Tokyo Nakane Fixing Pro

Please download the demo and try this out!

LAUNCH PROMO:

  • Only a few copies left at current price!
  • Final price: 990$

【About TOKYO NAKANE FIX】 

Overview:

This EA utilizes a trading logic specific to the currency pair USD/JPY, known as Nakane Trading.

“Nakane” refers to the rate that serves as the benchmark for financial institutions engaged in foreign exchange transactions, determined daily at 9:55 AM(Japanese Standard Time).

Importing companies often place buy orders for USD around this time to secure funds for settlements, creating a tendency for the rate to generally rise.

Nakane Trading is a strategy that utilizes on this tendency by taking a long position on USD/JPY before 9:55 AM(JST) and a short position exactly at 9:55 AM(JST) to aim for profits.

Nakane Trading is a well-known logic in Japan, however, due to its nature of conducting standardized trades, tends to struggle with flexible responses to market conditions. This EA has combined its own unique logic with Nakane Trading, enhancing it to take positions only when there is a high probability of winning based on the current market conditions.

This EA enters into a long position before the start of a new day, allowing for the possibility of earning swap points upon the rollover. Originally, the Nakane Trading method has its advantages, and aiming to earn swap points adds another layer, allowing for highly reliable trading.

This EA has with two types of logics for taking long positions and one type of logic for taking short positions.

By default, all three logics are set active, and it is recommended to keep them all active. Combining these three logics allows them to complement each other, accumulating profits.

The combined backtesting results for all three logics show a Profit Factor of 1.57, assuming zero swap points. With a 3% swap point rate, the Profit Factor increases to 1.81, and at a 5% swap point rate, it further improves to 2.03.

Please refer to the screenshots for the results of the backtests for each logic.

This strategy can generate profits even under the assumption of zero swap points. However, since the size of swap points can significantly impact the results, it's essential to consider a balance with spreads. Please, whenever possible, use a broker with larger swap points while taking into account the balance with spreads.

The backtests for all scenarios are conducted using Tick Data Suite and cover a period of 15 years from 2009.

Please use this EA in a zero-commission account(like STP). If your account is a commission-based account(like ECN), there is a possibility that the performance may not be equivalent to that of a zero-commission account. If you prefer to use in a commission-based account, please adjust the TP (Take Profit) values accordingly.


【How to Use】

Currency Pair:

  • USD/JPY

Timeframe:

  • 1 Hour (1H) Please ensure to use the 1-hour timeframe.

Parameters:

  • MagicNumber: Set a suitable number of your choice. Be careful not to duplicate this MagicNumber with those of other EAs.
  • Lots: Lot size. Set according to your available capital.
  • Slippage: Permissible slippage. Adjust as needed.
  • MM (Money Management): On/Off for compounding.
  • Risk: Compounding interest rate.
  • Buy1: If you use the Buy1 strategy, set "true".
  • Buy2: If you use the Buy2 strategy, set "true".
  • Sell:  If you use the Sell strategy, set "true".
  • Buy1TP: = TakeProfit pips of Buy1. It is recommended to set it at 7 pips.
  • Buy1SL =  StopLoss Pips of Buy1. It is recommended to set it at -40 pips.
  • Buy2TP = TakeProfit pips of Buy2. It is recommended to set it at 7 pips.
  • Buy2SL = StopLoss Pips of Buy2. It is recommended to set it at -40 pips.
  • SellTP = TakeProfit pips of Sell. It is recommended to set it at 12 pips.
  • SellSL = StopLoss Pips of Sell. It is recommended to set it at -40 pips.
  • Buy1_Entry_StartTime_StandardTime: Entry start time of Buy1 during U.S. standard time. For GMT+2/3, use the default "22:00".
  • Buy1_Entry_EndTime_StandardTime: Entry end time of Buy1 during U.S. standard time. For GMT+2/3, use the default "22:01".
  • Buy1_Entry_StartTime_SummerTime: Entry start time of Buy1 during U.S. summer time. For GMT+2/3, use the default "23:00".
  • Buy1_Entry_EndTime_SummerTime: Entry end time of Buy1 during U.S. summer time. For GMT+2/3, use the default "23:01".
  • Buy2_Entry_StartTime_StandardTime: Entry start time of Buy2 during U.S. standard time. For GMT+2/3, use the default "21:58".
  • Buy2_Entry_EndTime_StandardTime: Entry end time of Buy2 during U.S. standard time. For GMT+2/3, use the default "22:59".
  • Buy2_Entry_StartTime_SummerTime: Entry start time of Buy2 during U.S. summer time. For GMT+2/3, use the default "22:58".
  • Buy2_Entry_EndTime_SummerTime: Entry end time of Buy2 during U.S. summer time. For GMT+2/3, use the default "23:59".
  • Sell_Entry_StartTime_StandardTime: Entry start time of Sell during U.S. standard time. For GMT+2/3, use the default "02:55".
  • Sell_Entry_EndTime_StandardTime: Entry end time of Sell during U.S. standard time. For GMT+2/3, use the default "02:56".
  • Sell_Entry_StartTime_SummerTime: Entry start time of Sell during U.S. summer time. For GMT+2/3, use the default "03:55".
  • Sell_Entry_EndTime_SummerTime: Entry end time of Sell during U.S. summer time. For GMT+2/3, use the default "03:56".
  • Buy1_Close_StartTime_StandardTime: Close start time of Buy1 during U.S. standard time. For GMT+2/3, use the default "02:55".
  • Buy1_Close_EndTime_StandardTime: Close end time of Buy1 during U.S. standard time. For GMT+2/3, use the default "02:56".
  • Buy1_Close_StartTime_SummerTime: Close start time of Buy1 during U.S. summer time. For GMT+2/3, use the default "03:55".
  • Buy1_Close_EndTime_SummerTime:  Close end time of Buy1 during U.S. summer time. For GMT+2/3, use the default "03:56".
  • Buy2_Close_StartTime_StandardTime: Close start time of Buy2 during U.S. standard time. For GMT+2/3, use the default "02:55".
  • Buy2_Close_EndTime_StandardTime: Close end time of Buy2 during U.S. standard time. For GMT+2/3, use the default "02:56".
  • Buy2_Close_StartTime_SummerTime: Close start time of Buy2 during U.S. standard time. For GMT+2/3, use the default "03:55".
  • Buy2_Close_EndTime_SummerTime: Close end time of Buy2 during U.S. standard time. For GMT+2/3, use the default "03:56".
  • Sell_Close_StartTime_StandardTime: Close start time of Sell during U.S. standard time. For GMT+2/3, use the default "04:20".
  • Sell_Close_EndTime_StandardTime: Close end time of Sell during U.S. standard time. For GMT+2/3, use the default "04:21".
  • Sell_Close_StartTime_SummerTime: Close start time of Sell during U.S. standard time. For GMT+2/3, use the default "05:20".
  • Sell_Close_EndTime_SummerTime: Close end time of Sell during U.S. standard time. For GMT+2/3, use the default "05:21".


