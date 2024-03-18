YKLotSize
- Indicateurs
- Peechanat Chatsermsak
- Version: 1.1
- Mise à jour: 18 mars 2024
The YK-LOT-SIZE is an indicator that displays the total Lot Size and profit/loss of all trade orders for the current symbol on the price chart. It has the following features:
- Shows the total Lot Size of buy orders (BUY) and sell orders (SELL) on separate lines.
- Displays the profit/loss of buy orders (BUY) and sell orders (SELL) by calculating the sum of profit, commission, and swap.
- Users can customize the color of the displayed text through the input parameter.
- The information is displayed at the bottom-left corner of the price chart in the following format: BUY Lots: 1.00 | BUY Profit: 250.75 SELL Lots: 0.50 | SELL Profit: -120.30
- The font size and line spacing are adjustable for clarity and readability.
Very usefull indicator with changing colors of total orders with one direction. Thank You!