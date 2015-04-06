Tokyo Nakane Fixing Pro

Please download the demo and try this out!

LAUNCH PROMO:

  • Only a few copies left at current price!
  • Final price: 990$

【About TOKYO NAKANE FIX】 

Overview:

This EA utilizes a trading logic specific to the currency pair USD/JPY, known as Nakane Trading.

“Nakane” refers to the rate that serves as the benchmark for financial institutions engaged in foreign exchange transactions, determined daily at 9:55 AM(Japanese Standard Time).

Importing companies often place buy orders for USD around this time to secure funds for settlements, creating a tendency for the rate to generally rise.

Nakane Trading is a strategy that utilizes on this tendency by taking a long position on USD/JPY before 9:55 AM(JST) and a short position exactly at 9:55 AM(JST) to aim for profits.

Nakane Trading is a well-known logic in Japan, however, due to its nature of conducting standardized trades, tends to struggle with flexible responses to market conditions. This EA has combined its own unique logic with Nakane Trading, enhancing it to take positions only when there is a high probability of winning based on the current market conditions.

This EA enters into a long position before the start of a new day, allowing for the possibility of earning swap points upon the rollover. Originally, the Nakane Trading method has its advantages, and aiming to earn swap points adds another layer, allowing for highly reliable trading.

This EA has with two types of logics for taking long positions and one type of logic for taking short positions.

By default, all three logics are set active, and it is recommended to keep them all active. Combining these three logics allows them to complement each other, accumulating profits.

The combined backtesting results for all three logics show a Profit Factor of 1.57, assuming zero swap points. With a 3% swap point rate, the Profit Factor increases to 1.81, and at a 5% swap point rate, it further improves to 2.03.

Please refer to the screenshots for the results of the backtests for each logic.

This strategy can generate profits even under the assumption of zero swap points. However, since the size of swap points can significantly impact the results, it's essential to consider a balance with spreads. Please, whenever possible, use a broker with larger swap points while taking into account the balance with spreads.

The backtests for all scenarios are conducted using Tick Data Suite and cover a period of 15 years from 2009.

Please use this EA in a zero-commission account(like STP). If your account is a commission-based account(like ECN), there is a possibility that the performance may not be equivalent to that of a zero-commission account. If you prefer to use in a commission-based account, please adjust the TP (Take Profit) values accordingly.


【How to Use】

Currency Pair:

  • USD/JPY

Timeframe:

  • 1 Hour (1H) Please ensure to use the 1-hour timeframe.

Parameters:

