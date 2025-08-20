Trading Camp MT4

Mean reversion EA with AUD,CAD,NZD

Trading Camp MT4

Trading Camp is an EA that focuses on three currencies (AUD, CAD, and NZD) with strong mean reversion tendencies and performs a contrarian strategy. Although a grid is used as the trading technique, it is designed with a security feature with straddling of the trade, making it difficult to get stopped out. Various filters are also available to carefully select entries (therefore, the entry frequency is not high). In addition, various input parameters are available, allowing you to change the EA's behavior according to your preference. Trading Camp will support you on your journey to the fullest!

  • Having high winning percentage with mean reversion and grids
  • Security features by straddling
  • Selected entries by various filtering
  • Easy setup for trading multiple stocks by simply setting up on one chart
  • Wide range of operations with extensive input parameters
  • Display of operational status by information panel
  • Economic calendar is here : 2010-2019, 2020-2025
  • MT5 version is here : Trading Camp MT5
  • Live signal is here : Trading Camp

Trade Strategy Overview

When the price becomes overbought or oversold, we will aim for a mean reversion and enter with a reverse take profit of approximately 10 pips per position (automatically adjusted according to the mean spread). If the price does not return immediately, an additional entry is made in the grid strategy and the take profit is re-set. The lot and profit for grid entries can be changed using the input parameters. The default stop loss (4 grids) is 175 pips, which is also automatically changed according to the grid settings. Entries are carefully selected using internal logic and various filters, and are designed to ensure stable profits.

Spread filter

This filter deters entry when the spread exceeds a specified value. It is also possible to temporarily disable stop loss and take profit to deter unintended settlements due to widening spreads.

Illiquidity filter

This filter deters entry during illiquid hours (when the New York market is closed). As with the spread filter, it also disables stop loss.

News filter

This filter deters entry when there is an economic event of high importance. This filter reduces risk by avoiding sudden market fluctuations caused by events.

Input Parameter Description

General

Comment

Comments on entry.

Magic number (maximum 6 digits)

EA's magic number. Specify up to 6 digits, and 8 digits with 10 (buy direction) or 20 (sell direction) added at the beginning are used. Specify a value that does not overlap with other EAs.

Show information panel

Information panel display availability.

Information panel language

The language of the information panel can be selected from English and Japanese.

Lot Sizing

Lot sizing method

Lot size calculation method. The following can be specified.

Fixed lot
Fixed lot specified
Auto lot (equity)
Auto variable lot (based on equity)
Auto lot (balance)
 Auto variable lot (based on balance)
Low risk
Low-risk automatic variable lot
Medium risk
Medium-risk automatic variable lot
High risk
High-risk automatic variable lot
Fixed lot size

Lot when 'Fixed lot' is specified in 'Lot sizing method'.

Maximum lot size

Maximum lot size. Any designation exceeding the broker's maximum lot is invalid.

Auto lot denominator

Used when 'Auto lot' is specified in 'Lot sizing method'. The lot calculation formula is as follows.

  • (equity or balance) / (Auto lot denominator * Trading symbol contract size / 1000)

Trading

Trading pairs [separated by ','] (empty is chart pair)

Specify the issue(s) to be traded. When specifying multiple stocks, separate them with ','. If blank, it is the issue of the chart for which the EA is set. If the issue contains a prefix or suffix, it will be automatically detected, but if the detection is not successful, specify the suffix and other information as well (e.g. AUDCAD.m).

Trading period

Specifies the period between transactions. 'Auto' to trade automatically from the appropriate time frame. 'Current period' to trade on the time frame of the chart where the EA is set.

Trading frequency

Specifies the frequency of orders (negative values are also acceptable). The number of orders will increase or decrease according to the increase or decrease of the value. Note, however, that increasing the number of orders too much will drastically reduce the win rate.

Number of symbols entry allowed at same time

Specifies the number of stocks that can be traded at the same time. By increasing this value, entry can be made even when there are positions in other issues. However, the probability of large drawdowns increases, so the risk is high.

Cross order allowed

Allows cross orders. Allows simultaneous entries for selling and buying within the same issue.

Initial entry allowed (excluding grid entry)

Initial entries are allowed. However, it does not affect grid entries. By disallowing this item, additional initial entries can be deterred and the EA can be terminated without difficulty.

Stop loss [point] (0 is auto)

Specify stop loss (in points). If 0, it is set automatically.

Take profit [point] (0 is auto)

Specifies take profit (in points). If 0, it is set automatically.

Grid Trading

Maximum number of grid lines (0 is no grid)

Maximum number of grid entries. If 0, no grid entry will be made.

Grid line distance [point]

Distance (in points) from which a grid entry will be made. An additional entry is made if the distance is greater than this distance from the previous entry. However, this is only a guideline, and entries are not always made at this distance.

Lot multiplier

Lot multiplier in grid entries. Specify if the lot is to be increased according to the number of grid entries.

Profit multiplier

Multiplier for profit in grid entries. Specify if you want to increase profit based on the number of grid entries.

Grid security allowed

Allows grid security features by straddling. It works when the price exceeds the maximum number of grids specified and reduces the decrease in equity. Note that while this may reduce the likelihood of a stopout, it does not completely prevent it.

Grid security stop loss [point] (0 is auto)

Specifies the stop loss for grid security (in points). If 0, it is set automatically.