Produits recommandés
Gold Titan King Scalper
Dodong Christian Arnon
Indicateurs
Indicator Description GOLD TITAN KING SIGNAL INDICATOR High-Precision Gold Scalping Buy/Sell Signals – Manual Trading Assistant Overview The Gold Titan King Signal Indicator is a manual trading assistant tool designed for high-frequency scalping on Gold (XAUUSD) and other major pairs. It generates clear BUY/SELL signals with precise entry levels, along with adjustable Stop Loss and Take Profit levels displayed directly on the chart. ️ This tool is NOT an EA. It does not execute trades
Set TP and SL by Price
Antonio Franco
Experts
Set TP & SL by Price – Auto Order Modifier for MT4 Définissez automatiquement des niveaux précis de TP et SL sur n'importe quelle position ️ Compatible avec tous les symboles et EAs, filtrage par symbole ou magic number Ce robot expert vous permet de définir les niveaux de Take Profit (TP) et Stop Loss (SL) à l’aide de valeurs de prix exactes (ex: 1.12345 sur EURUSD). Pas de pips ou points — uniquement une gestion précise des ordres, filtrables par symbole ou magic number. Caractéristiq
Noize Absorption Index MT4
Ekaterina Saltykova
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Noize Absorption Index - is the manual trading system that measures the difference of pressure between bears forces and bulls forces. Green line - is a noize free index that showing curent situation. Zero value of index shows totally choppy/flat market.Values above zero level shows how powerfull bullish wave is and values below zero measures bearish forces.Up arrow appears on bearish market when it's ready to reverse, dn arrow appears on weak bullish market, as a result of reverse expectation. S
Royal Dutch Skunk
Sayan Vandenhout
Experts
ROYAL DUTCH SKUNK USES THE TREND WAVE INDICATOR AND IT CAN IDENTIFY THE BEGINNING AND THE END OF A NEW WAVE TREND MOVEMENT. AS AN OSCILLATOR, THE INDICATOR IDENTIFIES THE OVERBOUGHT AND OVERSOLD ZONES. IT WORKS GREAT TO CATCH THE SHORT TERM PRICE REVERSALS AND USES A MARTINGALE STRATEGY TO CLOSE ALL TRADES IN PROFIT. USE DEFAULT SETTINGS ON H1 OR HIGHER TIME FRAME ON ANY PAIR FOR MORE ACCURATE TRADES WHY THIS EA : Smart entries calculated by 6 great strategies The EA can be run on even a $20000
Auto Fibo Pro m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicateurs
"Auto FIBO Pro" Crypto_Forex indicator - est un excellent outil auxiliaire dans le trading ! - L'indicateur calcule et place automatiquement sur le graphique les niveaux de Fibo et les lignes de tendance locales (couleur rouge). - Les niveaux de Fibonacci indiquent les zones clés où le prix peut s'inverser. - Les niveaux les plus importants sont 23,6 %, 38,2 %, 50 % et 61,8 %. - Vous pouvez l'utiliser pour le scalping inversé ou pour le trading en grille de zones. - Il existe également de nomb
Daily Candle Predictor
Oleg Rodin
5 (11)
Indicateurs
Daily Candle Predictor est un indicateur qui prédit le cours de clôture d'une bougie. L'indicateur est principalement destiné à être utilisé sur les graphiques D1. Cet indicateur convient à la fois au trading forex traditionnel et au trading d'options binaires. L'indicateur peut être utilisé comme un système de trading autonome, ou il peut servir de complément à votre système de trading existant. Cet indicateur analyse la bougie actuelle, calcule certains facteurs de force à l'intérieur du corps
Meta Sniper
Samir Tabarcia
Experts
Requirements Optimized to work with   EURUSD-EURCHF-USDJPY, AUDUSD-CADJPY-AUDNZD, CHFJPY-NZDJPY-NZDUSD For timeframe 4H. *(Minimum recommended deposit is $300 for each Pair) for initial lot set to 0.10, My favorite Pair are (CHFJPY-NZDJPY-EURUSD-AUDNZD-USDJPY) Warning it will be SALE only 5 Copys at 60$ Then it will be update up to 200$  You can use it the way it is, For new Set Files will be add on (Comments) ECN broker with low spread is recommended to get better results. Setup is very e
GlodWinner
Jia Jie Tian
Experts
GLOD Winner EA is the most efficient EA on the market. I spent a lot of time and effort to make this software sophisticated with possibilities of high potential returns while keeping the drawdown below 20%. The algorithms of the robot provide investors of any level of training with an investment opportunity that is both safe and aggressive. Golden Coup EA imitating the work of the brain, capable of learning and adapting to changing conditions and predicting situations. When applied to trading in
SMC Venom Model BPR
Ivan Butko
Indicateurs
L'indicateur SMC Venom Model BPR est un outil professionnel pour les traders travaillant dans le concept Smart Money (SMC). Il identifie automatiquement deux modèles clés sur le graphique des prix: FVG   (Fair Value Gap) est une combinaison de trois bougies, dans laquelle il y a un écart entre la première et la troisième bougie. Forme une zone entre les niveaux où il n'y a pas de support de volume, ce qui conduit souvent à une correction des prix. BPR   (Balanced Price Range) est une combinaiso
