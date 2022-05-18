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Raphael Minato

RFactor Portfolio JM

Raphael Minato
Raphael Minato

Raphael Minato

3.9 (73)
Hi! I have been trading in stock market, futures and options for 16 years, and since 2014 trading in Forex market.
Publishing many positive performance live signals with more than 4 years of performance to show the potential of our strategies.
3 products 8 signals 1 comment
17 reviews
Reliability
328 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2020 1 515%
ICMarketsSC-Live19
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
10 012
Profit Trades:
7 293 (72.84%)
Loss Trades:
2 719 (27.16%)
Best trade:
20.75 AUD
Worst trade:
-26.73 AUD
Gross Profit:
5 710.71 AUD (314 925 pips)
Gross Loss:
-4 574.83 AUD (198 826 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
35 (26.40 AUD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
61.70 AUD (16)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.08
Trading activity:
16.31%
Max deposit load:
44.33%
Latest trade:
12 hours ago
Trades per week:
14
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
6.02
Long Trades:
4 519 (45.14%)
Short Trades:
5 493 (54.86%)
Profit Factor:
1.25
Expected Payoff:
0.11 AUD
Average Profit:
0.78 AUD
Average Loss:
-1.68 AUD
Maximum consecutive losses:
10 (-16.66 AUD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-49.80 AUD (3)
Monthly growth:
6.89%
Annual Forecast:
86.55%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
3.38 AUD
Maximal:
188.75 AUD (19.55%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
20.09% (18.01 AUD)
By Equity:
19.70% (17.76 AUD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GBPUSD 1789
EURUSD 1336
EURAUD 776
EURCAD 713
USDCAD 673
EURGBP 620
USDJPY 582
AUDUSD 535
AUDCAD 525
EURSGD 457
EURJPY 407
USDCHF 318
NZDCHF 282
EURCHF 275
AUDCHF 274
GBPCHF 229
CADCHF 221
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPUSD 199
EURUSD 95
EURAUD 212
EURCAD 190
USDCAD 66
EURGBP 24
USDJPY 36
AUDUSD -54
AUDCAD 3
EURSGD 0
EURJPY 7
USDCHF 66
NZDCHF 9
EURCHF -4
AUDCHF 18
GBPCHF 2
CADCHF -3
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPUSD 27K
EURUSD 13K
EURAUD 18K
EURCAD 13K
USDCAD 11K
EURGBP 4.8K
USDJPY 7.2K
AUDUSD 2K
AUDCAD 4K
EURSGD 4.1K
EURJPY 3.5K
USDCHF 4.2K
NZDCHF 2.3K
EURCHF 1.2K
AUDCHF 3.1K
GBPCHF 1.6K
CADCHF 919
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +20.75 AUD
Worst trade: -27 AUD
Maximum consecutive wins: 16
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +26.40 AUD
Maximal consecutive loss: -16.66 AUD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-Live19" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

LiteForex-Cent.com
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real2
0.00 × 1
UltimaMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live02
0.29 × 52
FPMarkets-Live
0.33 × 72
TMGM.TradeMax-Demo
0.40 × 5
ICMarkets-Live20
0.41 × 34
ICMarketsSC-Live11
0.42 × 19
BoldPrime2-Live
0.45 × 42
ICMarketsSC-Live20
0.50 × 6
ICMarkets-Live14
0.62 × 428
Tradeview-Markets Live 2
0.63 × 8
ICMarkets-Live07
0.65 × 82
ICMarkets-Live03
0.65 × 256
ICMarketsSC-Live33
0.67 × 3
ICMarkets-Live09
0.69 × 156
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.70 × 208
ICMarkets-Live23
0.83 × 24
Tickmill-Live05
0.83 × 6
ICMarkets-Live04
0.83 × 6
ICMarketsEU-Live28
0.84 × 55
FXOpen-ECN Live Server
0.90 × 62
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.92 × 110
FusionMarkets-Live
0.96 × 24
ICMarketsSC-Live24
0.96 × 98
133 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register

Multiple pairs trading portfolio using R Factor algorithm with a higher mean reversal ratio. Tested on live account for more then 3 years as can be checked on other R Factor and Day and Night trading signals.

For those looking for Alfas for long term investments, fell free to join! However, copying scalping strategies can be tricky and you may not get the same results I get. Therefore I highly recommend renting or purchasing R Factor EA instead of the signal subscription. Please check it here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/60200

Highly recommended broker: https://www.icmarkets.com/?camp=10674


Average rating:
Daniel Perc
570
Daniel Perc 2022.05.18 07:16 
 

Hello, it's a good and stable EA, but it's not possible to make a profit by copying this signal. I have been following the signal for a whole year now and also use the recommended broker ICMarkets. In the first half year I made some profit, but the whole year 2022 I have zero profit, but the signal has 17% profit. I think the slippage is too high in the time the signal is being traded. Unfortunately, I cannot recommend copying this signal.

