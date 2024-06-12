Position Average Price Line

Your average price indicator for the position you were looking for. This indicator inserts a horizontal line on your chart when you are positioned, long or sold, after completing the partial. After completing the partial, it inserts the horizontal line on the graph visually showing where the true BreakEven of the operation is.

Take a look the line of point 0 of operation.



OBS: This indicator only works in Netting Account.





Seu indicador de preço médio da posição que estava procurando. Este indicador insere uma linha horizontal no seu gráfico quando você estiver posicionado, comprado ou vendido, após a realização da parcial.

Após a realização da parcial, ele insere a linha horizontal no gráfico mostrando visualmente onde está o verdadeiro BreakEven da operação.

Veja a seguir

OBS: Esse indicator funciona apenas em contas Netting.