New Awesome Oscillator Mt4
Nikolay Kositsin
Indicateurs
Awesome Oscillator by Bill Williams with the ability to fine-tune and replace the averaging algorithms of the indicator, which significantly expands the possibilities of using this oscillator in algorithmic trading and brings it closer in its properties to such an indicator as the MACD. To reduce price noise, the final indicator is processed with an additional Smooth averaging. The indicator has the ability to give alerts, send mail messages and push signals when the direction of movement of th
Super Reversal Pattern
Parfait Mujinga Ndalika
Indicateurs
Super Reversal Pattern Indicator Unlock the power of advanced pattern recognition with our Super Reversal Pattern Indicator. Designed for traders seeking precision and reliability, this indicator identifies one of the most effective reversal patterns in technical analysis, offering a significant edge in your trading strategy. Key Features: Non-Repainting Accuracy: Enjoy the confidence of non-repainting technology. Once a Super Reversal Pattern is detected, it remains static, providing consiste
Two Pairs Square Hedge Meter
Mohamed yehia Osman
Indicateurs
TWO PAIRS SQUARE HEDGE METER INDICATOR Try this brilliant 2 pairs square indicator It draws a square wave of the relation between your two inputs symbols when square wave indicates -1 then it is very great opportunity to SELL pair1 and BUY Pair2 when square wave indicates +1 then it is very great opportunity to BUY pair1 and SELL Pair2 the inputs are : 2 pairs of symbols         then index value : i use 20 for M30 charts ( you can try other values : 40/50 for M15 , : 30 for M30 , : 10 for H1 ,
Rainbow Price Visualizer
Vincent Jose Proenca
Indicateurs
Rainbow Price Visualizer v1.21 See where the market really breathes. Turns your MT4 chart into an ultra-precise heatmap that highlights price zones favored by big players. Why it matters 300 price levels at 0.2‑pip resolution — microscopic detail. 8 visual themes (Rainbow, Fire, Ocean…) for instant readibility. Smart opacity: low noise fades, real zones pop. Lightweight rendering with automatic cleanup. Fully customizable: saturation, opacity, resolution, history depth. Bands project into the f
Basic Support and Resistance
Mehran Sepah Mansoor
Indicateurs
Notre indicateur Basic Support and Resistance est la solution dont vous avez besoin pour augmenter votre analyse technique.Cet indicateur vous permet de projeter les niveaux de support et de résistance sur le graphique / Version MT5 Caractéristiques Intégration des niveaux de Fibonacci: avec la possibilité d'afficher les niveaux de Fibonacci aux côtés des niveaux de support et de résistance, notre indicateur vous donne un aperçu encore plus profond du comportement du marché et des zones d'inve
Matrix Arrow EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (8)
Experts
Matrix Arrow EA MT4 est un conseiller expert unique qui peut échanger les signaux MT4 de l'indicateur Matrix Arrow avec un panneau de commerce sur le graphique, manuellement ou à 100% automatiquement. Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4 déterminera la tendance actuelle à ses débuts, en rassemblant des informations et des données à partir d'un maximum de 10 indicateurs standard, qui sont: Indice de mouvement directionnel moyen (ADX), Indice de canal de matières premières (CCI), Bougies classiques Heiken
Matrixs
Andriy Sydoruk
Indicateurs
Matrix is a Forex arrow indicator. Displays signals simply and clearly! The arrows show the direction of the transaction, and are colored accordingly, which can be seen in the screenshots. As you can see, trading with such an indicator is easy. I waited for an arrow to appear in the desired direction - I opened a deal. An arrow formed in the opposite direction - closed the deal. The indicator also displays the lines with the help of which the arrow signals are formed, taking into account the int
POWR Support Resistance Zones
Trade Indicators LLC
Indicateurs
For sure, this indicator has become very popular amongst traders. Through coding this indicator will give you the most accurate levels possible for your trading analysis. We have also added in the ability for you to receive alerts when the price breaks above or below a Support or Resistance lines! HOW TO USE The red rectangles represent your resistance/supply zone. The green rectangles represent your support/demand zone.  BONUS FEATURES We coded this indicator with the ability to switch between
HMA Trend Expert
Alexander Fedosov
5 (1)
Experts
