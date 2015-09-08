YF Meter

YF-Meter indicator help you to find the fastest speed up currency pairs.
While the US news are released, non-US currencies rising up or dropping down at the moment.
It is important to consider "the opportunity cost" of opening the positions.
If we can find the fastest rising up or dropping down currency pairs, that would improve our trading.

This idea comes up with "Newton's laws of motion", different from the traditional volatility measurement.
After adjustment by the unique filter(the digital signal processing concept from communications engineering),
the velocity indicator is more stable and directional, and can work at any period and time frame.

It shows the USD profit value ​​per period of time.
Positive velocity means bullish trend, negative velocity means bearish trend.
Colors represent the temperature relative to speed showing how fast the currency pairs run per period.
There are eight levels to identify speed strength, also you can create your own criteria by changing parameters.

Parameters

  • Panel: Multi-currency 30 in the same time frame or multi-timeframe 6 for 10 pairs.
  • Rows: There are 6 row for selecting to display.
  • TimeframeRows: The fixed time frame of rows.
  • Show_Acceleration: The function for showing accelerations or not.
  • Show_TrendSignal: The function for showing  trend signals or not.
  • Currencies: To choose 30 currency pairs to display on meter, to close unwanted by setting "0".
  • VelocityLevels & Colors: Initial settings
    •   5 points per period and below - black, means no movement.
    •   5 to 10 - medium blue, tiny movement, the direction is clear but weak.
    • 10 to 20 - dodger blue, trend can be determined. Consider opening the positions toward the direction.
    • 20 to 30 - aqua, medium strong trend, also the strong trend on short tern time frame M1/M5.
    • 30 to 50 - lime, strong trend on short tern time frame, such as M1 /M5 /M15.
    • 50 to 100 - gold, strong trend on medium tern time frame, such as M30 /H1 /H4.
    • 100 to 200 - orange, the trend on long tern time frame, H4 /D1.
    • 200 to 300 - orangered, strong trend shall continue for a long time and on long tern time frame, D1/ W1 /MN.
    • More than 300 - red, extreme event has occurred or super trend.
  • Colors Settings: The color setting of other items on the panel.
  • Alert Function: If alert velocity is reached, there are sound alert and pop up window for warning within every alert period(in seconds).
  • Mobile Notification: Alert will be send to mobile phone.

Attention

1. Due to multi-currency's data display in the single chart, demo could not work well.
    One-month rent for testing is recommend. It works well on any time frame in live account.
2. Be sure that all necessary symbols in MT4 are turned on, and the symbol name must be correct.
    Some brokers have their unique symbol name, ex. "EURUSDxxx",not the same as initial setting "EURUSD".
    Display would be successful after adjusting the name.
3. Arrows showing on screenshots is just for explanation, the function is not included due to a lot of objects.
4. The difference between Meter and Dashboard are trading function and panel designing, the speed calculation principle is the same.
5. Product do not guarantee any profit. Good trading comes from proper fund management.
    Meter is an accuracy and convenient trading tool, good at trend forecasting and market monitoring.

Reviews 8
Muhammad Naim Bin Nordin
669
Muhammad Naim Bin Nordin 2016.11.06 13:01 
 

This indicator makes trading easier. Focusing on fastest pair is one of the best trait to have as a scalper. With right lot size, we can conquer market completely. The author also very responsive with every question being asked.

Micah Thompson
66
Micah Thompson 2016.09.11 03:45 
 

I've owned 6 currency meters over the years. This one is by far my favorite! Excellent job Alex!

j431fx
1045
j431fx 2015.11.05 20:29 
 

I have been looking for this kind of indi and have tested several meters. This one is the best I have ever saw, I bought it after testing for 1 month and that´s why I will describe it with detail for other traders looking for something similar:

1. Most meters give a lot of information which is changuing continuously because of the continuos change of prices, it results anoying and confusing even for following a single pair. Other meters use a fixed TF (ie M30), which gives a very limited information and has delay in other TF.

This meter has a very simply design; in just 4 lines it has: 20 Pairs customizable including CFDs and metals, and Velocity, Temperature and Signal for every pair.

Even this simplicity, it gives a lot of information, but can we decide if/when see it. For example, in every TF we see how quickly the price is moving for every pair, comparing easily which pair and currency is the strogest/weakest; and if we change the TF in the MT4 boxes, the values also change, so that we can see quickly how is moving the wave of price (velocity) for the selected pair from M1 to MN, or comparing the waves of pairs and currencies. It reacts quickly to the change of price but the numbers are not moving continuosly, and so it is not confusing.

2. From M15-M30 there is also a color signal resuming the status of the pair. In lower TFs the price moves slower and so the indi usually shows only the velocity of the pair and which is the strog/weak. Very usefull even without colors.

3. Lastly, there's a 5th line: the spread. We can see it for every pair, beside the above information. I tested it with the MT4 values and the indi works fine. It has a bit of delay when the spread changes very quicky but the adjustment is quick enough.

I use the indi maximized (screen-shoot 1 in Comments page 1) everytime I look for information, and minimized (SSh 2) when not.

To sum up, I give 5 stars because this indi shows me in a very simple way 2 basic things for my trading: prices movement and spread of 20 customizable pairs. Also, I had some question and the author has been very helpful resolving them.

