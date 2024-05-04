Too good to be true but true

This is stock trading algo is based on the famous "Too good to be true" strategy, this is a remake. Many improvements have been made.

Tip: build an account with only stock trading to diversify your portfolio. Trending assets like stocks may provide large or huge moves this EA may catch.



***IMPORTANT NOTE: This EA works best with Roboforex Broker.

***Please use this referral when you create an account in Roboforex, to get fees discount and more use the code: GMGC



With default settings you can work with:



Stocks: AAPL (Apple) - BA (boeing) - BAC (bank of america) - NVDA

Timeframe: D1 (only)



You can use this on many many other stocks depending on your broker. Just research and backtest to find the correct settings for each asset.





Disclaimer: Please be advised, past performance does not guarantee future results. Please do your own research and don't risk money you cannot afford to lose. Trading is risky.



