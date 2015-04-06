HeroDuck

EA Hero Duck is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading the Trend. The operation is based on opening orders using the MACD indicator in addition to higher Trend.

We will improve the system step by step. Addition to that the price will increase to 999$.

In addition it uses a smart martingale system. Use 0.01 Lot / per 1.000 Units

Use EUR/USD 5 Min Chart

SETTINGS

  • MACD Fast 
  • MACD Slow
  • MA Slow
  • MA Fast
  • Trading Distance
  • SL
  • TP
  • Trade Spacing
  • Use Smartingale
  • BreakEevenTrailAmount
  • Show Comment
  • Start Lotsize


Risk Warning:

Before you buy any EA please be aware of the risks involved. Past performance is no guarantee of future profitability (EA could also make losses). 










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4.67 (3)
Experts
Launch promo: Only 1 copies available at 399$ Final price: 2000$ There will be only a limited number of copies sold of this EA Luna AI is a very advanced night scalper and one of the best you can find on the market.  It was developed using years of experience in live trading with the mean-reverse strategy, and selected only the best pairs and techniques to be included in this EA. Since the EA is build upon existing technology that was developed over the years, the EA is very effective and has
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