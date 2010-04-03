Bulls And Bears Trend Power
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.0
Bulls and Bears trend Power
The Bulls and Bears trend Power is a no repaint versatile technical analysis tool that helps traders identify market trends and see who's in control. It features dynamic trend capture logic that adapts to market conditions for a clear visual representation of trend direction. Traders can customize the colors to suit their preferences.
Features :
- Trend identification
- Compensation of market noise by strength of sellers or buyers
Recommendations :
- Use H1 timeframe and more
- Refresh the chart each time you change timeframe
- Wait for the third candle of the same color to close before making a decision.