Vision ea formazioneetica

Vision is an Expert Advisor and takes this name from the concept for which it was created, that is, having a vision over time.⏳ Performance between 4-6% monthly!!! Its programming based on market indicators such as volumes, directionality, trends, rsi and other well-defined ones mean that every time you enter the market you have a statistical advantage of 78.7% in obtaining profit. We put Vision to the test in a 10-year backtest, starting from 2013 because we wanted to understand the behavior of the strategy over the years, going through economic crises and "abnormal" market conditions, giving positive results even in these conditions. Vision does not aim for large monthly percentages but rather to constantly generate small figures with minimal and controlled drawdowns. How to install The EA must ONLY be attached to an M15 card, AUDCAD is recommended Use only recommended pairs. AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD You can find the settings in the two attached photos Use brokers with spreads of 0 or closest. Use FIXED LOTS 0.01 EVERY €500 The best strategy to make the most of Vision's potential is the following: Don't withdraw the profits/withdraw at some point, just a portion Having constant average return percentages you can start even with a small capital constantly fed


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BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex Diamond EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Live Results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379493 Forex Diamond EA – Reliable Automated Trading Powered by Smart Algorithms Forex Diamond EA is a proven expert advisor designed to deliver consistent results us
Waka Waka EA
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.25 (48)
Experts
8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 5 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
Wall Street Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (1)
Experts
Wall Street Robot is a   professional trading system   developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to oper
EA Budak Ubat
Syarief Azman Bin Rosli
4 (3)
Experts
Download Trial EA Budak Ubat Channel Limited Time Price! The price will increase by 10 USD after every 10 purchases! How it works When the EA is active, it will analyze the chart based on the Execution Mode parameter. If there are no existing positions on the chart, the EA will enter a trade based on the parameter. If the trend is bullish, it will enter a buy trade and if it is bearish it will enter a sell trade. And it will also set a Stop loss order at a certain distance from the opened trad
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Vision Scalping
Ivan Ghinelli
Experts
Vision Scalping is an Expert Advisor based on market indicators such as volumes, directionality, trends, rsi and other well-defined ones where they give us an R:R above 80% Performance between 5% monthly!!! We put Vision to the test in a 10-year backtest, starting from 2013 because we wanted to understand the behavior of the strategy over the years, going through economic crises and "abnormal" market conditions, giving positive results even in these conditions. Vision does not aim for large mont
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massimo Fornari
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