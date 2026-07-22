KJS Gold Pro

IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions.


KJS Gold Pro — King's Journey to Success

KJS Gold Pro is an automated trading system developed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold). It combines Fibonacci-based market structure, trend confirmation, volatility filters, momentum analysis, and adaptive entry logic to identify higher-quality trading opportunities.

The EA manages trades as a basket. When additional recovery positions are required, it calculates grid distance, lot progression, average entry price, and basket exit levels automatically. The objective is to manage the complete trading cycle systematically, from the first entry to basket profit, break-even, trailing protection, or risk reduction.

Key Advantages

  • Designed specifically for XAUUSD trading.
  • Multi-layer entry confirmation using trend, momentum, volatility, candle structure, and Fibonacci analysis.
  • Adaptive entry filtering based on current market conditions.
  • Automatic basket management and average-price calculation.
  • Configurable grid distance and lot progression.
  • Basket Take Profit, Break-Even, and trailing-profit protection.
  • Spread, volatility, session, and market-condition filters.
  • Built-in drawdown, equity, daily profit, and stop-out protection.
  • Supports Strategy Tester and parameter optimization.
  • Clear on-chart information panel showing EA status, trading conditions, basket performance, and entry decisions.
  • Equipped with a news filter feature and news results to consider the direction of XAUUSD market.

KJS Gold Pro is intended for traders who want a structured and automated approach to Gold trading while maintaining full control over risk, lot size, grid settings, trading sessions, and protection parameters.

** Minimum Recomended Balance : 2000 USD ( 20 USD use Cent account )

** Minimum Leverage 1:500 

Important: This EA uses basket and recovery-based trade management. Trading Gold involves significant risk, and no automated system can guarantee profits. Always test the EA in the Strategy Tester and on a demo account before using it on a live account.


*** For Usage Telegram Bot :

- To use the Telegram Bot feature for this EA, you need to enable Allow WebRequest: https://api.telegram.org

- Then in the EA settings on your chart, you need to enter your Telegram User Chat ID in the settings section according to your own Telegram Chat ID. (For example: 1267233915) and EnableTelegramMessage --> True

- then you can access the Telegram Bot for this EA at: @KJSControlCenterBot (*do this process after you've done the two steps above.)

- but you can also run the EA without activating the Telegram Bot feature, because the Telegram Bot in the EA is just an additional bonus feature that you can use to monitor and control the EA




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XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
Aetherion Prime EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
3 (1)
Experts
AETHERION PRIME EA Precision Algorithmic Trading for XAUUSD on H1 Public live signal for real-time monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2381671 Limited Launch Offer The first 7 copies are available for only $259 . Once these copies are sold, the price will increase immediately by $100 — to $359 . This introductory offer is intended for traders who want to join Aetherion Prime EA at the earliest stage and follow the development of the system through a public live signal from the very begi
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