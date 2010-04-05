EA Hero Duck is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading the Trend. The operation is based on opening orders using the MACD indicator in addition to higher Trend.

We will improve the system step by step. Addition to that the price will increase to 999$.

In addition it uses a smart martingale system. Use 0.01 Lot / per 1.000 Units

Use EUR/USD 5 Min Chart

SETTINGS

MACD Fast

MACD Slow

MA Slow

MA Fast

Trading Distance

SL

TP

Trade Spacing

Use Smartingale

BreakEevenTrailAmount

Show Comment

Start Lotsize



Risk Warning: Before you buy any EA please be aware of the risks involved. Past performance is no guarantee of future profitability (EA could also make losses).




