PFOREX
1164
Seyedhooman Khatami 2021.12.05 16:02 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Jeprianto Tinna
203
Jeprianto Tinna 2021.09.23 13:07   

My profit down.

kiruki-kiruki
191
kiruki-kiruki 2021.09.09 21:49 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

robsonng89
216
robsonng89 2021.08.04 00:17 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

201070
9
201070 2021.07.05 07:42   

hi i started copying your EA. Kindly provide the setup procedure

Peter James
1733
Peter James 2021.05.28 18:10 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Tafadzwa Mackenzie Kadere
845
Tafadzwa Mackenzie Kadere 2021.05.06 14:22 
 

poor results

Yong Xing Ma
500
Yong Xing Ma 2021.04.20 04:48  (modified 2021.04.20 04:49)   

Why usdcf USDCAD euruad, etc., on April 19, he was implemented at 23:01, my is 23:07, and what point did you signal it?

为什么 USDCHF USDCAD EURUAD 等，在4.19日，他是23：01执行 ，我的是23：07执行，你们信号是几点执行的？

synequanone-solutions
3799
Sacha Olivier Isabe Berthelon 2021.04.05 11:47   

First signal well copied, (Fast VPS and same broker are required). No martaingale grid etc... Only Edge, And have a verry long history. If you are ready to face some 20% DD, you will highly apreciate the 10% monthly return :) I will update when I will have tested more !

dung tien nguyen
992
dung tien nguyen 2021.03.23 00:02  (modified 2021.03.23 00:04)   

not good for diffrent brocker #

Dung211
102
Dung211 2021.03.16 14:24   

You will lose SML if you copy this signal

Nguyen Thi Dieu Linh
1460
Nguyen Thi Dieu Linh 2021.03.16 01:56   

not good for copy! spread will high in the time open trades. that is why he is using smallest volume. I'm using ICmarkets copy this signal, he win 6 pips and I lost 7 pips :D . not recommend for copy

[Deleted] 2021.03.16 01:52  (modified 2021.03.16 02:01)   

同平台跟单，他赚钱，我亏钱。专门买的服务器，没有用。

Xiaolei Lu
2860
Xiaolei Lu 2021.03.06 15:22 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Nan Zhang
1919
Nan Zhang 2021.01.14 03:26 
 

是个不错的信号，但是订单赚的点数太少了；加上滑点，根本也赚不到钱

babyschimmerlos
13891
babyschimmerlos 2020.11.12 22:54 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

2025.01.06 23:00
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.12.26 08:36
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.11.11 11:04
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.11.10 04:19
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.02.07 00:46
80% of growth achieved within 69 days. This comprises 5% of days out of 1381 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2024.02.01 12:07
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2024.01.11 11:50
80% of growth achieved within 67 days. This comprises 4.95% of days out of 1354 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2024.01.08 23:36
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2024.01.05 14:37
80% of growth achieved within 67 days. This comprises 4.97% of days out of 1348 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2024.01.03 09:16
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2023.12.28 11:23
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2023.01.03 22:15
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2022.12.22 11:11
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2022.01.04 22:05
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2021.12.29 18:17
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2021.12.23 16:15 2021.12.23 16:15:13  

Dear subscribers, it is time to stop since the liquidity at the last 2 weeks of December can drop a lot and that is usually not positive for scalp trading. We will get back on January 4th. I wish you all a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!! Thank you for your trust!

2021.01.13 01:59 2021.01.13 01:59:28  

Dear Subscribers, I hope you are enjoying the performance of the signal and with a good copy quality. If somehow your copy quality is not good and you are not getting at least a profit close to this signal, I have published in mql5 market the exact algorithm with the strategy and proprietary dynamic portfolio management I use here to get the best out of the pairs. By using this EA directly in your VPS with the same settings I use, you will have the same trades I have here. Here is the link for it: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/60200

2021.01.04 22:18 2021.01.04 22:18:39  

Dear Subscribers, we are back to trading! Wish you all a great New Year!

2021.01.04 22:13
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2020.12.24 02:02
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
RFactor Portfolio JM
30 USD per month
1 515%
0
0
USD
1.2K
AUD
328
100%
10 012
72%
16%
1.24
0.11
AUD
20%
1:500
Copy

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