CAD SNIPER (ALPHA) HAS RETURNED



CAD Sniper Alpha is designed for the most popular brokers only (see images). Can be tested with all but results will vary.

Enjoy CAD Sniper Alpha as a free to use product ;) Send me a private message immediately after downloading to receive the manual and a personal bonus!

CAD Sniper original version released in 2023 - incredible backtest results from 2018-2026, released now exclusively on mql5.com Check out my full product range: CLICK HERE





FEATURES

95%+ win-rate on GBPCAD, CADCHF, AUDCAD and NZDCAD

Easy to use

5 Risk Factors to choose from, starting from 5% max DD

Relaxed pace

Great addition for any portfolio

Fixed stop-loss for all orders

Christmas Filter (set and forget)

Can be used with small accounts

No martingale or grid

Unique entries

Closes old trades (>3 weeks)

No .set files

Free!







Take aim at multiple CAD pairs with CAD Sniper Alpha... It uses a rarely used indicator and limited entry-periods to achieve a very high win-rate, outperforming many EAs on the market. Easy to set-up, robust success over the past ~8 years.

CAD Sniper Alpha is different because it uses Tick Volumes for the majority of its entries and therefore is a unique system, but also why I release it for free (not all brokers have the same volumes). The CAD pairs have proven to be the most reliable, and after 2018, CAD Sniper Alpha has proven to trigger either laser-focused, quick trades (no scalping), or 'hidden signal' trades that turn around after some time.

For complete setup instructions: Contact me after downloading to get the manual and a bonus.

Happy hunting! :)





Check out my full product suite and signals: CLICK HERE





WHY AM I GIVING THIS BOT AWAY?

I can only offer it on the MT5 platform

Its trading periods are limited (10th-20th of every month) and doesn't trade frequently (~3 trades per month)

It doesn't work with all brokers

To expand my developer reputation





BACKTESTING !ATTENTION! You must show the US500/SP500 index (found in the Indices folder in Symbols) in your MarketWatch - and match the name / spelling in the input section.





ATTACH TO

GBPCAD M5 PAIRS TRADED GBPCAD, CADCHF, AUDCAD, NZDCAD (show US500 in Marketwatch) Minimum Deposit $200 Leverage 1:500 (1:30+ also allowed with lower Risk Factors) Tested from Jan 2018 Account type ECN Modelling quality Any (except 'Open prices only')



IMPORTANT!

Minimum recommended deposit is $200 and recommended leverage is 1:500.

For 1:30 leverage, Risk Factor 2 is the maximum recommended setting. Please do your own backtesting with your appropriate account and deposit settings.

DON'T USE CAD SNIPER ALPHA ON AN ACCOUNT <$200



Check out my full product suite and signals: CLICK HERE



PROTECTION

Every trade is protected by stop-loss, so it's difficult to 'blow' your account with this system (if deposit and leverage guidelines are followed).

Happy trading! :)

Past results can't be guaranteed in future



HOW TO CHOOSE A BOT ON MQL5.COM?

New to forex and want some help in how to avoid buying bots that don't work on mql5.com?

Click here for my profile which has a link to my article on what to look out for when browsing the often deceptive marketplace.

Don't get fooled into buying a bot that doesn't work!



