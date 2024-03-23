Price Boundary Predictor


A powerful chart indicator which intelligently analyses Index, FX & Commodity prices to identify the strongest support and resistance price boundaries.

Each line shows where prices consistently close, while the frequency of these matching prices is quoted to reflect each boundary strength.

Use these predictive boundaries to identify pivot points, resistance and support levels for crossover, trending, reversal and channel strategies.

For FX pairs, set volatility filter = 1

For Indices & Commodities, set volatility filter = 2 

Too many predicted boundaries? Increase the volatility filter to reduce the number of predicted boundaries and/or decrease the price history analysed.

Too few predicted boundaries? Decrease the volatility filter to increase the number of predicted boundaries and/or increase the price history analysed.

Works across all time periods, intraday and multiday.

Due to system resources consumed in analysing historic data, avoid increasing the number of bars analysed too high.

Remember to use all indicators carefully as guides to the direction of potential price movements.



Nasdaq Eagle Trader
Michael Rajnarine Sawh
Experts
Un conseiller expert fiable qui négocie sur le Nasdaq 100   avec des résultats impressionnants. L'algorithme détecte les fluctuations de prix de volatilité moyenne à élevée et ne participe que là où les profits sont très sûrs. Voir les captures d'écran pour une performance constante sur plus de 12 mois, générant généralement 30 transactions par mois. Prenez des profits et mettez en place des stop-loss en montants fixes de monnaie selon le besoin. Il est essentiel de régler le bon fuseau hor
