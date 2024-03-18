YKLotSize

5

The YK-LOT-SIZE is an indicator that displays the total Lot Size and profit/loss of all trade orders for the current symbol on the price chart. It has the following features:

  1. Shows the total Lot Size of buy orders (BUY) and sell orders (SELL) on separate lines.
  2. Displays the profit/loss of buy orders (BUY) and sell orders (SELL) by calculating the sum of profit, commission, and swap.
  3. Users can customize the color of the displayed text through the input parameter.
  4. The information is displayed at the bottom-left corner of the price chart in the following format: BUY Lots: 1.00 | BUY Profit: 250.75 SELL Lots: 0.50 | SELL Profit: -120.30
  5. The font size and line spacing are adjustable for clarity and readability.


Recensioni 1
semur1
64
semur1 2025.04.01 13:33 
 

Very usefull indicator with changing colors of total orders with one direction. Thank You!

