Vision ea formazioneetica

Vision is an Expert Advisor and takes this name from the concept for which it was created, that is, having a vision over time.⏳ Performance between 4-6% monthly!!! Its programming based on market indicators such as volumes, directionality, trends, rsi and other well-defined ones mean that every time you enter the market you have a statistical advantage of 78.7% in obtaining profit. We put Vision to the test in a 10-year backtest, starting from 2013 because we wanted to understand the behavior of the strategy over the years, going through economic crises and "abnormal" market conditions, giving positive results even in these conditions. Vision does not aim for large monthly percentages but rather to constantly generate small figures with minimal and controlled drawdowns. How to install The EA must ONLY be attached to an M15 card, AUDCAD is recommended Use only recommended pairs. AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD You can find the settings in the two attached photos Use brokers with spreads of 0 or closest. Use FIXED LOTS 0.01 EVERY €500 The best strategy to make the most of Vision's potential is the following: Don't withdraw the profits/withdraw at some point, just a portion Having constant average return percentages you can start even with a small capital constantly fed



