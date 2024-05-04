Too good to be true but true
- Experts
-
German Mazzaferro🔴 Recommended broker for my work: Roboforex
🟡 By using my code " gmgc " you get a discount in trading fees when creating a MT5 account in Roboforex.
(add it when creating an MT5 account in Roboforex admin panel) ✔️
🔵 Support: Contact me in MQL5 chat, I'll respond ASAP
- Version: 2.0
- Updated: 4 May 2024
- Activations: 10
This is stock trading algo is based on the famous "Too good to be true" strategy, this is a remake. Many improvements have been made.
Tip: build an account with only stock trading to diversify your portfolio. Trending assets like stocks may provide large or huge moves this EA may catch.
***IMPORTANT NOTE: This EA works best with Roboforex Broker.
***Please use this referral when you create an account in Roboforex, to get fees discount and more use the code: GMGC
With default settings you can work with:
- Stocks: AAPL (Apple) - BA (boeing) - BAC (bank of america) - NVDA
- Timeframe: D1 (only)
You can use this on many many other stocks depending on your broker. Just research and backtest to find the correct settings for each asset.
Disclaimer: Please be advised, past performance does not guarantee future results. Please do your own research and don't risk money you cannot afford to lose. Trading is risky.