XFChart EA

XFChart simplifies trading strategies with customizable options for informed decision-making across various styles, from scalping to position trading.





1. Risk Management:

- XFChart offers automatic breakeven and trailing stop features to protect profits and reduce emotional decisions.

- Auto Breakeven is disabled by default and can be enabled through the indicator properties window.

- The "Auto Trailing Stop Loss" adjusts the stop loss based on market movement, facilitating profit locking and potential gains.

2. Candlestick Indicator:

- XFChart displays highest and lowest price ranges of different timeframes, aiding price action trading.

- Timeframes (H1, H4, H8, D1, W1, MN1) and high/low line colors are customizable.

3. Market Sessions Visualization:

- Visualize market sessions like Tokyo, Sydney, London, and New York directly on the chart.

- Session alignment is ensured with seamless adjustment based on GMT vs. Server time offset.

4. Real-Time Candlestick Information:

- XFChart provides real-time insights with a countdown clock for the current timeframe bar and CHG% display for trend analysis.

5. Chart Watermark Customization:

- Personalize chart watermarks with Symbol and Current Period for instant context during analysis.





XFChart is free and values user feedback for improvement. Rate and review the application to guide its evolution. Thank you for your support!



