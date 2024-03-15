Swing Oscillator Candles MT5
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.0
Description:
Heikin-Ashi-like swing oscillator candles. It can be used in the same way as RSI or Stochastic.
For example:
- Zero crossing. Above the zero line is bullish, below the zero line is bearish.
- Overbought or oversold. 100 line is the extreme bought level, -100 line is the extreme sold level.
- Divergences.
Time frame:
Any time frame.
Instrument:
Any instrument.
That thing just rocks. Need to be combined with other indicators but it does the job, thanks.