Grid security take profit [point] (0 is auto)

Specifies the take profit of grid security (in points). If 0, it is set automatically.

Grid security trailing step [point] (0 is no trailing)

Specifies the frequency of stop loss trailing in grid security (in points). 0 means no trailing. The smaller the value, the more frequently trailing is performed, but some brokers warn against frequent stop loss changes, in which case a larger value should be set.

Filter

High spread with no entry and stop loss [point] (0 to disable)

Specifies the spread (in points) at which entry is to be stopped. 0 means disabled. If the spread is greater than the specified spread, stop loss and take profit is also temporarily disabled.

Illiquidity filter allowed

Entry is inhibited during periods of market illiquidity (one hour before and after the close of the New York market). Stop loss is also temporarily disabled.

Volatility filter lower levels (0 to disable)

Suppresses entry when volatility is low. invalid if 0. Suppresses entry when volatility is less than or equal to the specified volatility.

Volatility filter Upper levels (0 to disable)

Suppresses entry when volatility is high. invalid if 0. Suppresses entry when volatility is above the specified volatility.

Holiday filter allowed

Deter entry on holidays. No entries for the corresponding country throughout the day.

Currencies for apply holiday filter to all [separated by ',']

Specify the target currency of the holiday to be applied to all issues. When specifying multiple currencies, separate them with ','. Normally, the margin currency and profit currency of each issue are targeted, but holidays in countries corresponding to the currencies specified here can be additionally applied.

Minimum importance for apply news filter

Minimum importance to which the news filter should be applied. News events of the specified importance or higher will be applied.

Time before for apply news filter [minutes]

Time (in minutes) to suppress entries before a news event occurs.

Time after for apply news filter [minutes]

Time (in minutes) to suppress entries after a news event occurs.

Currencies for apply news filter to all [separated by ',']

Specify the target currency for news events that apply to all issues. When specifying more than one currency, separate them with ','. Normally, the margin currency and profit currency of each issue are targeted, but news events for the currency specified here can be additionally applied.

Economic calendar file name for filter

Specify the name of the economic calendar file to be used in the filter.

Time

Automatic UTC detection (production only)

Enables/disables automatic detection of UTC (Universal Time Coordinated). Valid only during production and invalid during backtesting.

Broker time difference to UTC [hours]

Specifies the time difference in winter time for broker time when UTC is not automatically detected. Also used during backtesting.

Broker DST area

Specifies the broker's DST (Daylight Saving Time) region when UTC is not automatically detected. Also used during backtesting.

Backtest

Show information panel by backtest

Whether or not the information panel is displayed in the back test. It is recommended not to display the information panel for long-term testing, because it slows down the backtest and consumes a large amount of memory.

Price of account currency to 1 USD

Specifies the price at which the account currency is converted to 1 USD. Valid only during backtesting and affects the automatic fluctuation lot when the account currency is other than USD.

Precautions

How to Install

Click here for installation instructions.(How to install). This product can be set up on one chart to trade multiple issues of AUDCAD, AUDNZD, and NZDCAD. For normal operation, it is recommended to set the product to the M15 chart with a large number of ticks, such as EURUSD. Also, please set 'AUDCAD,AUDNZD,NZDCAD' in 'Trading pairs' to trade multiple stocks. However, if you are trading a single stock, leave the 'Trading pairs' parameter blank and set it to the M15 chart of the relevant stock. In addition, this product requires viewing of an external site in order to automatically determine the time. Therefore, the URL must be set in MetaTrader. In the 'Tools -> Options -> Expert Advisers Tab', check the 'Allow WebRequest for listed URL' checkbox and set the following URL in the input field.

Production Operation

When operating, simply change the 'Lot sizing method' input parameter to 'Low risk', 'Medium risk', or 'High risk'. However, please note that high risk increases the probability of stopouts, so be aware of the risks involved. Also, please set 'AUDCAD,AUDNZD,NZDCAD' in 'Trading pairs' to trade multiple stocks. Other input parameters usually do not need to be changed (time filter time may need to be changed for some brokers). Since many of the input parameters are directly related to changes in risk, please refer to the manual to fully understand the parameters before use. We recommend a minimum balance of $500. I recommend that you first check the operation of the demo account before starting the actual operation. In addition, MT4 does not allow backtesting of multiple symbols, so it works with a single symbol on the chart.

Economic Calendar

An economic calendar is required for the holiday and news filters to operate properly. For this reason, I have prepared a csv file of the economic calendar (economic calendar). Before running, please save the file 'TradingCamp-ec.csv' in the following location without changing the file name.

  • ...\Terminal\Common\Files\

This folder can be found one level above the folder opened in MetaTrader by specifying 'File -> Open Data Folder'. The economic calendar is created in UTC (Universal Time Coordinated), so the broker's time difference and DST area must also be set in the parameters.

Brokers

This product operates three pairs, AUDCAD, AUDNZD, and NZDCAD. Since these are minor currencies, some brokers may not offer them and they cannot be used. Also, even if a pair is offered, the spread may be wide, and in this case, you will not be able to use it (if the average spread exceeds 3 pips, your profit will drop drastically). We are not able to specify specific brokers, so please contact each broker for this information before you consider using them.

Disclaimers

Please note that we are not responsible for any problems that may occur by using this product (Trading Camp MT4).

