ET9 for MT4

  • Versione: 4.80
  • Aggiornato: 25 agosto 2024
  • Attivazioni: 10
ET9 New on the Market, Launch promo!
Only a few copies left at: $699
Next price: $799
Final price: $1599

The Best Expert Advisor on XAUUSD any timeframes！

ET9 for MT4 Updated 4.80 !!  Important update: Merge Dragon Ball's H4 breakout strategy, Optimize parameters,  Add MaxStopLoss and MaxTakeProfit parameters

Include Free ET1 for MT4: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/113219

Dragon Ball MT4 Updated v1.80 !! https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/116521


Descriptions

  • ET9 for MT4 is a powerful automated trading program with a 9-in-1 trading strategy for gold (XAUUSD)
  • It includes Dragon Ball H4  breakout strategy, and ET9  D1 breakout strategies are particularly effective when the price of Gold(XAUUSD) !
  • Please select the visual mode during backtesting to see how professional ET9's strategy is! The backtesting process may be slow, please be patient
  • These 9 strategies in ET9 are totally different from other fake "Perfect Backtesting" EA's: You can use it with confidence in a real account!!
  • No grid system! No martingale system! No scalping system! Each order is set with a takeprofit and stoploss, and the order closes for more than a few hours,The live results match the backtesting results , no scam!
  • ET9 is different from scalping systems where high frequency trading, slippage can cause every order to end in a loss ......
  • ET9 uses only the most common strategies used by real professional traders, trend trades within oscillating ranges, and add-trades on D1 or H4 breakouts!! These strategies work very well for volatile currency pairs like Gold (XAUUSD)!
  • The 9 strategies of ET9 work together, Account balances will be a very stable money growth curve in the long run.
  • If there is a loss for a while, don't worry too much, in this trading market, there is no eternal winner, survive to the end to be the winner.
  • We will continue to update this EA for you!
  • If you've never used an EA before, we'll show you and teach you how to use it.


Recommendations

  • ET9 Work on XAUUSD(Gold) any timeframes.
  • ECN broker is always better (Spread Below 25)
  • A low latency VPS is always recommended.
  • The recommended Leverage is 1:500 or more
  • The recommended minimum deposit is 1000 usd.


Parameters


======== Trade Settings ========

  • Fixed Lots: If you set its value, AutoMM must be false.
  • Lot Multipliers: The multiples of the global lot size.
  • AutoMM: Auto Money Manager. The lot size will be managed using Risk.
  • Risk (ET1~ET9): Include 4 levels of risk selection

1.0 (Low Risk)

2.0 (Medium Risk)

3.0 (High Risk)

4.0 (Highest Risk)

Choose the risk level that suits you and backtesting your acceptance of losses versus profits

  • Enable Profit Protecter: Enable/Disable Profit Protecter
  • Profit Start Pips: Profit Protecter Start Points
  • Min Profit Pips: Minimum Profit Points
  • Max StopLoss Pips: Maximum StopLoss Points
  • Max TakeProfit Pips: Maximum TakeProfit Points
  • Delete Pending Orders: Pending orders are automatically deleted before the market closes.

======= Strategy Settings =======

  • Enable ET1:  Enable/Disable ET1 Strategy 
  • Enable ET2:  Enable/Disable ET2 Strategy 
  • Enable ET3:  Enable/Disable ET3 Strategy 
  • Enable ET4:  Enable/Disable ET4 Strategy 
  • Enable ET5:  Enable/Disable ET5 Strategy 
  • Enable ET6:  Enable/Disable ET6 Strategy 
  • Enable ET7:  Enable/Disable ET7 Strategy 
  • Enable ET8:  Enable/Disable ET8 Strategy 
  • Enable ET9:  Enable/Disable ET9 Strategy 
During the run, you can choose (ET1~ET9) turn on or off






Zachary Peach
2266
Zachary Peach 2024.03.29 13:45 
 

EA runs very well on live account. ET9 produces live account results similar to the results from strategy tester. The developer is also improving and optimizing this EA on a regular basis. This EA is a rare find amongst the sea of disappointment on the MQL5 marketplace.

Chun Chan Tu
308
Chun Chan Tu 2024.03.28 15:13 
 

Very stable and highly profitable.

Jefftu
78
Jefftu 2024.03.02 23:15 
 

Started running on Thursday, already profitable by Friday; personally, I believe it's a product with strong potential.