HMA Trend robot for professional traders works with a set of Hull moving averages( HMA ). Advisor Parameters Use Trade Panel  — Use the visual panel to configure and trade robot. Lot  — Lot size for a market entry. Take Profit(points)  — Take Profit for an open order. Stop Loss(points)  — Stol Loss for an open order. Max Spread(0 - disabled)  — Maximum allowable spread at which you can enter the market. 0 - disabled. Magic number  — The magic number of the robot. EA Comment  — Comments of robot.
Project Infinity
Sergey Yarmish
Experts
The Infinity Expert Advisor is a scalper. When the resistance and support levels are broken, trades are opened in the direction of the price movement. Open positions are managed by several algorithms based on the current market situation (fixed stop loss and take profit, trailing stop, holding positions in case of trend indication, etc.). Requirements for the broker The EA is sensitive to spread, slippages and execution quality. It is strongly recommended not to use the EA for currencies with s
Angry bull Option Binary
Fabio Oliveira Magalhaes
1 (1)
Utilitaires
Angry Bull Option Binary   This is a Binary Options robot, which contains 7 strategies, you can backtest it to check what the best strategies are Settings Initial Batch Value Dynamic Investment = If activated it will use an automatic lot according to its capital Balance ($) w/ backtest = Starting balance to backtest PorcRiscoInvestment = It will be the value of % for the automatic lot if it is activated Expiration (in minutes) = It will be the expiration time of orders in Binary Options Magic
VR Cub
Vladimir Pastushak
Indicateurs
VR Cub est un indicateur permettant d'obtenir des points d'entrée de haute qualité. L'indicateur a été développé pour faciliter les calculs mathématiques et simplifier la recherche de points d'entrée dans un poste. La stratégie de trading pour laquelle l'indicateur a été rédigé prouve son efficacité depuis de nombreuses années. La simplicité de la stratégie de trading est son grand avantage, qui permet même aux traders débutants de négocier avec succès avec elle. VR Cub calcule les points d'ouve
HMA Trend Professional MT4
Pavel Zamoshnikov
4.57 (7)
Indicateurs
Improved version of the free HMA Trend indicator (for MetaTrader 4) with statistical analysis. HMA Trend is a trend indicator based on the Hull Moving Average (HMA) with two periods. HMA with a slow period identifies the trend, while HMA with a fast period determines the short-term movements and signals in the trend direction. The main differences from the free version: Ability to predict the probability of a trend reversal using analysis of history data. Plotting statistical charts for analyzi
Blue CARA MT4
Duc Anh Le
Experts
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT4 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT5  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic R esponsive A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhapse most popular) Inn
EA BiC
Oleg Pavlenko
5 (1)
Experts
EA Breakfast in Canada is designed for a pair of USDCAD Trades pending limit orders in two trading sessions Uses virtual TP and SL The timeframe can be any, EA trades on H1 ignoring the TF on which it is installed It is possible to enable the virtual expiration time of the order, for brokers who do not allow to set the expiration time for pending orders There is a setting for brokers whose lot value is 10 times less than usual (InstaForex, XM(cent), etc.) Can accompany your positions opened ma
Vizzion
Joel Protusada
Experts
Vizzion is a fully automated scalping Expert Advisor that can be run successfully using GBPJPY currency pair at H1 timeframe. Very Important This Expert Advisor can not run with any EAs in the same account. As part of the money management plan, it calculates and monitors the Margin Level % and assumes that all open trades are created by it. If you want an Expert Advisor that trades in a daily basis, this EA is not for you because using this requires a patience to wait for a few days or weeks on
Golem
Vladimir Pokora
Experts
This robot searches for important support and resistance on the market, and trades breakouts of these levels. It uses hidden pending orders and tight TrailingStop. The default setting is for EURUSD H1. This EA can also be used in other markets and time frames. For safer trading, it includes protection against large slippage and high spread. No hedge, no martingale, no grid or any other type of dangerous practices. Stop loss is set for every order. Use True ECN broker with a low spread and a low
Mac Binary Options Signals
Satya Prakash Mishra
Indicateurs
