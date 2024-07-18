Vestor Panda Auto News Trader

Feel free to inbox me Ngonidzashe Jiji - davidrichchild1 - Trader's profile - MQL5 Algo Trading community 

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Introducing the Panda Robot News Trader EA: A Revolution in Forex News Trading!

Ever imagined trading the high-octane world of Forex news with unparalleled ease and efficiency? Say hello to the Vestor Panda News Trader! This state-of-the-art Expert Advisor (EA) is your ultimate tool for diving into news events, equipped with two dynamic strategies to capitalize on market movements triggered by economic announcements.

Strategy 1: Buy Stop and Sell Stop Orders Before News Events

Imagine setting traps on both sides of the current price, waiting to spring into action moments before a major news announcement. That’s precisely what this strategy does. It places buy stop and sell stop orders at a predetermined distance from the current price, just before the news hits. Whether the news sends the market skyrocketing or plummeting, your position is poised to capture the move. Once parameters are set for an event, the EA tirelessly handles that event every time it occurs—no need for you to lift a finger again. Each order is fortified with a designated stop loss and take profit, tailoring your risk and rewards swiftly and efficiently. This method is perfect for those looking to snatch quick gains from rapid news-driven price spikes.

Strategy 2: Analyze and Trade Post-News Releases

Post-news trading involves a more measured approach. After the news is released, this strategy analyzes the data, letting the EA make trading decisions based on how the actual figures compare to forecasts. If the news is better or worse than expected, the EA springs into action, aligning your trades with the underlying market sentiment. This approach is ideal for capturing longer, more sustained moves that follow fundamental economic trends.

Key Features of the Panda Robot News Trader EA:

  • Multi-Position Capability: Depending on your account balance, the EA can open multiple trades simultaneously.
  • Customizable News Filters: You can set the EA to focus on specific countries (like the US, Canada, Japan, etc.) or specific types of news events, tailoring your trading to markets you are most comfortable with.
  • Selective Event Trading: Whether it’s trading a particular event or all economic releases, you control what to engage with.
  • Impact Level Selection: Choose to trade only medium or high-impact news events, depending on your risk tolerance.
  • Pre-News Automation: Set exact timings for order placements before news releases using the automated buy/sell stop strategy.
  • Order Flexibility: Adjust buy stop and sell stop distances and decide whether to trade pre or post-news.
  • Advanced Order Management: From setting expiry times for your stop orders to implementing break-even and trailing stop loss features, manage your trades like a pro.
  • On-Chart Controls: Quick buttons allow you to close all trades, move to break-even, or delete pending orders instantly, right from your trading chart.

This isn't just another EA; it's a revolutionary approach to news trading in Forex, designed to put you in the driver's seat of your trading strategy, turning news into a tactical advantage. Embrace the power of the Panda Robot News Trader EA and transform your trading experience today!




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It is recommended to use the robot on a netting account. the robot works with the best configuration from the previous day on the current day. the robot works on the mini index. the robot works on the mini dollar. the robot works on forex. the robot works using indicators. the robot works using market orders and pending orders. before using the robot, put it into optimization and save the settings (in a .set file) to use for the current day. past history does not guarantee future profit, but is
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Unlock the full potential of your Forex investments with the Finvesting EA, your trusted ally in the world of currency trading. This expert advisor (EA) is designed to enhance your Forex investment and help you achieve your financial goals with confidence. Live Performance: Finvesting EA has a live track record with stable trading.  Real account  Live performance MT4 and Here MT5 Discover the potential of the Finvesting EA and join a community of successful Forex investors. It's time to maximi
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Break Of Structure Pro Is price action king? 1. Price is the ultimate king in the forex market, stock market or any other market. Using price action is the reason we can see more profit over loss. Technical analysis is the art of using data points to your advantage and taking informed decisions while entering, trailing and exiting a position on any timeframe. Break Of Structure Pro can be used to trend trade, scalp, hedge or swing trade. Price action is a trading technique that allows a trade
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