Past results are no guarantee of future performance.


Önerilen ürünler
AlphaFlow EA MT4
Dolores Martin Munoz
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Alpha Flow EA: Ticaretinizi Yeni Zirvelere Taşıyın Alpha Flow EA , stratejik hassasiyet, mükemmel uyum ve gelişmiş piyasa analizi ile ticaret deneyiminizi dönüştürmek üzere tasarlanmış en son teknolojiye sahip bir ticaret danışmanıdır. Özel ticaret algoritmaları ve derin piyasa içgörüleriyle geliştirilen   Alpha Flow EA , çeşitli ticaret ortamlarında olağanüstü performans sunar ve piyasa trendlerinin bir adım önünde olmanıza yardımcı olur. Alpha Flow EA'yı Özel Kılan Nedir? Gelişmiş Piyasa Anali
William Percent Range with Simple Moving Average
Victor Manuel Valderrama Zamora
Uzman Danışmanlar
Diversify the risk in your trading account by combining our Expert Advisors. Build your own custom trading system here:   Simple Forex Trading Strategies The expert advisor opens trades when the SMAs cross and when the WPR has left overbought/oversold areas. The SMAs are also programmed to close the trades if the trend changes. The Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Trailing Stop are calculated based on the ATR indicator. The recommended currency pair is NZDUSD and the recommended timeframe to operat
FREE
Master Pullback Mr Beast
Luis Mariano Vazquez Marcos
Uzman Danışmanlar
Master Pullback es un poderoso Asesor Experto (EA) diseñado por MR BEAST que implementa una estrategia de trading basada en retrocesos o "pullbacks" en el mercado de divisas. Este EA identifica oportunidades de trading cuando el precio de un activo se retrae temporalmente en la dirección opuesta a la tendencia principal, lo que permite captar movimientos de corrección antes de que el mercado reanude su tendencia original. La estrategia del Master Pullback está optimizada para operar en pares de
Netsrac Correlation Trader
Carsten Pflug
4.73 (15)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Netsrac Correlation Trader (NCT) is a very powerful tool to trade positive and negative correlated currency pairs with hedged orders.  1) It looks for positive and negative correlated pairs 2) It shows you a signal, if the correlated pairs are not in balance 3) It can "autotrade" some or all correlated pairs with your setting of time frames and signal-values (handle with care) 4) It can set the correct lot size to have pip value and daily range based optimal hedge trades 5) It can be your singl
TropangFX v2
Jordanilo Sarili
Uzman Danışmanlar
PROMO: TropangFX v2: The 2nd Version of TropangFX with additional options for Multi-Pair. You can now use only one chart with other pairs. For backtesting, only the current symbol is being tested and other symbols are not. This will only work in the future test. To test, use a demo account first before using your the real account. SPEND MORE TIME WITH YOUR FAMILY. ENJOY LIFE… DO NOTHING. We would like to share our coding skills to fellow traders and most especially to people from all walks o
BTC Pro ea MT4
Ebrahim Mohamed Ahmed Maiyas
Uzman Danışmanlar
An advanced Expert Advisor powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning, specifically designed for analyzing BTC. It adapts to price movements and market fluctuations to detect potential trading opportunities. Special launch offer – limited time only. A tiered pricing model applies: Every 5th purchase increases the price by $50. With each new buyer, the next price level gets closer – making your entry more expensive. Secure   BTC Pro  at the current price before the next price incre
US30 Break Scalp
Vitor Manuel Goncalves Pinto
Uzman Danışmanlar
This Expert Advisor trades based on a specific range breakout within a specific hour using scalp techniques. It does not use dangerous techniques like martingale. It only opens a maximum of 3 trades per day (default settings). The default settings are optimized for IcMarkets, FTMO and MFF (set file in the comments) although it can be used with other brokers, you just need to confirm the hours input. Despite this Expert Advisor presents good results in backtesting and for this month (January 2023
ProfessorMoriartyMT4
Evgeniy Zhdan
Uzman Danışmanlar
The basis of the strategy is the identification of quick corrective movements between the crosses of a working currency pair or metal. At the moment of differences in prices of trading instruments, the adviser analyzes the possible direction of price movement on a working instrument and starts work. Each position has a stop loss and take profit. A unique position tracking algorithm allows you to control the superiority of profit over loss. The adviser does not use dangerous trading methods.
Robot Bitcoin Ai
Luong Quang Nguyen
Uzman Danışmanlar
Bitcoin AI Robot – One-Way DCA Strategy with Smart Trailing Stop The Bitcoin market is always highly volatile – sometimes it rises quickly, and sometimes it experiences deep corrections. Instead of trying to guess the peaks and troughs, the Bitcoin AI Robot helps investors take advantage of price movements in a single, consistent, and controlled direction. What is a One-Way DCA Strategy? DCA (Dollar-Cost Averaging) is a method of breaking down capital and gradually buying as the market
FlySystemEA Pro
Nikolaos Pantzos
3.08 (12)
Uzman Danışmanlar
This Expert Advisor is a pure scalping system. The expert place and manage pending orders. Runs perfect on pairs with tight spread and low commission broker (commission plus spread equal or less than 1.0 pip). Choose a broker with zero stop level and fast execution to use expert. Pairs and Time Frame Pair: eurusd Time frame: M1 Default settings are good for eurusd. Information Please test expert on demo account first, before uses it on real account. Have on your mind, all scalpers are sensiti
