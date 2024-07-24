MA crossover PROject
Osama Echchakery
Sürüm: 25.0
Güncellendi: 5 Mart 2025
- Etkinleştirmeler: 20
Unlock the potential of automated trading with our state-of-the-art Moving Average Crossover Expert Advisor (EA), designed to provide a seamless trading experience. This EA integrates robust filters and comprehensive settings, making it an ideal choice for traders of all experience levels.
Key Features and Benefits:
Full Control Over Your Trading:
- No Martingale, Hedging, or Grid: Ensures a safe trading approach without risky strategies.
- Easy Installation: Get started in minutes with a straightforward setup process.
- Low Capital Requirement: Perfect for traders with limited initial funds.
- No Artificial Intelligence or Neural Networks: Focuses on proven technical analysis.
Enhanced Profitability and Protection:
- Large Take Profit Levels: Maximizes your profit potential.
- Stop-Loss Protection: Safeguards your positions against unfavorable market movements.
- Multiple Capital Management Strategies: Choose from a variety of risk management options to suit your trading style.
Advanced Trade Management:
- Automated Trading: Eliminates the need for constant monitoring by executing trades based on your pre-defined settings.
- Flexible Trade Management: Customize parameters such as:
- Trade Direction: Opt for long, short, or both trade directions.
- Risk Management: Set a risk percentage or fixed lot size.
- Take Profit and Stop Loss: Define your profit targets and stop-loss levels.
- Trailing Stop: Adjusts your stop-loss as the market moves favorably.
- Break-Even: Locks in profits once a certain level is reached.
- Max Drawdown Protection: Automatically exits trades or closes the account if losses exceed a specific threshold.
Customizable Settings:
- Magic Number: Assign unique identifiers to distinguish trades.
- Order Comments: Add personalized comments for easier trade identification.
- Trade Alerts: Receive notifications for opened or closed trades.
- Time Filters: Restrict trading activity to specific hours.
- Trading Session Filters: Limit trading to market sessions like Sydney, Tokyo, London, or New York.
- Day of Week Filters: Choose the days when the EA is active.
Multiple Trend Filters:
- Moving Averages (MAs): Base your trades on the crossover of moving averages.
- Relative Strength Index (RSI): Integrate RSI for better trade accuracy.
- Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD): Utilize MACD to enhance trend identification.
- Parabolic SAR: Further refine trade entries and exits.
Minimum Requirements and Recommendations:
- Broker: Any broker with a low spread.
- Minimum Initial Deposit: Flexible based on your preference.
- Account Type: Compatible with any account type.
- VPS: Mandatory for 24/7 operation.
Experience the freedom and efficiency of automated trading with our Moving Average Crossover EA. Whether you're a beginner or a seasoned trader, this EA offers the tools and flexibility needed to enhance your trading strategy.
