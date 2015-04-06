Vision Scalping is an Expert Advisor based on market indicators such as volumes, directionality, trends, rsi and other well-defined ones where they give us an R:R above 80% Performance between 5% monthly!!! We put Vision to the test in a 10-year backtest, starting from 2013 because we wanted to understand the behavior of the strategy over the years, going through economic crises and "abnormal" market conditions, giving positive results even in these conditions. Vision does not aim for large monthly percentages but rather to constantly generate small figures with minimal and controlled drawdowns. How to install The EA must ONLY be attached to an M15 card, AUDCAD is recommended Use only recommended pairs. AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD You can find the settings in the two attached photos Use brokers with spreads of 0 or the closest. Use FIXED LOTS 0.01 EVERY €500



