The 10PIPS Dynamite

The 10PIPS Dynamite is a semi-automated  cutting-edge Forex indicator designed to   automatically revolutionize your trading skills from a being a losing trader to becoming a profitable trader simply by Scalping  10 pips per Trade setup generated by the software. 10PIPS Dynamite Indicator once attached on the main chart it starts an in-depth market analysis based on its unique in-built advanced algorithm which seamlessly combines powerful indicators, statistical analysis, and trend recognition, providing you with a holistic view of the market in real-time by generating intelligent and dynamic signals which empower you to make informed trading decisions with confidence, maximizing your chances of achieving fantastic winning trades.

 Once a trade setup is identify a trade alert appears on the screen designed to prompt the user, that a valid trade is formed, immediately click on the chart with the specified currency pair and enter the trade based on either the Chart Markup Parameters displayed on the chart or via a visual lines representing the signal parameters ( i.e. Buy/Sell Entry Line, Take Profit Line and Stop loss Line).

Thus, this user-friendly interface and intuitive design make it accessible to traders of all skill levels, allowing both seasoned professionals and aspiring newcomers to harness the power of this exceptional tool.

Conclusively, with the 10PIPS Dynamite Indicator by your side, total financial freedom is guaranteed as you embark on a journey of unparalleled success in the dynamic world of forex trading.

 

Parameters:

  • Box Alert (true-false) - display alerts in the chart when signals are detected
  • Sound Alert(true/false) –  enable this  gives sound  alert when a signal is detected, Remember to deactivated the Box Alert.

 

Recommended Pairs:
FX Pairs: EURUSD, USDCHF,GBPUSD, USDCAD,AUDUSD,AUDCAD,AUDCHF,EURAUD,EURCAD, CADCHF

               EURCHF, EURNZD, EURGPB, NZDUSD, NZDCHF, GBPBCHF, GPBNZD, GBPCAD, GNPAUD

Timeframe: H1
Platform: MetaTrader 4
Type of account: Hedging, Zero, Micro, Standard, Premium or ECN

 

 

 