Mac-Binary option Signals is unique mathematical concept to trade iqoptions,binary,rocketoptions specter or any other binary options company 1 min 5 expiry run robot 30min everyday and fill profit and loss ratios inside mt2iq/mt2binary and run or 1min to 5min expiry ...go to setting in mt2iq robot allow otc and digital options. and select risk 500and profit 300$ per day it can stop automatically after profit or loss... If it can close after loss restart and Reset profit and loss button run again
Gold Crazy EA MT4
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Experts
Gold Crazy EA   is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading Gold H1/ EU M15. It use some indicators to find the good Entry. And you can set SL or you can DCA if you want. It can be an Scalping or an Grid/ Martingale depend yours setting. This EA can Auto lot by Balance, set risk per trade. You also can set TP/ SL for earch trade or for basket of trade. - RSI_PERIOD - if = -1, then the default strategy works, if >0, then the RSI strategy works - MAX_ORDERS - to trade with only 1 order,
Forex Beast Indicator
Elias Mtwenge
Indicateurs
EARLY REMINDER: The Starting price is 65 price will rise soon up to 365$ and then 750$ after first 10 copies of sales. Grab this offer now! Introduction Hello, traders! Welcome to the demonstration of the Forex Beast Indicator , a comprehensive tool designed to assist aspiring traders in navigating the complexities of the forex market. This indicator incorporates seven essential components to provide a well-rounded trading experience: Moving Averages Colored Zones Support and Resistance Levels
Owl smart levels
Sergey Ermolov
4.24 (37)
Indicateurs
Version MT5  |  FAQ L' indicateur Owl Smart Levels   est un système de trading complet au sein d'un seul indicateur qui comprend des outils d'analyse de marché populaires tels que   les fractales avancées de Bill Williams , Valable ZigZag qui construit   la structure d'onde correcte   du marché et   les niveaux de Fibonacci   qui marquent les niveaux exacts d'entrée. sur le marché et les endroits où prendre des bénéfices. Description détaillée de la stratégie Mode d'emploi de l'indicateur Conse
Les acheteurs de ce produit ont également acheté
AI Forex Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Experts
AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial intel
Goldex AI
Mateo Perez Perez
4.37 (27)
Experts
Goldex AI : le succès d'aujourd'hui sera le fruit de demain SUPER RÉDUCTION POUR UNE DURÉE LIMITÉE ! 2 DERNIERS EXEMPLAIRES POUR 299 USD AVANT QUE LE PRIX N'AUGMENTE. Live Signal > IC Markets Real : Goldex AI High risk set Manuel et fichiers de configuration : Contactez-moi après l'achat pour recevoir le manuel et les fichiers de configuration. Prix : Le prix de départ est de 899 $ et augmentera de 199 $ toutes les dix ventes. Exemplaires disponibles : 2 Goldex AI - Robot de trading avancé av
Trend AI EA
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.94 (34)
Experts
L'EA Trend Ai est conçu pour fonctionner avec l'indicateur Trend Ai. Ce dernier effectue sa propre analyse de marché en combinant l'identification des tendances, des points d'entrée exploitables et des alertes de retournement, et prend en charge tous les signaux de l'indicateur de manière entièrement automatique ! L'EA intègre de nombreux paramètres externes entièrement ajustables, permettant au trader de personnaliser l'expert selon ses préférences. Dès l'apparition du point vert, l'EA se pré
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.62 (21)
Experts
Aura Black Edition est un EA entièrement automatisé conçu pour trader uniquement l'OR. L'expert a montré des résultats stables sur XAUUSD sur la période 2011-2020. Aucune méthode dangereuse de gestion de l'argent n'est utilisée, pas de martingale, pas de grille ou de scalp. Convient à toutes les conditions de courtier. EA formé avec un réseau neuronal perceptron multicouche (MLP) est une classe de réseau neuronal artificiel à rétroaction (ANN). Le terme MLP est utilisé de manière ambiguë, parfoi
EA Gold Stuff
Vasiliy Strukov
4.73 (1064)
Experts
EA Gold Stuff est un Expert Advisor conçu spécifiquement pour le trading d'or. L'opération est basée sur des ordres d'ouverture utilisant l'indicateur Gold Stuff, ainsi l'EA fonctionne selon la stratégie "Trend Follow", ce qui signifie suivre la tendance. Les résultats en temps réel peuvent être consultés ici. Contactez-moi immédiatement après l'achat pour obtenir les réglages et un bonus personnel!  Vous pouvez obtenir une copie gratuite de notre indicateur Strong Support et Trend Scanner, v
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (6)
Experts