FREE
The Force Two
Joel Protusada
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Force Two Scalper s a fully automated scalping Expert Advisor that you can use to backtest a 10-year of data with modelling quality of at least 90%. All features of The Force One is used in this EA but with a much different entry analysis and techniques that make this one have a different precision on profitability. This EA can be used to diversify investment. It uses only an entry analysis based on a proprietary multiple  trades maneuver analysis and settings to detect price breakout movem
The Force One
Joel Protusada
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Force One Scalper   is a fully automated scalping Expert Advisor that you can use to backtest a 10-year of data with modelling quality of at least 90%. It uses only an entry analysis based on a proprietary multiple  trades maneuver analysis and settings to detect price breakout movement. The success secrets of the Expert Advisor if back-tested and forward-tested correctly are the combination of the entry method with the Money Management and multiple exit strategies. Once opportunity level is
Algo Edge MT4
Niklas Templin
3.75 (8)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Algo Edge EA  Self learning EA just set the EA on the Chart and Start no Settings optimization.  EA work with high and low from Last Candle. AUD/USD, EUR/USD, DE40, US30, Tec100 and much more.  Multifunctional Expert Advisor can trade with every Forex Pair or Indize. EA can Trade with every Broker. M1 high, M30 medium, H1 low Risk. Functions: For other Indize example US30: Change the Robot Worktime in Europe to 16:30-21:30. -inp1_ =Robot Worktime inp_2 and inp_4 VolumePercent = The Robot will i
FREE
Traderspro
Chukwudi Joshua Obiekwe
Uzman Danışmanlar
TradersPro EA: Unlock Consistent Profits with Advanced Automation **URGENT: Only 5 Lifetime Copies Left! Grab Yours Now Before They're Gone—Countdown Starts Today!** Transform your trading with TradersPro, the elite Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 that delivers precision automation on your preferred currency pair. Harness strategic entries, ironclad risk controls, and smart profit maximization to conquer market volatility and achieve superior results. Ideal for beginners and pros alike, it ens
EUR 4 of 8 MT4
Tomas Michalek
Uzman Danışmanlar
Plug & Play portfolio - series of high-quality EURUSD H1 strategies for maximized success. The 4th out of 8 strategies  portfolio set.  Each EA works well as a standalone, works even better as portfolio. Triple tested  - backtest,   robustness tests , portfolio correlation. Uses a well-known   CCI indicator   combined with an   ADX indicator. Why to buy Fully automatic EA with really easy set-up. Only risk amount to be set and you are good to go. Developed using genetic algorithms on 'in sampl
Trap Grid EA
Mazhar Ul Hassan Noorul Hassan Noor Ul Hassan
Uzman Danışmanlar
Trap Grid EA is an advanced trading bot designed for the H1 timeframe, making it ideal for trading multiple forex pairs such as EUR/USD, NZD/USD, and other major currencies. It can also be used for gold trading (XAU/USD), but due to gold’s volatility, manual adjustments are required for optimal performance. Key Features Fakeout & Breakout Detection: Identifies market traps and false breakouts to maximize profitability. Grid Trading Strategy: Utilizes an advanced grid-based system to take advan
FREE
Supply and Demand Monster MT4
Tsog Erdene Borjigon Enkhkhudulmur
Göstergeler
Supply and demand zones are at the heart of   supply and demand trading . These zones are areas that show  liquidity at a specific price.  The supply zone is also called the distribution zone, while the demand zone is called the accumulation zone.   Our indicator automatically draw supply and demand zones in Metatrader 5. It give opportunity to understand trading zone and avoiding risk.
L Hedger Scalper
Joel Protusada
Yardımcı programlar
L   H E D G E R   S C A L P E R    A fully automated Expert Advisor that uses counter-trend scalping, managed semi-martingale strategy and lock hedging to execute a complete trading scheme from entry analysis to risk-calculated money management to exit analysis plan execution.         V E R Y  I M P O R T A N T    You can use only ECN type of account. Otherwise, it's a disaster. You can use only the GBPJPY currency pair. Open and attach with 1 chart only. Use a minimum of $5
Night Scalper EA Lite
Robots4Forex Ltd
2.33 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Night Scalper EA Lite is a fully automated Expert Advisor that trades at night and relies on price reversion. The EA trades using market orders and has the option to use time averaging to improve performance. This EA works best on EURUSD using the M5 timeframe, but will also work on AUDUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF and likely many more. A VPS is advisable when trading this system and a low spread and commission based broker is best. Check the comments for back test results and optimiz
FREE
HolyGrail XAUUSD h1
Raphael Schwietering
1 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Introducing HolyGrail, an advanced hedging robot designed to trade price consolidation stages with a breakout strategy, intelligent money management, and probabilistic analysis. With its proven track record on real accounts, HolyGrail offers a reliable and stable solution for future profits without the need for forced optimization. HolyGrail operates solely on bar close, filtering market noise, optimizing speed, and avoiding stop loss hunting. Its state-of-the-art algorithm finds entry points a
