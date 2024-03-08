High Low Close chart with thick wicks

Note - you have to hide your existing chart type, you can do that by changing colors of the chart, if you don't know how to do it, check this video - https://youtu.be/-4H6Z5Z4fKo

or contact me at priceaction9@outlook.com

This is a type of chart that will be shown in place of your chart, and it only shows the High, low and close, and it has thick wicks. It helps you to understand each candle better by reducing the noise introduced by open prices on each candle. 

For example on the scale of 1 to 10 if candle opens at 5 and closes at 8, and makes low of 1 then it forms a body of 3 points and will have wicks for rest of the points, and hence sometimes it is difficult to make sense of it.

In this chart if same scenario happens, then closing point will shown at 8 and by looking at it you will get immediate idea, that it rallied from 1 to 8 in positive direction and from 10 to 8 in negative direction and hence you know it is a bullish candle. 

If you have any questions let me know here priceaction9@outlook.com

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Currency Strength Wizard MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicators
Currency Strength Wizard   is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real s
Blahtech Supply Demand MT5
Blahtech Limited
4.54 (13)
Indicators
Was: $299  Now: $99  Supply Demand uses previous price action to identify potential imbalances between buyers and sellers. The key is to identify the better odds zones, not just the untouched ones. Blahtech Supply Demand indicator delivers functionality previously unavailable on any trading platform. This 4-in-1 indicator not only highlights the higher probability zones using a multi-criteria strength engine, but also combines it with multi-timeframe trend analysis, previously confirmed swings a
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