Vortex - votre investissement dans l'avenir Le conseiller expert Vortex Gold EA a été conçu spécialement pour négocier l'or (XAU/USD) sur la plateforme Metatrader. Construit à l'aide d'indicateurs exclusifs et d'algorithmes secrets de l'auteur, cet EA utilise une stratégie de négociation complète conçue pour capturer les mouvements rentables sur le marché de l'or. Les éléments clés de cette stratégie comprennent des indicateurs classiques tels que l'indicateur CCI et l'indicateur parabolique, q
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.41 (37)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (170)
Experts
Présentation       Quantum Emperor EA   , le conseiller expert MQL5 révolutionnaire qui transforme la façon dont vous négociez la prestigieuse paire GBPUSD ! Développé par une équipe de traders expérimentés avec une expérience commerciale de plus de 13 ans. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Achetez Quantum Emperor EA et vous pourriez obtenir Quantum StarMan ou  Quantum King  gratuitement !*** Demande
Capybara
Sergey Kasirenko
4.68 (47)
Experts
Capybara EA est un système automatisé avancé de suivi des tendances basé sur l'indicateur Hama. Si le marché devient baissier et que l'indicateur devient rouge, l'EA vendra, si le marché devient haussier et l'indicateur devient bleu, l'EA achètera. L'EA peut détecter avec précision le début des tendances haussières et baissières et contrôlera les transactions ouvertes dans un style martingale/grille jusqu'à ce qu'elles atteignent TP. Paires recommandées : toutes les paires majeures comme l'eurus
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.58 (31)
Experts
PROP FIRM PRÊT !   (   télécharger SETFILE   ) PROMO DE LANCEMENT : Il ne reste que quelques exemplaires au prix actuel ! Prix ​​final : 990$ Obtenez 1 EA gratuitement (pour 2 comptes commerciaux) -> contactez-moi après l'achat Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Bienvenue chez le Faucheur d'Or ! S'appuyant sur le très réussi Goldtrade Pro, cet EA a été conçu pour fonctionner sur plusieurs périodes en même temps et a la possibilité de définir la f
GOLD Dahab MT4
Ebrahim Mohamed Ahmed Maiyas
5 (1)
Experts
An advanced Expert Advisor powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning, specifically designed for analyzing Gold (XAU/USD). It adapts to price movements and market fluctuations to detect potential trading opportunities. Contact me if you need the settings file, have any questions, or need any assistance. Special launch offer – limited time only. A tiered pricing model applies: Every 5th purchase increases the price by $50. With each new buyer, the next price level gets closer – mak
AW Recovery EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.39 (84)
Experts
L'Expert Advisor est un système conçu pour récupérer les positions non rentables. L'algorithme de l'auteur verrouille une position perdante, la divise en plusieurs parties distinctes et ferme chacune d'elles séparément. Une configuration facile, un lancement différé en cas de baisse, un verrouillage, la désactivation d'autres Expert Advisors, une moyenne avec filtrage des tendances et la fermeture partielle d'une position perdante sont intégrés dans un seul outil C'est l'utilisation des pertes
Indicement MT4
Profalgo Limited
5 (2)
Experts
Bienvenue chez Indicement ! PROP FIRM READY ! -> téléchargez les fichiers de l'ensemble   ici PROMOTION DE LANCEMENT : Il ne reste que quelques exemplaires au prix actuel ! Prix ​​final: 990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) Offre Combo Ultime     ->     cliquez ici REJOIGNEZ LE GROUPE PUBLIC :   Cliquez ici   VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT   apporte mes 15 années d'expérience dans la création d'algorithmes de trading professionne
Scalp Unscalp MT4
Connor Michael Woodson
3.5 (4)
Experts
Scalp Unscalp est un système de scalping bidirectionnel à court terme qui tente d'extraire rapidement un profit grâce à des entrées très précises. Le signal en direct de Scalp Unscalp arrive bientôt ! Le prix actuel sera augmenté. Prix limité à 99 USD Pas de grille, pas de martingale. Chaque trade est exécuté individuellement Stop loss fixe disponible, avec système de trailing stop dynamique virtuel Panneau de trading interactif et réglages précis de la taille des lots Recommandé Graphique : EU
DS Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.5 (10)
Experts
Introducing the DS Gold Robot, your ultimate companion in navigating the intricate world of XAUUSD trading. Developed with precision and powered by cutting-edge algorithms, DS Gold is a forex robot meticulously crafted to optimize your trading performance with  XAUUSD pairs . With its advanced analytical capabilities,  DS Gold  Robot   constantly monitors the gold market, identifying key trends , patterns, and price movements with lightning speed. The DS Gold Robot opens positions every day from
Infinity Trader EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (15)