John Frederick mt4
Vitalii Zakharuk
Uzman Danışmanlar
John Frederick   is a high frequency trading. The expert system traverses the entire history and all currency pairs with a single setting. If there is a commission on the account, it must be converted into the equivalent of the spread and fill in the Commission field. The lower the commission and the spread, the greater the profit. The more delay your broker has in the amount of the Internet channel, the higher you need to set stop loss, take profit and virtual stop so that the server can proce
Scalper gun
Mikhail Nazarenko
4.5 (2)
Göstergeler
Scalper gun   - the main weapon for trade in scalping and swing, with visualization and alert of entry points. The indicator works in both trend and non-trend market conditions. Suitable for beginners and experienced traders. SCALPER GUN surpasses popular top indicators of this site in speed, quality of visualization and accuracy of entry !!! Before buying, download the Scalper gun demo and compare it with similar indicators for scalping in the MT4 tester. Features This is a complete trading sy
King Scalper USDCAD
Tran Thanh Tuyen
Uzman Danışmanlar
King Scalper EA  is an automatic trading robot to trade  USACAD . Using advanced calculations it opens and manages trading for you automatically. Its a strategy based on a series of indicators that measure the strength of the market to enter trades, when market conditions allow it. No experience is required and it’s easy to set up.  Using King Scalper is a way to improve your trading result instantly. With an Expert Advisor like King Scalper you can instantly start trading, a working system re
HighScalpel
Ivan Simonika
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Introducing the HighScalpel scalping system. It is enough to optimize once, for example, per month. After that, he shows excellent results on the forward period (several times larger), which can be seen in the screenshots. Be attentive to the spread indicators of your broker! The higher the spread, the less often the market entries. If the spread is above 20 pips, then the number of inputs falls by two orders of magnitude. It is ideal to use a broker with a floating spread of 6 pips. Such bro
ProjectXCAT
Nyamsuren Boldbaatar
Uzman Danışmanlar
ℙℂ  The settings of the EA Time - GENERAL SETTING; Terminal Comment Magic Slippage TIME - TickSETTINGS TickFilter TickSAMPLES TIME - Time settings Trade Request seconds Order modify seconds Start hour  End hour Order Expiry ACCOUNT MM Risk MM % Agrresive Adaptive History Both Direction together Max Trades Spread SETTINGS MAX Limit MIN Limit TRADE SETTINGS Signal size Order Distance Max Distance Stoploss Trailing start Max Trailing Trailing target
StatsBar
Maksim Kalachev
Yardımcı programlar
StatBar 1.6 Indicator showing balance, earnings for today, yesterday and the day before yesterday. The indicator also shows: - Server; - GMT; - Server time; - Shoulder; - Spread. Description of variables: extern int Magic = "-1"; // Magic for statistics -1 = all 0 = manual extern string Symboll = "-1"; // Symbol for statistics -1 = all 0 = current EURUSD = for EURUSD
FREE
Canadian Taiga
Charbel Abboud
Uzman Danışmanlar
CANADIAN TAIGA is a professional portfolio EA using trend-following trading system based on principles of volatility breakout and breakouts of support/ resistance levels. It works on all Canadian Dollar pairs. The core principle of the Canadian Taiga is to capture trading opportunities on all CAD pairs, using a sophisticated hedging module. Download CANADIAN TAIGA and test it on all Canadian Dollar Pairs as recommended, and if it does not what it is intended to do as described, do not purchase i
AI Driven Forex Trading Signal Indicator MT4
Vyom Tekriwal
Göstergeler
AI Driven Forex Trading Signal Indicator MT4 This advanced MT4 indicator leverages artificial intelligence to identify high-probability market reversal points with up to 90% accuracy. Designed for traders who demand precision, it analyzes price action in real time and highlights optimal entry opportunities for both buy and sell trades. Suitable for all major Forex pairs and timeframes, this tool is ideal for intraday and swing trading strategies. Key Features: AI-powered reversal detection Clear
FX GridCash
Paranchai Tensit
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Cash Flow Grid Trading System was designed with the intention of creating an ongoing monthly cash flow. This system is obviously turning out some large numbers, and profitable results are always the goal while taking minimal levels of risk.  There is hedging that takes place on a normal basis as the system is always placing both buy and sell positions.  The system does not use a specific stop loss percentage as such and relies on the hedging to minimize risk along with a relatively small ret
LookAtTrend V2 MT4
Yue Zhang
Uzman Danışmanlar
Finding a REAL profitable trading strategy online is like searching for a needle in a haystack. There are simply too many pitfalls in backtesting to “decorate” a good result. We are a team of proficient traders and engineers who have built this trading system to deliver consistent profitability in live trading . We use this system to trade REAL money for ourselves and our clients. Proven Performance : Over the past year, this strategy has achieved a 70+% gain on a LIVE account with a 10,000 init
Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
AI Forex Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial intel
