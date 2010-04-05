HeroDuck

EA Hero Duck is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading the Trend. The operation is based on opening orders using the MACD indicator in addition to higher Trend.

We will improve the system step by step. Addition to that the price will increase to 999$.

In addition it uses a smart martingale system. Use 0.01 Lot / per 1.000 Units

Use EUR/USD 5 Min Chart

SETTINGS

  • MACD Fast 
  • MACD Slow
  • MA Slow
  • MA Fast
  • Trading Distance
  • SL
  • TP
  • Trade Spacing
  • Use Smartingale
  • BreakEevenTrailAmount
  • Show Comment
  • Start Lotsize


Risk Warning:

Before you buy any EA please be aware of the risks involved. Past performance is no guarantee of future profitability (EA could also make losses). 










