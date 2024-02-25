V Pattern Scanner MT4
- Indicatori
- Elif Kaya
- Versione: 2.25
- Aggiornato: 14 febbraio 2025
- Attivazioni: 20
- Real price is 90$ - 50% Discount (It is 45$ now)
Contact me for instruction, any questions!
Introduction
V Bottoms and Tops (or Fibonacci Retracement) are popular chart patterns among traders due to their potential for identifying trend reversals. These patterns are characterized by sharp and sudden price movements, creating a V-shaped or inverted V-shaped formation on the chart. By recognizing these patterns, traders can anticipate potential shifts in market direction and position themselves accordingly. V pattern is a powerful bullish/bearish reversal pattern and appears in all markets and time-frames.
V Pattern Scanner
Scan, Fibonacci calculations and pattern recognition are completely done by V Pattern Scanner indicator; All you do is "press the scan button". It sends alert and push notification on your mobile.
Prompt alerts, as set by the user. Accurate too.