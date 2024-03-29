Nasdaq Eagle Trader

A reliable EA which trades the Nasdaq 100 Index via CFDs/Spreadbets with impressive results.

See screenshots for consistent 12 month+ strategy backtest results: 386 consecutive wins, typically generating 20-30 trades a month.

The algorithm monitors price swings and only participates where profits are highly probable.

The Nasdaq 100 is one of the most liquid and suitable markets for short term algorithmic trading.

Please set the time zone option on the EA to match your computer time zone: UK = 0, NY = -5, Tokyo = 11 etc according to the hour difference from UTC.

For CFDs, in the lot size field: enter the number of lots instead of $ per point; the profit per trade is absolute amount of profit per order.

For Spreadbets, in lot the size field: enter $ per point equal or less than profit per trade for optimal results.

A 1 minute bar time period is recommended with trading focussed on the US market open 0930-1100 (US Time) / 1430-1700 (UK time).

Remember to use trading robots carefully with supervision, especially during times of high market volatility.

Having coded 100+ algos, the main weakness of mt4/mt5 is failure to open or close positions in excessive price velocity.

For enquiries, please contact me via michael@organicstrategy.net



Thank you for downloading!

NB don't forget set the time zone option on the EA to match your computer time zone.







