, this expert advisor is capable of handling both with ease. It's important to note that due to its dynamic nature, entry points can sometimes be as large as 75 pips.
What Makes This Expert Advisor Unique
-
Precision with Simplicity: The only technical indicator used is to identify the initial divergence pattern, ensuring that the core of this expert advisor remains straightforward and easy to integrate with other trading strategies.
-
Versatility: Whether you're studying market behavior or complementing existing strategies, this expert advisor can seamlessly fit into your trading toolkit.
-
Double Divergence: This expert advisor incorporates Double Divergence, a powerful divergence type known for its strong price reaction, offering you an edge in your trading decisions.
-
Simplified Trade Entries: The expert advisor naturally filters out many potential bad trades, even without the ‘Use Personalized Trade Strategy’ option enabled. This simplicity helps manage risk, although it may lead to larger risks at times.
-
Adaptive Trade Management: Instead of closing a trade when an opposite divergence appears, a new trade is opened in the opposite direction. This way, if one trade fails, the previous one can still yield a profit.
-
Automatic Stop Loss Management: The stop loss is automatically adjusted based on the number of pips being risked and the chosen multiplier, eliminating guesswork. The initial stop loss even includes a buffer to account for spread.
-
Personalized Trade Strategy: The ‘Use Personalized Trade Strategy’ option is a unique feature based on my personal safe and reliable trading method. This option dynamically manages your trades, offering a level of customization that can't be replicated manually.