  • MagicNumber: Set a suitable number of your choice. Be careful not to duplicate this MagicNumber with those of other EAs.
  • Lots: Lot size. Set according to your available capital.
  • Slippage: Permissible slippage. Adjust as needed.
  • MM (Money Management): On/Off for compounding.
  • Risk: Compounding interest rate.
  • Buy1: If you use the Buy1 strategy, set "true".
  • Buy2: If you use the Buy2 strategy, set "true".
  • Sell:  If you use the Sell strategy, set "true".
  • Buy1TP: = TakeProfit pips of Buy1. It is recommended to set it at 7 pips.
  • Buy1SL =  StopLoss Pips of Buy1. It is recommended to set it at -40 pips.
  • Buy2TP = TakeProfit pips of Buy2. It is recommended to set it at 7 pips.
  • Buy2SL = StopLoss Pips of Buy2. It is recommended to set it at -40 pips.
  • SellTP = TakeProfit pips of Sell. It is recommended to set it at 12 pips.
  • SellSL = StopLoss Pips of Sell. It is recommended to set it at -40 pips.
  • Buy1_Entry_StartTime_StandardTime: Entry start time of Buy1 during U.S. standard time. For GMT+2/3, use the default "22:00".
  • Buy1_Entry_EndTime_StandardTime: Entry end time of Buy1 during U.S. standard time. For GMT+2/3, use the default "22:01".
  • Buy1_Entry_StartTime_SummerTime: Entry start time of Buy1 during U.S. summer time. For GMT+2/3, use the default "23:00".
  • Buy1_Entry_EndTime_SummerTime: Entry end time of Buy1 during U.S. summer time. For GMT+2/3, use the default "23:01".
  • Buy2_Entry_StartTime_StandardTime: Entry start time of Buy2 during U.S. standard time. For GMT+2/3, use the default "21:58".
  • Buy2_Entry_EndTime_StandardTime: Entry end time of Buy2 during U.S. standard time. For GMT+2/3, use the default "22:59".
  • Buy2_Entry_StartTime_SummerTime: Entry start time of Buy2 during U.S. summer time. For GMT+2/3, use the default "22:58".
  • Buy2_Entry_EndTime_SummerTime: Entry end time of Buy2 during U.S. summer time. For GMT+2/3, use the default "23:59".
  • Sell_Entry_StartTime_StandardTime: Entry start time of Sell during U.S. standard time. For GMT+2/3, use the default "02:55".
  • Sell_Entry_EndTime_StandardTime: Entry end time of Sell during U.S. standard time. For GMT+2/3, use the default "02:56".
  • Sell_Entry_StartTime_SummerTime: Entry start time of Sell during U.S. summer time. For GMT+2/3, use the default "03:55".
  • Sell_Entry_EndTime_SummerTime: Entry end time of Sell during U.S. summer time. For GMT+2/3, use the default "03:56".
  • Buy1_Close_StartTime_StandardTime: Close start time of Buy1 during U.S. standard time. For GMT+2/3, use the default "02:55".
  • Buy1_Close_EndTime_StandardTime: Close end time of Buy1 during U.S. standard time. For GMT+2/3, use the default "02:56".
  • Buy1_Close_StartTime_SummerTime: Close start time of Buy1 during U.S. summer time. For GMT+2/3, use the default "03:55".
  • Buy1_Close_EndTime_SummerTime:  Close end time of Buy1 during U.S. summer time. For GMT+2/3, use the default "03:56".
  • Buy2_Close_StartTime_StandardTime: Close start time of Buy2 during U.S. standard time. For GMT+2/3, use the default "02:55".
  • Buy2_Close_EndTime_StandardTime: Close end time of Buy2 during U.S. standard time. For GMT+2/3, use the default "02:56".
  • Buy2_Close_StartTime_SummerTime: Close start time of Buy2 during U.S. standard time. For GMT+2/3, use the default "03:55".
  • Buy2_Close_EndTime_SummerTime: Close end time of Buy2 during U.S. standard time. For GMT+2/3, use the default "03:56".
  • Sell_Close_StartTime_StandardTime: Close start time of Sell during U.S. standard time. For GMT+2/3, use the default "04:20".
  • Sell_Close_EndTime_StandardTime: Close end time of Sell during U.S. standard time. For GMT+2/3, use the default "04:21".
  • Sell_Close_StartTime_SummerTime: Close start time of Sell during U.S. standard time. For GMT+2/3, use the default "05:20".
  • Sell_Close_EndTime_SummerTime: Close end time of Sell during U.S. standard time. For GMT+2/3, use the default "05:21".


