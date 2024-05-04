Too good to be true but true

  • Experts
  • German Mazzaferro
    German Mazzaferro

    German Mazzaferro

    🔴 Recommended broker for my work: Roboforex
    🟡 By using my code " gmgc " you get a discount in trading fees when creating a MT5 account in Roboforex.
    (add it when creating an MT5 account in Roboforex admin panel) ✔️
    🔵 Support: Contact me in MQL5 chat, I'll respond ASAP
    1 comment
  • Version: 2.0
  • Updated: 4 May 2024
  • Activations: 10

This is stock trading algo is based on the famous "Too good to be true" strategy, this is a remake. Many improvements have been made.

Tip: build an account with only stock trading to diversify your portfolio. Trending assets like stocks may provide large or huge moves this EA may catch.

***IMPORTANT NOTE: This EA works best with Roboforex Broker.
 ***Please use this referral when you create an account in Roboforex, to get fees discount and more use the code: GMGC

With default settings you can work with:

  • Stocks: AAPL (Apple) - BA (boeing) - BAC (bank of america) - NVDA
  • Timeframe: D1 (only)

You can use this on many many other stocks depending on your broker. Just research and backtest to find the correct settings for each asset.


Disclaimer: Please be advised, past performance does not guarantee future results. Please do your own research and don't risk money you cannot afford to lose. Trading is risky.


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Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
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Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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