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.62 (21)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Aura Black Edition, yalnızca ALTIN ​​ticareti yapmak için tasarlanmış tamamen otomatik bir EA'dır. Uzmanlar, 2011-2020 döneminde XAUUSD'de istikrarlı sonuçlar gösterdi. Hiçbir tehlikeli para yönetimi yöntemi kullanılmadı, martingale yok, grid veya scalp yok. Herhangi bir broker koşulu için uygundur. Çok katmanlı bir algılayıcı ile eğitilen EA Sinir Ağı (MLP), ileri beslemeli yapay sinir ağı (ANN) sınıfıdır. MLP terimi belirsiz bir şekilde kullanılır, bazen gevşek bir şekilde herhangi bir ileri b
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (6)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Vortex - geleceğe yatırımınız Vortex Gold EA uzman Danışmanı, Metatrader platformunda altın ticareti (XAU / USD) için özel olarak yapılmıştır. Tescilli göstergeler ve gizli yazarın algoritmaları kullanılarak oluşturulan bu EA, altın piyasasındaki karlı hareketleri yakalamak için tasarlanmış kapsamlı bir ticaret stratejisi kullanır. Stratejisinin temel bileşenleri, ideal giriş ve çıkış noktalarını doğru bir şekilde işaret etmek için birlikte çalışan CCI ve Parabolik Gösterge gibi klasik gösterge
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.41 (37)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (170)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Tanıtımı       Quantum Emperor EA   , prestijli GBPUSD çiftinde işlem yapma şeklinizi değiştiren çığır açan MQL5 uzman danışmanı! 13 yılı aşkın ticaret tecrübesine sahip deneyimli yatırımcılardan oluşan bir ekip tarafından geliştirilmiştir. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Quantum Emperor EA satın alın ve  Quantum StarMan  veya Quantum King ücretsiz edinin!*** Daha fazla ayrıntı için özelden sorun
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.58 (31)
Uzman Danışmanlar
PROP FİRMASI HAZIR!   (   SETFILE'ı indirin   ) PROMO BAŞLAT: Mevcut fiyata yalnızca birkaç kopya kaldı! Son fiyat: 990$ 1 EA'yı ücretsiz alın (2 ticari hesap için) -> satın aldıktan sonra benimle iletişime geçin Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Altın Reaper'a hoş geldiniz! Çok başarılı Goldtrade Pro'yu temel alan bu EA, aynı anda birden fazla zaman diliminde çalışacak şekilde tasarlanmıştır ve ticaret sıklığını çok muhafazakardan aşırı değişke
Indicement MT4
Profalgo Limited
5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Indicement'a Hoş Geldiniz! PROP FİRMASI HAZIR! -> set dosyalarını   buradan indirin LANSMAN PROMOSYONU: Güncel fiyattan sadece birkaç adet kaldı! Son fiyat: 990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) En İyi Kombo Fırsatı     ->     buraya tıklayın KAMU GRUBUNA KATILIN:   Buraya tıklayın   VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT,   Endeks piyasalarına profesyonel işlem algoritmaları oluşturma konusunda 15 yıllık deneyimimi getiriyor. EA, en iyi
DS Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.5 (10)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Introducing the DS Gold Robot, your ultimate companion in navigating the intricate world of XAUUSD trading. Developed with precision and powered by cutting-edge algorithms, DS Gold is a forex robot meticulously crafted to optimize your trading performance with  XAUUSD pairs . With its advanced analytical capabilities,  DS Gold  Robot   constantly monitors the gold market, identifying key trends , patterns, and price movements with lightning speed. The DS Gold Robot opens positions every day from
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.8 (41)
Uzman Danışmanlar
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
The Infinity EA MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
3.73 (30)
Uzman Danışmanlar
ChatGPT Turbo ile AI Destekli Teknoloji Infinity EA, GBPUSD ve XAUUSD için tasarlanmış gelişmiş bir ticaret Uzman Danışmanıdır. Güvenliğe, tutarlı getirilere ve sonsuz karlılığa odaklanır. Martingale veya grid ticareti gibi yüksek riskli stratejilere dayanan diğer birçok EA'nın aksine. Infinity EA, genel ticaret deneyiminizi olağanüstü kılmak için en son ChatGPT sürümü tarafından sağlanan makine öğrenimi, veri analitiği AI tabanlı teknoloji üzerine yerleştirilmiş sinir ağına dayalı disiplinli,
Fundamental hunter
Sara Sabaghi
Uzman Danışmanlar
Fundamental Hunter – The Smart Money Tracking Expert Advisor You don't just buy an EA; you buy a unique opportunity. Early buyers get the power first... at a price they'll never get back. Next price will be: $1600 | 6/10 spot remains Next price will be: $2000  | 10/10 Final price: $2400 Live result If you are looking for an Expert Advisor that goes beyond indicators and actually understands the market through real economic data , Fundamental Hunter is the solution. This EA combines artificial
Advanced Scalper
Profalgo Limited
3.96 (114)
Uzman Danışmanlar
4 YILDAN FAZLA ZATEN CANLI TİCARET SONUÇLARI     ->    https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/413850 YENİ TANITIM: Sadece birkaç kopya 349$'dan alınabilir Sonraki fiyat: 449$ Ücretsiz 1 EA alın! Promosyon blogumuzdaki   "   Ultimate EA kombo paketimize "   göz atmayı unutmayın   !!   EA'YI ÇALIŞTIRMADAN ÖNCE KURULUM KILAVUZUNU OKUYUN !!    ->    https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/705899 Diğer Canlı sonuçlar   :    https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1931084 Advanced Scalper, uzun yıllardır geliştirilm
HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper V8 EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
3.67 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
