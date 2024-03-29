Nasdaq Eagle Trader

  • Experts
  • Michael Rajnarine Sawh
    Michael Rajnarine Sawh

    Michael Rajnarine Sawh

    Michael graduated from Cambridge University and trained at the Financial Times. He qualified as a Chartered Financial Analyst and performed fund management roles with Swiss Re, UBS and Aberdeen Asset Management, successfully investing in global equity, debt, currency, commodity and property markets
  • Version: 2.0
  • Updated: 29 March 2024
  • Activations: 5

A reliable EA which trades the Nasdaq 100 Index via CFDs/Spreadbets with impressive results. 

See screenshots for consistent 12 month+ strategy backtest results: 386 consecutive wins, typically generating 20-30 trades a month.

The algorithm monitors price swings and only participates where profits are highly probable. 

The Nasdaq 100 is one of the most liquid and suitable markets for short term algorithmic trading.

Please set the time zone option on the EA to match your computer time zone: UK = 0, NY = -5, Tokyo = 11 etc according to the hour difference from UTC.

For CFDs, in the lot size field: enter the number of lots instead of $ per point; the profit per trade is absolute amount of profit per order.

For Spreadbets, in lot the size field: enter $ per point equal or less than profit per trade for optimal results.

A 1 minute bar time period is recommended with trading focussed on the US market open 0930-1100 (US Time) / 1430-1700 (UK time).

Remember to use trading robots carefully with supervision, especially during times of high market volatility.

Having coded 100+ algos, the main weakness of mt4/mt5 is failure to open or close positions in excessive price velocity.

For enquiries, please contact me via michael@organicstrategy.net

Thank you for downloading!

NB don't forget set the time zone option on the EA to match your computer time zone.



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Quantum Gold Miner Fully Automated XAUUSD Breakout Trading — For MetaTrader 4 & 5 Trade gold breakouts with precision, not guesswork. Quantum Gold Miner is a fully automated expert advisor purpose-built for XAUUSD. Instead of relying on fixed support and resistance lines, it identifies high-probability supply and demand zones directly from live market structure — the swing highs and lows where price has repeatedly reacted — and trades the breakout from those zones with disciplined, rules-based
Gann Gold EA MT4
Elif Kaya
4.75 (4)
Experts
- Final real price is 1000$ - Discount and price is 99$ (Next price is 200$),  Price will be increased after 2 purchases. Welcome, Gold GANN Expert opens automatically trade with Highly profit, Fixed small Stop loss. - Lifetime update free No Martingale, No Grid, No Scam I am focused on help my clients, not just earn. The Gann Gold EA is High safety by small fix Stop Loss, which sets trades based on good risk to reward ratio(1:3). It is fully worked on exploiting the volatility of the Gold mark
Luna AI PRO
Profalgo Limited
4.67 (3)
Experts
Launch promo: Only 1 copies available at 399$ Final price: 2000$ There will be only a limited number of copies sold of this EA Luna AI is a very advanced night scalper and one of the best you can find on the market.  It was developed using years of experience in live trading with the mean-reverse strategy, and selected only the best pairs and techniques to be included in this EA. Since the EA is build upon existing technology that was developed over the years, the EA is very effective and has
BB Return mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.89 (18)
Experts
BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
Universal Indicator EA for Your Indicator
Afsal Meerankutty
3.82 (22)
Experts
Universal Indicator EA, your ultimate solution to automate your trading strategy without any coding requirements. This powerful expert advisor is designed to work with any indicator that gives Buy and Sell Signals, making it a versatile tool for traders of all levels. With Universal Indicator EA, you can easily read signals from both Indicator Buffers and Objects on the Chart. You can also test your indicator on the demo account before purchasing to ensure that the EA is compatible with your ind
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (34)
Experts
UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
Quantum Nexus MT4
Farell Edson Mazarin
Experts
Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
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Price Boundary Predictor
Michael Rajnarine Sawh
Indicators
A powerful chart indicator which intelligently analyses Index, FX & Commodity prices to identify the strongest support and resistance price boundaries. Each line shows where prices consistently close, while the frequency of these matching prices is quoted to reflect each boundary strength. Use these predictive boundaries to identify pivot points, resistance and support levels for crossover, trending, reversal and channel strategies. For FX pairs, set volatility filter = 1 For Indices & Commodit
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