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Thi Thu Ha Hoang
4.6 (15)
Experts
Have you ever wondered why most expert advisors are not effective in live trading, despite their perfect backtest performance? The most likely answer is Over-fitting . Many EAs are created to ‘learn’ and adapt perfectly to the available historical data, but they fail to predict the future due to a lack of generalizability in the constructed model. Some developers simply don't know about the existence of over-fitting, or they know but don't have a way to prevent it. Others exploit it as a tool
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Ianina Nadirova
5 (1)
Experts
Recovery Manager Pro is a system for recovering drawdowns from other advisors or from manually opened orders. RM Pro has the ability to automatically dynamically adjust. The trader needs to select the risk level and the advisor will work in fully automatic mode. Can work in drawdown recovery mode and standby mode! If another advisor generates a drawdown, RM Pro will disable it, lock the position and start the process of restoring the deposit using partial closures. In its trading, the advisor u
Fortress MT4
Shane Lee
5 (1)
Experts
Real Trading Account  LIVE SIGNAL VT MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378166 Join SmiteFX Algos MQL5 Public Chat :   https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/03e4dab0b20bdd01 Fortress is an automated breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 & 5, developed primarily for XAUUSD. The EA utilizes multiple confirmation algorithms and internal strategies to identify optimal breakout points at key support and resistance levels. Position sizing and trade frequency automatically adjust to the user's
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DMITRII GRIDASOV
5 (4)
Experts
MULTI SNIPER EA is precise automatic trading system with around 90% accuracy for MT4 platform. This profitable scalping EA is really one of the most stable system on the market at the present time. No grid! No martingale! It is original product which is offered only on this MQL5 website. Download EA Set_files for testing and trading: GBPAUD Set_file GBPCAD Set_file - Implemented compound interest method and scalping techniques. - System sets dynamic SL automatically depending on market volati
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4.93 (257)
Experts
HFT PROP EA is the High Frequency Trading Expert Advisor (EA/bot) designed to pass proprietary trading firms (prop firms) challenges which use stop orders to enter the trades when market is trending, It is basically designed for US30 just at opening of US30 in New York Session till it remain in its trending nature for 15-30 minutes, and using HFT PROP EA you can pass the challenge within few minutes for prop firms who doesn't have any lot size cap. To see its Live working you may check by signin
XGen Scalper MT4
Burak Baltaci
3 (2)
Experts
XGen Scalper MT4 - Professional Automated Trading System XGen Scalper is a state-of-the-art Expert Advisor that combines advanced algorithmic structure with proven technical analysis to deliver consistent results across all markets. This powerful trading system operates seamlessly on forex pairs, precious metals such as gold and silver, cryptocurrencies, and commodity indices. Advanced Algorithmic Technology The proprietary wave scanning algorithm processes market data in real time, identify
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4.39 (51)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex GOLD Investor with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330! ) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Forex GOLD Investor is one of the best expert advisors developed to trade on GOLD(XAUUSD) in the forex market. Forex GOLD Investor consists of 3 trading systems . The first one is based on scalping trading strat
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DMITRII GRIDASOV
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PRO ADVANCED MULTI SCALPING EA - is fully automatic multi-pair trading system - very safe with steady growth. This profitable scalping EA is really one of the most stable system on the market at the present time - it takes around 60-90 trades per month.  Download EA Set_files for testing and trading: USDCHF Set_file GBPCHF Set_file GBPCAD Set_file GBPAUD Set_file EURCHF Set_file EURCAD Set_file EURAUD Set_file AUDCAD Set_file Features of EA: - Adjustable Volatility-Adaptive Stop Loss. - Fixe
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4.7 (1091)
Experts
EA Gold Stuff is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading gold. The operation is based on opening orders using the Gold Stuff indicator, thus the EA works according to the "Trend Follow" strategy, which means following the trend. Real-time results can be viewed  here . Contact me immediately after the purchase to get personal bonus!  You can get a free copy of our Strong Support and Trend Scanner indicator, please pm. me! Settings  and manual   here  Please note that I do not sell my
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Lee Samson
4.13 (23)
Experts
The Market Reversal EA is powered by the indicator of the same name ( available here ) and trades based on market structure shifts. The EA will by default take a trade every time a market reversal alert is sent by the indicator and will trade those alerts based on the conditions and filters you set in the EA settings. It draws support rectangles as price moves in it's current trend direction and trades when price reverses sharply and signals a market structure shift or a re-test of the reversal.
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Stanislav Tomilov
4.93 (44)
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Vortex - your investment in the future The Vortex Gold EA expert Advisor made specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) on the Metatrader platform. Built using proprietary indicators and secret author's algorithms, this EA employs a comprehensive trading strategy designed to capture profitable movements in the gold market. Key components of its strategy include classic indicators as CCI and Parabolic Indicator, which work together to accurately signal ideal entry and exit points. At the heart of V
Quantum Gold Miner
Siphesihle Mabhengu
Experts
Quantum Gold Miner Fully Automated XAUUSD Breakout Trading — For MetaTrader 4 & 5 Trade gold breakouts with precision, not guesswork. Quantum Gold Miner is a fully automated expert advisor purpose-built for XAUUSD. Instead of relying on fixed support and resistance lines, it identifies high-probability supply and demand zones directly from live market structure — the swing highs and lows where price has repeatedly reacted — and trades the breakout from those zones with disciplined, rules-based
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Vasiliy Strukov
5 (1)
Experts
Mirror EA is an automated trading system developed to execute trades based on the SmaSRS196 indicator which is a combination of the Simple Moving Average (SMA) and the Relative Strength Index (RSI), utilizing a 96-period optimization framework.  The EA continuously analyzes market conditions to identify high-probability trading opportunities by confirming trend direction with the SMA while using RSI to detect momentum strength and potential overbought or oversold conditions.  The EA will sell u
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Elif Kaya
4.75 (4)
Experts
- Final real price is 1000$ - Discount and price is 99$ (Next price is 200$),  Price will be increased after 2 purchases. Welcome, Gold GANN Expert opens automatically trade with Highly profit, Fixed small Stop loss. - Lifetime update free No Martingale, No Grid, No Scam I am focused on help my clients, not just earn. The Gann Gold EA is High safety by small fix Stop Loss, which sets trades based on good risk to reward ratio(1:3). It is fully worked on exploiting the volatility of the Gold mark
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4.67 (3)
Experts
Launch promo: Only 1 copies available at 399$ Final price: 2000$ There will be only a limited number of copies sold of this EA Luna AI is a very advanced night scalper and one of the best you can find on the market.  It was developed using years of experience in live trading with the mean-reverse strategy, and selected only the best pairs and techniques to be included in this EA. Since the EA is build upon existing technology that was developed over the years, the EA is very effective and has
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