ULTRA-OPTİMİZE EDİLMİŞ SÜRÜM – MT4 HFT FAST M1 GOLD SCALPER V8.2 , MT4 versiyonunda şimdiye kadarki en güçlü, en kararlı ve en rafine sürümdür. HFT, yalnızca Altın (XAUUSD) üzerinde M1 zaman diliminde işlem yapan yüksek frekanslı bir scalping uzman danışmandır. Günlük olarak çok sayıda işlem gerçekleştirir. Gerçek bir scalping stratejisi için çok makul lot büyüklükleriyle çalışır ve bu nedenle özel scalping hesapları (RAW veya ECN) gerektirir. ICMarkets , özellikle düşük spread ve daha az slippa
Gold Trend Scalping MT4
Lo Thi Mai Loan
5 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Gold Trend Scalping'e Hoş Geldiniz LANS MANİPÜLASYONU: Sonraki fiyat: 899$ Son fiyat: 1999$   Gold Trend Scalping, özellikle altın için tasarladığım ilk EA'dir. EA, daha büyük zaman dilimlerine dayanan bir trend takip stratejisi kullanır. Büyük zaman dilimindeki ana trendi tespit etmek için süper trend kullanır ve ardından daha küçük zaman dilimlerinde işlemler açar. EA, her işlem için her zaman 100 pip olarak belirlenmiş sabit bir stop loss kullanır. Ayrıca karı güvence altına almak için bir
ToTheMoon MT4
Daniel Moraes Da Silva
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
ONE OF THE FEW ROBOTS WITH A SIGNAL HISTORY OF MORE THAN 3 YEARS AND AMONG THE TOP 10.   LINK TO MY ROBOTS AND SIGNAL PRESETS: In my profile there is a link to download the PRESETS that I use in my SIGNALS, you can download and Backtest for free, there are explanations in the my WebSite. https://www.mql5.com/en/users/tec_daniel   LINK TO OTHER ROBOT VERSIONS: MT4:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97963 MT5:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97962   SOME EXAMPLES OF SIGNALS ON “mql5.
Stock Indexes EA MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated trading robot meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the US30. This Expert Advisor uses advanced algorithms and carefully selected technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify optimal entry and exit points, and execute trades with high precision . One of its key features is the built-in news filter, which prevents the robot from opening new positions during high-impact economic events. This significantly reduces unnecessary risk a
Aura Neuron MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.55 (11)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Aura Neuron, Aura serisi ticaret sistemlerini sürdüren özgün bir Uzman Danışmandır. Gelişmiş Sinir Ağları ve son teknoloji klasik ticaret stratejilerinden yararlanarak Aura Neuron, mükemmel potansiyel performansa sahip yenilikçi bir yaklaşım sunar. Tamamen otomatik olan bu Uzman Danışman, XAUUSD (ALTIN) gibi döviz çiftlerinde işlem yapmak üzere tasarlanmıştır. 1999'dan 2023'e kadar bu çiftlerde tutarlı bir istikrar göstermiştir. Sistem, martingale, grid veya scalping gibi tehlikeli para yönetimi
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (17)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT4 is an intelligent trading system designed to automate BTCUSD trading using the grid trading strategy. This method takes advantage of market fluctuations by placing a structured series of buy and sell orders at predefined price levels. The robot   continuously monitors market   conditions and executes trades according to its preset parameters, allowing for consistent market engagement without the need for manual intervention. Bitcoin Robot Grid is the   perfect solution  
Unstoppable Breakthrough
Pinjia Liu
1 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Unstoppable Breakthrough   is a trading strategy designed specifically for gold trading (XAUUSD) in the financial markets. This strategy identifies potential trading opportunities based on market price behavior and the breakout of key price levels. The core of the strategy lies in accurately setting buy stop and sell stop orders, which automatically enter the market when gold prices break through these preset levels. Test Report: (Download XAUUSD 10 year Test report on fixed hands) Test Report:
Gold Trade Pro
Profalgo Limited
4.61 (23)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Tanıtımı başlat! 449$'dan sadece birkaç kopya kaldı! Sonraki fiyat: 599$ Son fiyat: 999$ 1 EA'yı ücretsiz alın (2 ticari hesap için) -> satın aldıktan sonra benimle iletişime geçin Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here New live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro, Altın ticareti EA'ları kulübüne katılıyor, ancak büyük
Bitcoin Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.63 (65)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Bitcoin Robot  MT4 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled   efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our   Bitcoin Robot   employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with   M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities.   No grid, no martingale, no hedging,   EA only open one position at the sa
Exorcist Projects
Ivan Simonika
3 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Exorcist Bot   is a multi-currency, multi-functional advisor that works on any time frame and in any market conditions. - The robot’s operation is based on an averaging system with a non-geometric progression of constructing a trading grid. - Built-in protection systems: special filters, spread control, internal trading time limitation. - Construction of a trading network taking into account important internal levels. - Ability to customize the aggressiveness of trading. - Working with pending
Mon Scalper MT4
Xuan Bach Nguyen
Uzman Danışmanlar
