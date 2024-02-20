ET9 for MT4

Choose the risk level that suits you and backtesting your acceptance of losses versus profits

======= Strategy Settings =======

During the run, you can choose (ET1~ET9) turn on or off





Enhanced Features Overview: ET9 5.20 vs ET9 4.80

ET9 5.20 is a deeply refined upgrade built on ET9 4.80, expanding input parameters from 20 to 104, adding 84 configurable items and 9 dedicated functions, delivering a quantum leap in strategy adaptability and granular risk control. Core improvements focus on trade control, trailing stop logic, session management, and risk calculation, optimizing the entire trading cycle from entry to exit.

Multi‑strategy independent control introduces nine strategy toggles (ET1–ET9), allowing individual enable/disable and custom settings for offset, stop loss, take profit, and trailing parameters, enabling flexible multi‑strategy combinations. The dynamic trailing system features three‑tier take profit: it tightens retracement steps across conservative, medium, and aggressive modes upon profit triggers, supports time decay and partial profit locking for more efficient profit protection.

Trading session and risk filtering are significantly strengthened, with per‑weekday session controls (Day0–Day5), Friday close limits, weekend pending order management, and pre‑close entry bans. Paired with real‑time spread monitoring and excess‑spread pause logic, it avoids volatile market risks. New high/low‑based trailing stops, breakeven locking, and recovery trailing rules work with MagicTrail smart trailing (off/continuous/conditional) for flexible exit rules; slippage protection and timed sync further boost execution safety.

The risk and lot sizing module is overhauled, supporting auto lot calculation by balance/equity, increasing‑only lot protection, recalculation thresholds, drawdown‑based risk controls, and maximum lot limits to harden capital safety. Pending order management gains deletion toggles, staging logic, virtual expiration, and post‑entry SL/TP placement for full‑lifecycle order governance.

Overall, these upgrades make ET9 5.20 far more versatile across market conditions and trading styles, with markedly improved live‑account stability and strategy performance.



