Moving Average Range Breakout MT4 EA

Moving Average Reversal and Pullback Range Breakout MT4 EA


What this EA does:

This EA place pending BUY STOP and SELL STOP order trailing moving average by distance pts.
It waits for price to make a reversal trend or hit moving average and make a pullback.
Pending order stop trail the moving average until executed.
For scalping, change the moving average to shorter period.

Please change the Close and Delete orders before and after trade parameter to true.

Features or Setting:

Parameters must be re-tune or recalibrate according to pairs
and market condition depending how big the price swing in average.

Orders should be closed and deleted at the end of trade.

Previous orders must be closed before new trade session start.

Option to execute order instead of pending order stop
if price is out of range when trading time start.
Should be turn off to be safer.
But by turning on we can catch the trend or momentum.

Order Frequency to limit over trading
or to trade Long only or to trade Short only
if there is strong trend in fundamental or macroeconomics.

SL trail @ Moving Average when
Moving Average >= Buy Order Price
Moving Average <= Sell Order Price
This feature put stoploss @ moving average and price is in the range when it hit stoploss.
When price is in the range, a new pending order can be send to sandwich the price,
capturing next price movement, pullback or reversal.

Trailing Stop, SL trail market price by pts
when triggered pts from Order Price.

Locking Stop or Breakeven Stop, Lock SL at Order Price by pts
when triggered pts from Order Price.

Partial Close, close partial(some) lot
when triggered pts from Order Price.

*Martingale* option to change lot size after number of trades.

Equity Stop to delete and close orders when triggered.
(*Orders from this EA or all orders within this account)

Disclaimer:
There is no winning guarantee.
Treat this EA as a tool to help you trade, to test on your theory or strategy or parameters.
Combine it with other techniques, fundamentals, macroeconomics.
Since this is a breakout strategy, always look for strong trend or strong momentum
like news, trading session opening (Asia Session, London Session, New York Session).
If you are trading on USD pair, look for USD news and New York opening Session.

Risk:
Sideways or weak momentum hitting multiple StopLoss

Recommendation:

USDJPY pair

Start trading time on New York Session where news or market might push price in one direction


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4.89 (18)
Experts
BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
Universal Indicator EA for Your Indicator
Afsal Meerankutty
3.82 (22)
Experts
Universal Indicator EA, your ultimate solution to automate your trading strategy without any coding requirements. This powerful expert advisor is designed to work with any indicator that gives Buy and Sell Signals, making it a versatile tool for traders of all levels. With Universal Indicator EA, you can easily read signals from both Indicator Buffers and Objects on the Chart. You can also test your indicator on the demo account before purchasing to ensure that the EA is compatible with your ind
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (34)
Experts
UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
Quantum Nexus MT4
Farell Edson Mazarin
Experts
Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
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News Catcher Range Breakout MT4 EA
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News Catcher Range Breakout MT4 EA "Trade on news and capture sudden price movement" What this EA does: This EA will help you trade on News. User input the news hour and time or read the next news date and time from a text file. The text file should be in MQL4\Files folder for live trading. and in tester\files folder for back test. Specify trading window time, start minutes before and end minutes after news. User can also trade after the news to avoid risk of slippage and capture price revers
Time Range Breakout and Reversal MT4 EA
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Time Range Breakout and Reversal MT4 EA by SK What this EA does: It find the high and low from a specified range period of time and trade using that range. The EA trade on that range breakout. But If the range size is bigger than max range size specified by user, user can add distance pts to activate Reversal Trade Strategy. If the range size is big and price swing inside the range, reversal trade can capitalize on that. It has the option to trade as soon as the time range ended or wait until
Candle Range Breakout and Reversal MT4 EA
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Candle Range Breakout and Reversal MT4 EA by SK What this EA does: It find the high-low or open-close from the previous candle trade using that range. For scalping, user can use shorter candle timeframe. Everytime there is a new candle, the range is updated to the previous candle. This process is repeated until trading window ended. If the candle size is big, there might be only small momentum left for breakout . That's why reversal strategy should be implemented. If the range size is bigger
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