QFL for Silver and Forex

  • Experts
  • German Mazzaferro
    German Mazzaferro

    German Mazzaferro

    🔴 Recommended broker for my work: Roboforex
    🟡 By using my code " gmgc " you get a discount in trading fees when creating a MT5 account in Roboforex.
    (add it when creating an MT5 account in Roboforex admin panel) ✔️
    🔵 Support: Contact me in MQL5 chat, I'll respond ASAP
    1 comment
  • Version: 3.4
  • Activations: 8

This new version of QFL is mostly pointed for Silver and can work perfectly on other pairs (please view below how to optimize it for other pairs). Based on the famous QFL strategy, it combines a new level entry technique for pairs with certain behavior.
Original setup is for XAGUSD in Roboforex (works on other brokers too) and you need at least 1k to work with it.

Please preserve lot quantity in the exact same relation with "EarnTarget". Multiply all the values with the same number to setup for bigger accounts.

How to build setups for other pairs
Setup for genetic optimization:

Try M15 and H1 setups.

  • PercentEntry from 0.2 to 3  (step 0.2)
  • RsiCrossPeriod1 from 2 to 21 (step 1)
  • RSIcrossLvL from 10 to 35 (step 5)
  • TpPercent from 0.5 to 4 (step 0.5)
  • EarnTarget from 10 to 120 (step 10)



Disclaimer: Please be advised, past performance does not guarantee future results. Please do your own research and don't risk money you cannot afford to lose. Trading is risky.

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