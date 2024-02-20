ET9 for MT4

Choose the risk level that suits you and backtesting your acceptance of losses versus profits

Enable Profit Protecter: Enable/Disable Profit Protecter

Profit Start Pips: Profit Protecter Start Points

Min Profit Pips: Minimum Profit Points

Max StopLoss Pips: M aximum StopLoss Points

Max TakeProfit Pips: Maximum TakeProfit Points

TakeProfit Points Delete Pending Orders: Pending orders are automatically deleted before the market closes.





======= Strategy Settings =======

Enable ET1: Enable/Disable ET1 Strategy

Enable ET2: Enable/Disable ET2 Strateg y

Enable ET3: Enable/Disable ET3 Strateg y

Enable ET4: Enable/Disable ET4 Strategy

ET4 Strategy Enable ET5: Enable/Disable ET5 Strateg y

Enable ET6: Enable/Disable ET6 Strateg y

Enable ET7: Enable/Disable ET7 Strategy

ET7 Strategy Enable ET8: Enable/Disable ET8 Strateg y

Enable ET9: Enable/Disable ET9 Strateg y

During the run, you can choose (ET1~ET9) turn on or off