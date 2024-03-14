Boten Spread Monitor

Download your broker's detailed spread data into a simple CSV file

When choosing a broker, it is important to choose one that offers the right spreads for you. Ideally, we choose a broker with the lowest spreads. However, a broker will only advertise either the lowest spread they offer, or the average spread.

The reality of spread is that it can vary massively and depends on the currency pair, the time of day or the volatility of the market at a given point in time. 

Some EAs are more sensitive to spread than others. Those with tight stop loss/take profit or those that provide scalping. It is therefore important to understand the range and frequency of the varies spreads seen over time.

This tool enables you to record this information so that you can analyse this and decide whether or not the EA you are looking for is right for you, or even whether the broker you are using suits you. 

You can just attach this EA to a chart and the spread observed at every tick will be added to a CSV file on your computer. You are then free to analyse this data however you like, be it with Excel or even Tableau or Power BI.

Additional Information

  • A test was performed on the data for 24 hours. This created a CSV file of 81,314 rows with a file size of 5MB.
  • The only parameter required is the name of the file. You must provide the file name as text with no spaces or special characters. Do not specify any file extension. Ensure the filename is unique.
  • The file will be created in the Files folder of MT4 for live and in the Tester folder when used in the strategy tester. Screenshots are provided. 
  • You can access the file folder from MT4 by going to the File menu and selecting "Open Data Folder".
  • There will be no point using this in the strategy tester since the spread is fixed for any given test.

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Support and Resistance Dashboard for MT4 is a multi-timeframe and multi-symbol scanner and alert system that finds S/R zones and pivot points for all timeframes and symbols and alerts when price has interaction with them. If you are using support and resistance (or supply and demand) zones in your trading strategy, this dashboard and its alert and filtering system is a big time saver for you. Download demo version   (works on M 1,M5,M30,W1   timeframes) Full description of scanner parameters ->
Trade Reverse Copie4
Chukwuemeka Kingsley Anyanwu
Utilities
Feel free to contact me for any extra features :) [SEE MT5 VERSION  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/128846 The Local Reverse Copier is an Expert Advisor designed to synchronize positions between a Master account and a Slave account with a twist: it reverses the trades. When a buy position is opened on the Master account, the EA opens a sell position on the Slave account, and vice versa. This allows for a unique form of trade copying where positions are mirrored in opposite directions bet
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Boten Smooth Heikin Ashi
Boten Limited
Indicators
Smooth Heikin Ashi provides a more smoothed signal of bull or bearish trends than regular Japanese candlesticks, or even the standard Heikin Ashi candles. Heikin Ashi as an alternative candlestick pattern that has been in use since its invention in Japan back in the 1700s. On normal Japanese candlesticks, there is a lot noise with mixed bearish and bullish candles side by side, even during trends. Heikin Ashi reduces this noise leaving an easier visual representation of trends. This indicator is
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Tmrs84
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Tmrs84 2024.04.28 16:18 
 

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