The Ultimate Trend and Reversals Detector

The Ultimate Trend and Reversals Detector

The Ultimate Trend and Reversals Detector is a powerful tool designed to identify potential trend reversal zones in the financial markets. Here are the key features:

  1. Objective: Detect trend directions and reversals.
  2. Signal Colors:
    • Green: Indicates a potential bullish trend reversal.
    • Red: Signals a potential bearish trend reversal.
  3. Non-Repainting: The indicator’s signals are not redrawn, providing reliable information.
  4. Suitable for All Styles:
    • Scalping: For quick trades.
    • Day/Intraday Trading: Ideal for intraday strategies.
    • Swing Trading: Useful for longer-term positions.

How to Use The Ultimate Trend and Reversals Detector :

  1. Installation:
    • Download the indicator MT5
    • Add it to your MetaTrader platform.
  2. Signal Interpretation:
    • Look for the green dot (bullish) or red dot (bearish) on your chart.
    • These dots indicate potential trend reversals.
  3. Confluence with Price Action:
    • Wait for additional confirmation:
      • Bullish Engulfing Patterns: After a green dot, look for a bullish engulfing candlestick pattern.
      • Bearish Engulfing Patterns: After a red dot, watch for a bearish engulfing candlestick pattern.
    • Combine the indicator’s signals with your preferred price action strategy.

It is for all Currency Pairs and Indices example:

  1. Currency Pairs:

    • EUR/USD: Euro against the US dollar.
    • GBP/JPY: British pound against the Japanese yen.
    • AUD/CAD: Australian dollar against the Canadian dollar.
    • XAU/USD
    • CHF/JPY
    • USD/JPY

  2. Indices:

    • v75x: Volatility 75
    • Boom & Crash (Boom 1000, Boom100 etc.)
    • S&P 500: US stock market index.
    • DAX 30: German stock market index.
    • Nikkei 225: Japanese stock market index.

Remember, while the Ultimate Trend and Reversals Detector provides valuable insights, always combine it with other technical analysis tools and risk management strategies for successful trading.

Happy trading! 


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Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5 is an MT5 indicator designed for traders who want to read market structure and the main price reaction zones directly on the chart. It combines BOS, ChoCH, Order Blocks, Fair Value Gaps (FVG), Liquidity, Kill Zones, Volume Profile, and a compact dashboard for quick analysis. This indicator targets traders who use market structure, ICT and Smart Money concepts as a decision framework. It can help spot trend continuations, possible reversals, price imbala
Axiom Matrix
Issam Kassas
5 (5)
Indicators
LAUNCH PRICE: $99 Axiom Matrix is available at the launch price of $99. The price will increase to $199 after the first 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Axiom Matrix, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. [User Manual] , [Online Course] , [PDF]  And [DEMO] Axiom Matrix is a professional multi-symbol, multi-timeframe market scanner and decision dashboard for MetaTrader 5. It scans your Market Watc
FiboSniper Pro
Van Minh Nguyen
Indicators
FiboSniper Pro – Professional Multi-Filter Fibonacci Grid Trading System FiboSniper Pro is an advanced technical trading indicator system that combines Fibonacci Envelopes with multi-layer filters including ADX, EMA, RSI, ATR, and Time Filters to help identify   filtered entry opportunities , along with automatic Stop Loss and Take Profit levels based on ATR volatility. It is specifically designed for traders who focus on M5 scalping strategies. After purchase, please contact me to receive instr
Currency Strength Wizard MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicators
Currency Strength Wizard   is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real s
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Support Resistance Levels Guru
Beatrice Bernard Mgaya
Indicators
Certainly! Let me introduce you to a powerful tool for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) that can automatically identify and draw support and resistance (S&R) levels on your trading charts. This tool is called the “Support and Resistance Levels Guru” . Support Resistance Levels Guru  The Support & Resistance Indicator automatically displays essential S&R levels on your chart. These levels are crucial for technical analysis and are used by many traders. Resistance levels (zones) are shown in R ed , while suppo
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Move Stoploss Pro
Beatrice Bernard Mgaya
Utilities
Ladies and gentlemen, let me explain a simple tool that can help adjust stop-loss positions based on historical data and customized distance. Tool Name: Trailing Stop Pro Description: A trailing stop is a risk management tool commonly used in trading. It allows traders to set a dynamic stop-loss level that automatically adjusts as the price moves in their favor. Here’s how it works: Initial Stop-Loss: When you enter a trade, you set an initial stop-loss level. This is the price at which you’re
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News Dashboard Pro
Beatrice Bernard Mgaya
2 (1)
Utilities
Certainly! Let me provide descriptions for the News Filter tools available on both MetaTrader 4 (MT4) and MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platforms: News Filter for MT4 : Description : The News Filter for MT4 is an expert advisor (EA) template that allows traders to manage their positions during news events. It downloads news data from investing.com without using any external DLLs (Dynamic Link Libraries). Traders can customize their actions based on news releases. Features : Automatic News Detection : The
The Market Beast MT5
Beatrice Bernard Mgaya
Experts
Expert Advisor (EA) Description: Multi-Currency Trading with News Filter 1. Overview: The EA is designed to trade multiple currency pairs efficiently. It incorporates a robust news filter to avoid trading during high-impact news events. It has been thoroughly tested using FTMO data and is suitable for prop firms. 2. Key Features: a. Multi-Currency Trading: The EA supports simultaneous trading across various currency pairs. It dynamically adjusts position sizes based on market conditions and ris
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