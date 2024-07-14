Close all orders if floating is this much
- Yardımcı programlar
- Sivaramakrishnan Thavasi
- Sürüm: 1.0
you can plan you exit in terms of money/floating with this tool
Once the negative or positive floating value reached this tool will close all opened positions
How to deal with big negative floating profit?
It will be very difficult to overcome this phase
you can prevent with this phase with a exit strategy
It can be stop loss or close all orders if account has reached this much floating