Experts
BLACK FRIDAY! ->> Buy Infinity Trader EA with -70% OFF and get a BONUS EA ->> Trend Matrix EA NOTE: Promo price: $167 (Regular Price: $547) - The offer ends soon! Trend Matrix EA - Amazing strategy with many features and support for 10 symbols with a real price of $447! Don't miss it!  After purchase, contact me to get your BONUS EA! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providi
Quantum Dark Gold
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
4 (3)
Experts
Quantum strategy is a combination of quantum superposition and trading signal model. EA Quantum Dark Gold determines Buy and Sell positions simultaneously for each signal and simultaneously places 2 orders Buy Stop and Sell Stop. Then the momentum determines which order position is executed and cancels the remaining pending order. This interesting idea forms the Quantum Dark Gold with a unique entry method. Open positions are then managed by Trailing, Stop Loss and position balancing strategies
Golden Mirage mt4
Michela Russo
Experts
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
Gold on Ichimoku
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
5 (1)
Experts
The Ichimoku at a glance has great appeal to me and most traders. The Gold on Ichimoku EA exploits the trend filter of the Ichimoku system, combines price recalculation and signal pattern calculation to create an optimally efficient automated trading system with low risk. The trades are also executed using the Scalper method to quickly exit the market. The trades always have Stop Loss available, along with Trailing settings and closing positions when the trend changes to control risk.  EA is opt
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.8 (41)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
The Infinity EA MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
3.73 (30)
Experts
Technologie basée sur l'IA avec ChatGPT Turbo Infinity EA est un conseiller expert en trading avancé conçu pour GBPUSD et XAUUSD. Il met l'accent sur la sécurité, des rendements constants et une rentabilité infinie. Contrairement à de nombreux autres EA, qui s'appuient sur des stratégies à haut risque telles que la martingale ou le trading en grille. Infinity EA utilise une stratégie de scalping disciplinée et rentable basée sur un réseau neuronal intégré à l'apprentissage automatique, une tech
Aurum Trader
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (3)
Experts
EA Aurum Trader   combine une stratégie d'évasion et de suivi de tendance avec un maximum de deux transactions par jour. Contactez-moi immédiatement après l'achat pour obtenir un bonus personnel!  Vous pouvez obtenir une copie gratuite de notre Support solide et de notre indicateur de scanner de tendance, veuillez envoyer un mp. Moi!  Veuillez noter que je ne vends pas mes EA ou sets spéciaux sur telegram, ils ne sont disponibles que sur Mql5 et mes fichiers de sets ne sont disponibles que su
Cherma Mt4
Hicham Chergui
2.62 (13)
Experts
CHERMA MT4 – Expert Advisor professionnel pour le trading de l’or basé sur l’intelligence artificielle Cherma MT4 est un système de trading automatisé avancé, conçu spécifiquement pour trader l’or (XAUUSD) en unité de temps de 5 minutes. Il repose entièrement sur l’intelligence artificielle pour analyser le marché et identifier les points d’entrée et de sortie avec précision. Ce robot de trading s’adresse aux traders en quête d’une stratégie de scalping rapide et efficace, en exécutant des diza
Fundamental hunter
Sara Sabaghi
Experts
Fundamental Hunter – The Smart Money Tracking Expert Advisor You don't just buy an EA; you buy a unique opportunity. Early buyers get the power first... at a price they'll never get back. Next price will be: $1600 | 6/10 spot remains Next price will be: $2000  | 10/10 Final price: $2400 Live result If you are looking for an Expert Advisor that goes beyond indicators and actually understands the market through real economic data , Fundamental Hunter is the solution. This EA combines artificial
Recovery Manager Pro MT4
Ianina Nadirova
5 (1)
Experts
Recovery Manager Pro est un système permettant de récupérer les prélèvements d'autres conseillers ou de commandes ouvertes manuellement. RM Pro a la capacité de s’ajuster automatiquement et dynamiquement. Le trader doit sélectionner le niveau de risque et le conseiller travaillera en mode entièrement automatique. Peut fonctionner en mode de récupération et en mode veille ! Si un autre conseiller génère un prélèvement, RM Pro le désactivera, verrouillera la position et lancera le processus de re
Atlantis Scalper EA mt4
Sergey Kasirenko
Experts
