Telegram TradeNotifier

Using the MetaTrader 4 platform, you can send trading information to Telegram to record each trader's detailed information. This information includes the regular trading account details, balance, equity, etc. It also includes the total number of orders, total trading volume, and maximum profit and loss. Additionally, daily trading information is recorded, including the number of trading orders for the day, trading profit, and maximum profit and loss. Each order record will include both local time and UTC time.

How to Configure a Telegram Bot .

1. Obtain the API Token .

1. Open the Telegram Application:

Launch the Telegram app on your phone or computer.

2.Search for “BotFather”:

In the Telegram search bar, type “BotFather” and press search.

Select “BotFather” from the search results and start a chat.

3.Create a New Bot:

In the chat with BotFather, type or click on the command /newbot.

BotFather will prompt you to enter a name for your bot. Type a name that you like, for example, “TradeNotifier ”.

Next, BotFather will ask you to choose a username for your bot. The username must end with “_bot”, such as “TradeNotifier _bot”.

4.Get the API Token:

Once you have successfully created the bot, BotFather will provide you with an API Token. This is a long string used for communication between your program and the Telegram server.

Save this Token securely, as you will need it for the next steps.

2. Obtain the Chat_id .

Open the Telegram Application:

If you have closed the Telegram app, open it again.

Search for “ @ userinfobot”:

In the Telegram search bar, type “ @ userinfobot” and press search.

Select “userinfobot” from the search results and start a chat.

Get the Chat_id:

In the chat with userinfobot, type “hello”.

userinfobot will reply with a message containing your Chat_id. This ID is a unique numeric identifier used to recognize your chat in Telegram.

Summary .

By following these steps, you have successfully obtained the API Token and Chat_id for your Telegram bot. These two pieces of information are crucial for configuring and using your Telegram bot. Make sure to store them safely .

 

 

 


How to Run and Configure Your EA with Telegram Integration .

Step 1: Allow Web Requests for the URL .

Open Your Trading Platform:

Start your trading platform and log in if necessary.

Navigate to the Settings:

Go to the menu and select Tools.

From the drop-down menu, choose Options.

In the Options window, click on the Expert Advisors tab.

Allow Web Requests:

In the Expert Advisors tab, find the section labeled Allow Web Request for listed URL.

Click on the Add button or directly enter the URL “https://api.telegram.org” in the provided field.

Confirm and save your changes.

Step 2: Add and Configure the EA .

Add the EA to Your Interface:

Go to the Navigator window in your trading platform.

Locate the EA you want to use, then drag and drop it onto the chart of the instrument you are trading.

Configure the EA Settings:

After adding the EA to the chart, a settings window will open.

Remark Information:

In the settings window, find the field for Remark information.

Here, you can enter any custom information you want to be sent to Telegram. This is useful for adding personalized messages or account-specific details.

Your Token:

Locate the field labeled Your token.

Enter the API TOKEN that you obtained from the Telegram BotFather when you created your Telegram Bot.

Your Chat_id:

Find the field labeled Your chat_id.

Enter the Chat_id you obtained from the userinfobot in Telegram.

Apply and Save Settings:

After filling in all the necessary fields, click OK to apply and save your settings.

Step 3: Verify the Setup .

Check Telegram for Confirmation:

Open your Telegram application and navigate to the chat with your bot.

If everything is set up correctly, you should receive a message saying "Loading Successful!".

This message confirms that the EA has been successfully loaded and is communicating with Telegram.

 

By following these steps, you can effectively set up and configure your EA to work with Telegram, ensuring smooth communication and functionality.


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Telegram to MT4 Multi-Channel Copier automatically copies trading signals from your Telegram channels directly into MetaTrader 4. No bots, no browser extensions, no manual copying. You receive a signal on Telegram and the EA opens the trade on your terminal in a few seconds. The product includes two components: a Windows application that listens to your Telegram channels, and this Expert Advisor that executes the signals on your MT4 terminal. An MT5 version is also available. Setup guide and app
Master Close via Telegram for MT4
Tuan Nghia Phan
Utilities
Master Close via Telegram can help you perform some management tasks on MT4/MT5 remotely via your Telegram by one click, easy to set up & use. Demo here (see more Master Notify   Master Control  ) ************************************************************************************ LIST OF COMMANDS: info_acc -  Get account info info_pen -   Get pending orders details info_pos -   Get positions details info_pos_sum -   Get positions summary close_pen -   Delete all pending orders close_pos_all -
Telegram to MT4 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
4.09 (11)
Utilities
Telegram to MT4: The Ultimate Signal Copying Solution Streamline your trading with Telegram to MT4 , the cutting-edge utility designed to copy trading signals directly from Telegram channels and chats to your MetaTrader 4 platform—without the need for DLLs. This robust solution ensures seamless execution of signals with unparalleled precision and customization options, saving you time and boosting your efficiency. [ Instructions and DEMO ] [ FAQ ] [ How atach logs properly ] [Settings descrition
Exp Averager
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.82 (22)
Utilities
Averager for MetaTrader 4 — advanced trade recovery and position series management system A professional Expert Advisor created for traders who need a controlled way to average losing positions, build a structured trade basket, and manage exits with more flexibility. Averager is designed to open additional trades when positions move into drawdown, helping you improve the average entry price and manage the entire series as one coordinated structure. This is not just another averaging utility. It
Ultimate Partial Profit EA
BLAKE STEVEN RODGER
4.67 (3)
Utilities
This EA Utility delivers a robust solution for managing an unlimited array of open orders, both manual and automated. It enables customizable partial profit levels utilizing metrics such as pips, ratios, ATR (Average True Range), and profit amounts for precise trade management. The utility features an advanced on-screen display, offering clear visualization of all orders and their profit levels to enhance strategic decision-making and control. To evaluate its performance and interface, the EA s
Risk to R Ratio Manager
Omar Alkassar
Utilities
The Risk to Reward Ratio Manager is a visual order management tool and position size calculator designed to support disciplined trading and professional risk management. It allows traders to visually set entry, stop-loss, and take-profit levels directly on the chart, while automatically calculating the lot size and risk-to-reward ratio before sending an order. The tool helps standardize trade preparation and ensures that each position is opened with a predefined and controlled level of risk. Thi
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