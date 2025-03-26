- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
76
Profit Trades:
64 (84.21%)
Loss Trades:
12 (15.79%)
Best trade:
6 507.00 JPY
Worst trade:
-2 648.00 JPY
Gross Profit:
49 561.00 JPY (6 852 pips)
Gross Loss:
-13 985.00 JPY (1 670 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
19 (16 218.00 JPY)
Maximal consecutive profit:
16 218.00 JPY (19)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.50
Trading activity:
10.65%
Max deposit load:
8.67%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
2
Avg holding time:
12 hours
Recovery Factor:
13.32
Long Trades:
31 (40.79%)
Short Trades:
45 (59.21%)
Profit Factor:
3.54
Expected Payoff:
468.11 JPY
Average Profit:
774.39 JPY
Average Loss:
-1 165.42 JPY
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-2 648.00 JPY)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-2 648.00 JPY (1)
Monthly growth:
4.05%
Annual Forecast:
49.20%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
44.00 JPY
Maximal:
2 670.00 JPY (2.46%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
2.65% (2 883.00 JPY)
By Equity:
15.85% (17 119.00 JPY)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|31
|AUDNZD
|23
|NZDCAD
|22
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDCAD
|127
|AUDNZD
|79
|NZDCAD
|106
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDCAD
|2.4K
|AUDNZD
|1.4K
|NZDCAD
|1.3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +6 507.00 JPY
Worst trade: -2 648 JPY
Maximum consecutive wins: 19
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +16 218.00 JPY
Maximal consecutive loss: -2 648.00 JPY
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Axiory-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
Trading Camp MT4 Version / MT5 Version
Parameter Settings (All others default)
- 'Lot sizing method' : Auto lot (equity)
- 'Auto lot denominator' : 20000
- 'Trading period' : Auto
- 'Minimum importance for apply news filter' : High
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
36%
0
0
USD
USD
136K
JPY
JPY
38
100%
76
84%
11%
3.54
468.11
JPY
JPY
16%
1:500