Atlantis EA suit une stratégie de cassure spécifiquement conçue pour l'or afin de tirer profit des fortes variations de prix qui surviennent lorsque le marché de l'or franchit des seuils clés d'offre et de demande. Il ne s'agit ni d'une stratégie de martingale ni d'une stratégie de grille. L'EA utilise un stop suiveur et intègre un stop automatique en cas de changement de tendance. Cet EA recherche les configurations de trading optimales 24h/24. Paire recommandée : XAU/USD (unités de temps : M1
Advanced Scalper
Profalgo Limited
3.96 (114)
Experts
PLUS DE 4 ANS DE RÉSULTATS COMMERCIAUX EN DIRECT     ->    https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/413850 NOUVELLE PROMO : Seulement quelques exemplaires exemplaires disponibles à 349$ Prochain prix : 449$ Obtenez 1 EA gratuitement ! Assurez-vous de consulter notre "   package combo Ultimate EA   " dans notre   blog promotionnel   !!   LISEZ LE GUIDE D'INSTALLATION AVANT D'EXÉCUTER L'EA !!    ->    https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/705899 Autres résultats en direct   :    https://www.mql5.com/en/si
HFT Prop Firm EA
Dilwyn Tng
4.97 (627)
Experts
HFT Prop Firm EA, également connu sous le nom de Green Man en raison de son logo distinctif, est un Expert Advisor (EA) conçu spécifiquement pour surmonter les défis ou les évaluations des entreprises de trading propriétaires (prop firms) qui permettent les stratégies de trading à haute fréquence (HFT). Pour une période limitée : utilitaires gratuits d'une valeur de $198 lorsque vous achetez HFT Prop Firm EA Version MT5 : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/117386 Suivi des performances du d
EA Gold NRJ
Fanur Galamov
4.55 (11)
Experts
1 copy left for $175. Next price --> $249 EA Gold NRJ is 100% automated trading system with long term stable growth strategy. The EA works on popular instrument XAUUSD (GOLD).  The Ea does not use averaging, martingale, grid. Safe trading with low drawdown.  Only one trade per time. Each trade includes take profit and stop loss. FIFO compartible.  The Ea can work with any small or large deposits. Easy to use, just set risk or own fixed lot. Download settings Key features: smart entry point f
AW Classic MACD EA
AW Trading Software Limited
3.5 (4)
Experts
Système de trading entièrement automatisé. Un indicateur classique est utilisé comme signaux   MACD , qui combine un indicateur de tendance avec un oscillateur pour détecter les points d'entrée. Utilise la moyenne, la fonction de fermeture du premier et du dernier panier d'ordres et la fonction de calcul automatique du lot. Possède un tableau de bord avancé et trois types de notifications. Problem solving ->   HERE  / MT5 version ->  HERE   /   Instruction  ->   HERE   Avantages: Système de tr
Plus de l'auteur
Samurai Gotohbi
Hiroki Fukumi
Experts
Please download the demo and try this out! LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Overview: This EA is based on a unique trading logic in the Japanese market called "GOTOBI." "GOTOBI" refers to a trading method that takes advantage of specific conditions in the Japanese market. In Japan, at 9:55 AM every day, financial institutions determine the benchmark rate for foreign exchange transactions. Import companies often place buy orders for the US dollar around th
Tokyo Nakane FX
Hiroki Fukumi
Experts
Please download the demo and try this out! LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ 【About TOKYO NAKANE FIX】  Overview: This EA utilizes a trading logic specific to the currency pair USD/JPY, known as Nakane Trading. “Nakane” refers to the rate that serves as the benchmark for financial institutions engaged in foreign exchange transactions, determined daily at 9:55 AM(Japanese Standard Time). Importing companies often place buy orders for USD around this time to s
Samurai Jet Pro
Hiroki Fukumi
Experts
Please download the demo and try this out! LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Overview: This EA aims for profits through contrarian trading. It primarily uses oscillator-type indicators to capture short-term price movements and enters positions at times identified as rebounding against the direction of significant trends. It does not use martingale. Currency Pair: USD/JPY Timeframe: 5 Minute (5M)   Please ensure to use the 5-minute timeframe. Parameters: Ma
Samurai Gotobi Pro
Hiroki Fukumi
Experts
Please download the demo and try this out! LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Overview: This EA is based on a unique trading logic in the Japanese market called "GOTOBI." "GOTOBI" refers to a trading method that takes advantage of specific conditions in the Japanese market. In Japan, at 9:55 AM every day, financial institutions determine the benchmark rate for foreign exchange transactions. Import companies often place buy orders for the US dollar around th
Filtrer:
Aucun avis
Répondre à l'avis