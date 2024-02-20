ET9 for MT4
- Эксперты
-
- Версия: 5.20
- Обновлено: 20 июля 2026
- Активации: 10
Final price: $1599
Real-time live account signals: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2361170
The Best Expert Advisor on XAUUSD any timeframes！
ET9 celebrates its 2nd anniversary with a major update v5.20 !!!
Dragon Ball MT4 Updated v1.80 !! https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/116521
Descriptions
- ET9 for MT4 is a powerful automated trading program with a 9-in-1 trading strategy for gold (XAUUSD)
- It includes Dragon Ball H4 breakout strategy, and ET9 D1 breakout strategies are particularly effective when the price of Gold(XAUUSD) !
- Please select the visual mode during backtesting to see how professional ET9's strategy is! The backtesting process may be slow, please be patient
- These 9 strategies in ET9 are totally different from other fake "Perfect Backtesting" EA's: You can use it with confidence in a real account!!
- No grid system! No martingale system! No scalping system! Each order is set with a takeprofit and stoploss, and the order closes for more than a few hours,The live results match the backtesting results , no scam!
- ET9 is different from scalping systems where high frequency trading, slippage can cause every order to end in a loss ......
- ET9 uses only the most common strategies used by real professional traders, trend trades within oscillating ranges, and add-trades on D1 or H4 breakouts!! These strategies work very well for volatile currency pairs like Gold (XAUUSD)!
- The 9 strategies of ET9 work together, Account balances will be a very stable money growth curve in the long run.
- If there is a loss for a while, don't worry too much, in this trading market, there is no eternal winner, survive to the end to be the winner.
- We will continue to update this EA for you!
- If you've never used an EA before, we'll show you and teach you how to use it.
Recommendations
- ET9 Work on XAUUSD(Gold) any timeframes.
- ECN broker is always better (Spread Below 25)
- A low latency VPS is always recommended.
- The recommended Leverage is 1:500 or more
- The recommended minimum deposit is 1000 usd.
Parameters
======== Trade Settings ========
- Fixed Lots: If you set its value, AutoMM must be false.
- Lot Multipliers: The multiples of the global lot size.
- AutoMM: Auto Money Manager. The lot size will be managed using Risk.
- Risk (ET1~ET9): Include 4 levels of risk selection
1.0 (Low Risk)
2.0 (Medium Risk)
3.0 (High Risk)
4.0 (Highest Risk)
Choose the risk level that suits you and backtesting your acceptance of losses versus profits
- Enable Profit Protecter: Enable/Disable Profit Protecter
- Profit Start Pips: Profit Protecter Start Points
- Min Profit Pips: Minimum Profit Points
- Max StopLoss Pips: Maximum StopLoss Points
- Max TakeProfit Pips: Maximum TakeProfit Points
- Delete Pending Orders: Pending orders are automatically deleted before the market closes.
======= Strategy Settings =======
- Enable ET1: Enable/Disable ET1 Strategy
- Enable ET2: Enable/Disable ET2 Strategy
- Enable ET3: Enable/Disable ET3 Strategy
- Enable ET4: Enable/Disable ET4 Strategy
- Enable ET5: Enable/Disable ET5 Strategy
- Enable ET6: Enable/Disable ET6 Strategy
- Enable ET7: Enable/Disable ET7 Strategy
- Enable ET8: Enable/Disable ET8 Strategy
- Enable ET9: Enable/Disable ET9 Strategy
During the run, you can choose (ET1~ET9) turn on or off
Enhanced Features Overview: ET9 5.20 vs ET9 4.80
ET9 5.20 is a deeply refined upgrade built on ET9 4.80, expanding input parameters from 20 to 104, adding 84 configurable items and 9 dedicated functions, delivering a quantum leap in strategy adaptability and granular risk control. Core improvements focus on trade control, trailing stop logic, session management, and risk calculation, optimizing the entire trading cycle from entry to exit.
Multi‑strategy independent control introduces nine strategy toggles (ET1–ET9), allowing individual enable/disable and custom settings for offset, stop loss, take profit, and trailing parameters, enabling flexible multi‑strategy combinations. The dynamic trailing system features three‑tier take profit: it tightens retracement steps across conservative, medium, and aggressive modes upon profit triggers, supports time decay and partial profit locking for more efficient profit protection.
Trading session and risk filtering are significantly strengthened, with per‑weekday session controls (Day0–Day5), Friday close limits, weekend pending order management, and pre‑close entry bans. Paired with real‑time spread monitoring and excess‑spread pause logic, it avoids volatile market risks. New high/low‑based trailing stops, breakeven locking, and recovery trailing rules work with MagicTrail smart trailing (off/continuous/conditional) for flexible exit rules; slippage protection and timed sync further boost execution safety.
The risk and lot sizing module is overhauled, supporting auto lot calculation by balance/equity, increasing‑only lot protection, recalculation thresholds, drawdown‑based risk controls, and maximum lot limits to harden capital safety. Pending order management gains deletion toggles, staging logic, virtual expiration, and post‑entry SL/TP placement for full‑lifecycle order governance.
Overall, these upgrades make ET9 5.20 far more versatile across market conditions and trading styles, with markedly improved live‑account stability and strategy performance.
EA runs very well on live account. ET9 produces live account results similar to the results from strategy tester. The developer is also improving and optimizing this EA on a regular basis. This EA is a rare find amongst the sea of disappointment on the MQL5 marketplace.