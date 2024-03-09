Order direction

1. Going offline means that the market is in a wait-and-see state. In this situation, it is common to choose to wait and see rather than taking immediate action to wait for more market information or trend confirmation in order to make wiser decisions.

2.When there is a trend of going up and down, the market shows a bullish signal. At this point, investors may consider entering the market in hopes of future price increases and profits.

3.When the market situation is online, it will once again turn to wait-and-see. At this point, the market may have reached a certain high point, and investors need to be cautious and avoid blindly following up.

4. When the current stock market crosses the upper limit, it indicates that the market is in a short selling state. Investors may consider adopting a bearish strategy, hoping for future price declines in order to gain profits.

5.This indicator is suitable for all currency pairs, but we recommend using it on audcad, audnzd, and nzdcad. This indicator does not require any settings.

To better guide trading decisions, it is recommended to observe the 4-hour line to determine the overall direction of the market. This is because the 4-hour line can provide longer-term trend information, allowing investors to have a clearer understanding of market trends. After confirming the overall direction, search for a suitable entry point on the shorter 15 minute line. Within this time frame, market fluctuations are more frequent, so investors need to observe price changes more frequently in order to seize the best entry opportunity.