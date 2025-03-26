SignalsSections
Goh Kato

Trading Camp

Goh Kato
0 reviews
Reliability
38 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 36%
Axiory-Live
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
76
Profit Trades:
64 (84.21%)
Loss Trades:
12 (15.79%)
Best trade:
6 507.00 JPY
Worst trade:
-2 648.00 JPY
Gross Profit:
49 561.00 JPY (6 852 pips)
Gross Loss:
-13 985.00 JPY (1 670 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
19 (16 218.00 JPY)
Maximal consecutive profit:
16 218.00 JPY (19)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.50
Trading activity:
10.65%
Max deposit load:
8.67%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
2
Avg holding time:
12 hours
Recovery Factor:
13.32
Long Trades:
31 (40.79%)
Short Trades:
45 (59.21%)
Profit Factor:
3.54
Expected Payoff:
468.11 JPY
Average Profit:
774.39 JPY
Average Loss:
-1 165.42 JPY
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-2 648.00 JPY)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-2 648.00 JPY (1)
Monthly growth:
4.05%
Annual Forecast:
49.20%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
44.00 JPY
Maximal:
2 670.00 JPY (2.46%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
2.65% (2 883.00 JPY)
By Equity:
15.85% (17 119.00 JPY)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
AUDCAD 31
AUDNZD 23
NZDCAD 22
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDCAD 127
AUDNZD 79
NZDCAD 106
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDCAD 2.4K
AUDNZD 1.4K
NZDCAD 1.3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Axiory-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

itexsys-Platform
2.00 × 1
RoboForex-Pro
6.00 × 1
Trading Camp MT4 Version / MT5 Version

Parameter Settings (All others default)

- 'Lot sizing method' : Auto lot (equity)

- 'Auto lot denominator' : 20000

- 'Trading period' : Auto

- 'Minimum importance for apply news filter' : High


No reviews
2025.12.03 16:02
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.01 13:25
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.20 16:01
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.18 16:53
No swaps are charged
2025.11.18 16:53
No swaps are charged
2025.11.18 16:53
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.18 08:35
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.06 15:37
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.29 00:36
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.26 10:07
No swaps are charged
2025.10.26 10:07
No swaps are charged
2025.10.25 16:55
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.10.24 11:29
No swaps are charged
2025.10.24 11:29
No swaps are charged
2025.10.24 09:07
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.10.16 01:47
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.08 02:21
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.01 12:59
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.23 10:30
No swaps are charged
2025.09.23 10:30
No swaps are charged
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Trading Camp
30 USD per month
36%
0
0
USD
136K
JPY
38
100%
76
84%
11%
3.54
468.11
JPY
16%
1:500
Copy