Mon Scalper - Dual-Trendline Breakout Scalping Expert Mon Scalper is a specialized Expert Advisor designed exclusively for gold (XAUUSD) trading. It utilizes a unique dual-trendline strategy to identify strong trends and breakout points, executing trades automatically based on market conditions. Join My MQL5 Channel for the Latest Updates! Real-Time Signal :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2281529 Pricing : Launch Price : $199 Incremental Price Increase : The price will increase by $100 after
Dynamic Pips MT4
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
️ Zaten  Boring Pips EA  sahibisiniz?   Ekstra %30 indirim  hakkınız var! Daha fazla bilgi için bizimle iletişime geçin: Geri ödemenizi (rebate) nasıl alırsınız Trump’ın ikinci dönemi , küresel piyasaları sarsan kapsamlı gümrük tarifelerinin geri dönüşüyle birlikte, agresif ticaret politikalarında yeni bir dalgayı ateşledi. Orta Doğu’daki gerilimler , özellikle son zamanlarda İsrail ile İran arasında artış gösterdi — bu da petrol fiyatları üzerinde potansiyel bir baskı yaratıyor. Rus
Trillion Pips GridX EA
Sivaramakrishnan Natarajan
Uzman Danışmanlar
Trillion Pips GridX EA — Advanced Grid & Hedging Expert Advisor Trillion Pips GridX EA by Trillion Pips is a professional-grade, fully automated Expert Advisor designed for traders who want to harness the power of grid, martingale, and hedging strategies under intelligent risk control. It dynamically manages positions to capitalize on both trending and ranging markets while optimizing capital deployment and drawdown recovery. Core Features Advanced Grid Strategy – Automatically opens and ma
Waka Waka EA
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.31 (48)
Uzman Danışmanlar
EA has a live track record with 4.5 years of stable trading with low drawdown: Live performance MT5 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make p
Three Little Birds
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
Uzman Danışmanlar
️ ÜÇ KÜÇÜK KUŞ EA Kayıptan yaratıldı. Acıyla mükemmelleştirildi. Amaçla serbest bırakıldı. ️ YAPI. SPEKÜLASYON DEĞİL. Üç Küçük Kuş EA sıradan bir ticaret robotu değil. Yıllarca süren gerçek başarısızlıklarla yaratılmış ve tek bir görev için tasarlanmış, savaşta yaratılmış bir motordur:   Piyasa acımasızlaştığında sermayenizi korumak, kurtarmak ve büyütmek.   Üç güçlü stratejiyi   mükemmel bir senkronizasyonla birleştirir : Martingale ile Kayıplara İlişkin Izgara   : Kayıpları ab
PinTrade MT4
Evgeniy Zhdan
Uzman Danışmanlar
The trading Expert Advisor's strategy is based on one of the most powerful technical analysis signals - the Pin Bar. When determining this figure, a trading expert studies the current market situation and, if there is a combination of certain factors, it starts working. It is recommended to start working with a small trading lot . As you become familiar with the work of an expert, the trading lot can be increased (use money management) to a psychologically acceptable size. Attention : the fo
Omega Code
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
Uzman Danışmanlar
Introduction EA Omega Code is a core strategy that has been distilled over many years of research and optimization for the Forex and Gold markets. The strategy combines Scalper and Trailing to optimize performance and reduce risk. Trading orders have Stop Loss, Trailing for customization, and provide many other parameters to optimize the system to suit each user's trading plan. Promotion: with the purchase of Omega Code, users can access the source-code. If you are really interested in the sour
MM Flip CodePro
Allistair Kabelo Mandow
Uzman Danışmanlar
"MM 3.0 FLIP CODEPRO IS DESIGNED TO MULTIPLY YOUR CAPITAL UP TO 300 TIMES OR MORE A WEEK ON SMALL ACCOUNTS USING 1:UNLIMITED THIS POWERFUL TRADING ROBOT CAN TURN SMALL INVESTMENTS INTO MASSIVE RETURNS DEPENDING ON MARKET CONDITIONS" "WITH JUST $100 FOR FORISTANCE YOU HAVE THE POTENTIAL TO GENERATE $30 000+ IN A SINGLE WEEK....BASED ON OUR EXPERIENCE CONSTANT CONSISTENT PROFITS WITHIN 7 TRADING DAYS DAYSARE ACHIEVABLE" "OUR TEAM IS HERE TO GUIDE AND SUPPORT YOU EVERY STEP OF THE WAY WITH MM3
Yazarın diğer ürünleri
Currency Exchanger MT4
Goh Kato
Yardımcı programlar
This is a multi-currency converter script that can convert the currency of the account history to another currency and output it. Since it supports multiple currencies, it is possible to exchange USD, EUR mutual conversion, JPY, GBP, AUD, or other minor currencies. Currency Exchanger can be converted to other currencies immediately by executing it once, so anyone can easily exchange currency. Let Currency Exchanger do the tedious work! The exchange result from the account history can be output a
Currency Exchanger MT5
Goh Kato
Yardımcı programlar
This is a multi-currency converter script that can convert the currency of the account history to another currency and output it. Since it supports multiple currencies, it is possible to exchange USD, EUR mutual conversion, JPY, GBP, AUD, or other minor currencies. Currency Exchanger can be converted to other currencies immediately by executing it once, so anyone can easily exchange currency. Let Currency Exchanger do the tedious work! The exchange result from the account history can be output a
Trading Camp MT5
Goh Kato
Uzman Danışmanlar
Mean reversion EA with AUD,CAD,NZD Trading Camp MT5 Trading Camp is an EA that focuses on three currencies (AUD, CAD, and NZD) with strong mean reversion tendencies and performs a contrarian strategy. Although a grid is used as the trading technique, it is designed with a security feature with straddling of the trade, making it difficult to get stopped out. Various filters are also available to carefully select entries (therefore, the entry frequency is not high). In addition, various input para
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt