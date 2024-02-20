ET9 for MT4

5
ET9 New on the Market, Launch promo!
Only a few copies left at: $699
Next price: $799

Final price: $1599

Real-time live account signals: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2361170

The Best Expert Advisor on XAUUSD any timeframes！

ET9 celebrates its 2nd anniversary with a major update v5.20 !!!

Dragon Ball MT4 Updated v1.80 !! https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/116521

Descriptions

  • ET9 for MT4 is a powerful automated trading program with a 9-in-1 trading strategy for gold (XAUUSD)
  • It includes Dragon Ball H4  breakout strategy, and ET9  D1 breakout strategies are particularly effective when the price of Gold(XAUUSD) !
  • Please select the visual mode during backtesting to see how professional ET9's strategy is! The backtesting process may be slow, please be patient
  • These 9 strategies in ET9 are totally different from other fake "Perfect Backtesting" EA's: You can use it with confidence in a real account!!
  • No grid system! No martingale system! No scalping system! Each order is set with a takeprofit and stoploss, and the order closes for more than a few hours,The live results match the backtesting results , no scam!
  • ET9 is different from scalping systems where high frequency trading, slippage can cause every order to end in a loss ......
  • ET9 uses only the most common strategies used by real professional traders, trend trades within oscillating ranges, and add-trades on D1 or H4 breakouts!! These strategies work very well for volatile currency pairs like Gold (XAUUSD)!
  • The 9 strategies of ET9 work together, Account balances will be a very stable money growth curve in the long run.
  • If there is a loss for a while, don't worry too much, in this trading market, there is no eternal winner, survive to the end to be the winner.
  • We will continue to update this EA for you!
  • If you've never used an EA before, we'll show you and teach you how to use it.


Recommendations

  • ET9 Work on XAUUSD(Gold) any timeframes.
  • ECN broker is always better (Spread Below 25)
  • A low latency VPS is always recommended.
  • The recommended Leverage is 1:500 or more
  • The recommended minimum deposit is 1000 usd.


Parameters


======== Trade Settings ========

  • Fixed Lots: If you set its value, AutoMM must be false.
  • Lot Multipliers: The multiples of the global lot size.
  • AutoMM: Auto Money Manager. The lot size will be managed using Risk.
  • Risk (ET1~ET9): Include 4 levels of risk selection

1.0 (Low Risk)

2.0 (Medium Risk)

3.0 (High Risk)

4.0 (Highest Risk)

Choose the risk level that suits you and backtesting your acceptance of losses versus profits

  • Enable Profit Protecter: Enable/Disable Profit Protecter
  • Profit Start Pips: Profit Protecter Start Points
  • Min Profit Pips: Minimum Profit Points
  • Max StopLoss Pips: Maximum StopLoss Points
  • Max TakeProfit Pips: Maximum TakeProfit Points
  • Delete Pending Orders: Pending orders are automatically deleted before the market closes.

======= Strategy Settings =======

  • Enable ET1:  Enable/Disable ET1 Strategy 
  • Enable ET2:  Enable/Disable ET2 Strategy 
  • Enable ET3:  Enable/Disable ET3 Strategy 
  • Enable ET4:  Enable/Disable ET4 Strategy 
  • Enable ET5:  Enable/Disable ET5 Strategy 
  • Enable ET6:  Enable/Disable ET6 Strategy 
  • Enable ET7:  Enable/Disable ET7 Strategy 
  • Enable ET8:  Enable/Disable ET8 Strategy 
  • Enable ET9:  Enable/Disable ET9 Strategy 

During the run, you can choose (ET1~ET9) turn on or off


Enhanced Features Overview: ET9 5.20 vs ET9 4.80

ET9 5.20 is a deeply refined upgrade built on ET9 4.80, expanding input parameters from 20 to 104, adding 84 configurable items and 9 dedicated functions, delivering a quantum leap in strategy adaptability and granular risk control. Core improvements focus on trade control, trailing stop logic, session management, and risk calculation, optimizing the entire trading cycle from entry to exit.

Multi‑strategy independent control introduces nine strategy toggles (ET1–ET9), allowing individual enable/disable and custom settings for offset, stop loss, take profit, and trailing parameters, enabling flexible multi‑strategy combinations. The dynamic trailing system features three‑tier take profit: it tightens retracement steps across conservative, medium, and aggressive modes upon profit triggers, supports time decay and partial profit locking for more efficient profit protection.

Trading session and risk filtering are significantly strengthened, with per‑weekday session controls (Day0–Day5), Friday close limits, weekend pending order management, and pre‑close entry bans. Paired with real‑time spread monitoring and excess‑spread pause logic, it avoids volatile market risks. New high/low‑based trailing stops, breakeven locking, and recovery trailing rules work with MagicTrail smart trailing (off/continuous/conditional) for flexible exit rules; slippage protection and timed sync further boost execution safety.

The risk and lot sizing module is overhauled, supporting auto lot calculation by balance/equity, increasing‑only lot protection, recalculation thresholds, drawdown‑based risk controls, and maximum lot limits to harden capital safety. Pending order management gains deletion toggles, staging logic, virtual expiration, and post‑entry SL/TP placement for full‑lifecycle order governance.

Overall, these upgrades make ET9 5.20 far more versatile across market conditions and trading styles, with markedly improved live‑account stability and strategy performance.


Отзывы 3
Zachary Peach
2757
Zachary Peach 2024.03.29 13:45 
 

EA runs very well on live account. ET9 produces live account results similar to the results from strategy tester. The developer is also improving and optimizing this EA on a regular basis. This EA is a rare find amongst the sea of disappointment on the MQL5 marketplace.

Chun Chan Tu
314
Chun Chan Tu 2024.03.28 15:13 
 

Very stable and highly profitable.

Jefftu
78
Jefftu 2024.03.02 23:15 
 

Started running on Thursday, already profitable by Friday; personally, I believe it's a product with strong potential.

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Wall Street Robot is a   professional trading system   developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to oper
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.29 (42)
Эксперты
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Waka Waka EA
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.25 (48)
Эксперты
8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 5 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
AI Prop Firms MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Эксперты
AI Prop Firms - Intelligent Automation Built for   Prop Trading Firms . AI Prop Firms is an advanced fully automated Forex trading system powered by   Artificial Intelligence , developed specifically to operate within the strict rules and evaluation models of prop trading firms. The system is designed to trade under controlled risk conditions while   maintaining consistency , stability, and compliance with prop firm requirements. AI Prop Firms uses intelligent market analysis logic that continu
Gyroscopes
Nadiya Mirosh
Эксперты
Профессиональный эксперт форекс   Gyroscope (для пар EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY)  ализирующий рынок при помощи индекса волн эллиота. Волновая теория Эллиотта — интерпретация процессов на финансовых рынках через систему визуальных моделей (волн) на ценовых графиках.  Автор теории Ральф Эллиотт выделил восемь вариантов чередующихся волн (из них пять по тренду и три против тренда). Движение цен на рынках принимает форму пяти волн
SentinelAI
Valeriia Mishchenko
Эксперты
No losing months since August 2019, with a 2.04% monthly gain: Live performance MT 5 version can be found here Sentinel AI is fully automated trading system is built for major forex pairs such as EURUSD and GBPUSD on the M5 timeframe. By combining price action and mean reversion principles with advanced AI-driven analytics, it is designed to identify potential trend reversals and exploit market inefficiencies with greater accuracy and efficiency. Supported currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD Timefram
XIRO Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (7)
Эксперты
XIRO Robot is a   professional trading system   created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD,  XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable
DAX Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
Эксперты
DAX Robot is an advanced automated trading system developed specifically for the   DAX 40 Index   on the H1 timeframe. Designed to handle the fast paced nature of one of Europe's   most actively traded indices , the robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic. The system focuses on identifying high probability   trading opportunities   by combining trend analysis, market momentum, and volatility based conditions. DAX Robot
Price Action Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
Эксперты
Price Action Robot is a   professional trading system   built entirely on real market behavior without indicators, grid strategies, or martingale systems. It analyzes   pure price action , focusing on structure, trend dynamics, and key market movements to identify high probability trading opportunities. The system is designed to read the market the same way experienced traders do, using logic based on real price movement rather than lagging indicators. It reacts dynamically to changing market co
Exorcist Projects
Ivan Simonika
3 (1)
Эксперты
Exorcist Bot   - это мультивалютный многофункциональный советник, работающий на любом тайм-фрейме и в любых рыночных условиях. - За основу работы робота взята система усреднения с негеометрической прогрессией построения торговой сетки. - Встроенные системы защиты: специальные фильтры, контроль спреда, внутреннее ограничение времени торговли. - Построение торговой сетки с учетом важных внутренних уровней. - Возможность настройки агрессивности торговли. - Работа отложенными ордерами с трейлингом
Exp4 AI Sniper for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
2.33 (3)
Эксперты
AI Sniper для MetaTrader 4 — интеллектуальный торговый робот, созданный для точности AI Sniper — это умный и адаптивный торговый робот, разработанный специально для MetaTrader 4 . Он создан для трейдеров, которым нужен не просто очередной Forex-бот, а продуманный Expert Advisor с точной логикой входа, структурным анализом рынка и уверенным исполнением сделок. AI Sniper для MT4 — это интеллектуальная торговая система, которая сочетает точность, адаптивность и продвинутую торговую логику, помогая
Dragons Risk Shield
Ivan Simonika
Эксперты
RiskShield Dragon   — автоматизированный мультивалютный советник Объединяя интеллектуальные алгоритмы, надёжные системы защиты и гибкие настройки, RiskShield Dragon обеспечивает стабильный доход при минимальных рисках. --- ## Ключевые преимущества * **Мультивалютность и многопоточный режим**: поддержка более 20 пар (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, NZDJPY и др.) одновременно на любом таймфрейме. * **Минимальный депозит от 10 000**: оптимизирован для работы с депозитом от 10 000 единиц счёта.
Double Blow Scalp
Kirill Borovskii
Эксперты
Double Blow Scalping EA: Инновационный Советник для MT4, Вдохновленный Квантовыми Технологиями - ЛИМИТИРОВАННЫЙ ВЫПУСК!!! Описание: Double Blow Scalping EA — это революционный торговый алгоритм для MetaTrader 4, объединяющий передовые принципы квантовых вычислений и скальпинговой стратегии. В основе его работы лежит уникальная имитация   кубитов   — ключевых элементов квантовых компьютеров, позволяющих обрабатывать множество рыночных сценариев одновременно. Это дает советнику беспрецедентную ск
SFire Gold EA
Jacques Scholtz Fourie
Эксперты
This EA is a grid-based trading system. It incorporates several advanced features to manage trades dynamically and adapt to market conditions. Here's a summary of its functionality: I am happy to provide my settings file. Recomendation would be to run on a 20 000 cent account. Key Features: 1. Grid Trading Strategy:    - The EA uses a grid-based approach to open buy and sell trades at predefined price intervals.    - It dynamically adjusts the grid levels based on market conditions and risk se
Forex Engine EA
Pablo Salgado
Эксперты
Forex Engine EA is a professional MetaTrader 4 trading robot built around a structured reversal and mean-reversion methodology. It analyzes swing highs and lows, support and resistance zones, market overextension, and overbought or oversold conditions to identify areas where a price correction or reversal may occur. When price approaches a key resistance zone, the EA evaluates the possibility of selling pressure before considering a sell entry. When price reaches a strong support area, it looks
Ninja Forex EA
Samir Arman
Эксперты
Hello all Recommended Broker For the best trading conditions, low spreads, and fast execution, a   Zero Spread   account is recommended. Open an Exness Zero Account: https://one.exnesstrack.org/a/lmeqq9b7 Ninja Forex EA  How to configure settings on gold https://t.me/Arman_MT4/2685 The expert works on technical levels with some indicators for entering deals It works in reverse If the general shape is bullish, selling is entered with the suspension of a pending deal If the trend is down, buy is
PMT Expert GOLD MT4
Aliaksandr Bialko
Эксперты
PMT MQL5 Gold Привет, трейдеры! Мы — команда профессиональных трейдеров и разработчиков. Рады приветствовать вас и представить наш лучший алгоритм, встроенный в советник PMT MQL5 Gold . Это решение, созданное с вниманием к каждой детали, и мы уверены, что оно заслуживает вашего внимания. Давайте вместе взглянем, что делает его действительно особенным! Профессиональный советник для торговли золотом Бонус для покупателей : PMT Indicator в конце описания!!! PMT MQL 5 Gold — автоматический
AccountUP Algo
Aurelian-eusebio Enescu
Эксперты
Short Description: Advanced, stable multi-order EA featuring dual-mode Trailing/Breakeven, hidden levels, and steady 80% Win Rate. Engineered for robust capital growth with tight ~10% Drawdown. Non-overoptimized. Long Description : AccountUP Algo is a premium, fully automated Expert Advisor engineered for stable, long-term equity growth without exposing your account to extreme market risks. Designed with a deep focus on capital preservation, this EA delivers a smooth, almost linear equity curv
Fortune
Andriy Sydoruk
3 (2)
Эксперты
Советник (Fortune): Ваш надежный инструмент для высокочастотной торговли на Форекс Советник (Fortune) предназначен для использования на любом временном периоде, любой валютной паре и на сервере любого брокера. Уникальная торговая система делает его универсальным инструментом для трейдеров. Для оптимальной работы рекомендуется использовать ликвидные форекс-пары, низкий спред и VPS. Начать можно с депозита в $100 и лота 0.01. Основные характеристики и преимущества Высокочастотная торговля : Испол
EA ENTERPRISE LT
Charles Harper
Эксперты
[ EA] ENTERPRISE LT - это советник для MetaTrader (MT4), предназначенный для работы с большинством валютных пар и золотом. Он реализует полноценную, полностью функциональный торговую стратегию. Он НЕ основан на каких-либо индикаторах или действие цены. Прост в настройке и управлении. Стратегия не зависит от таймфрейма. Советник [EA] ENTERPRISE LT имеет ряд уникальных особенностей: Может быть настроен индивидуально в соответствии с вашей стратегией. Включает в себя системы мани-менеджмента и упра
Expert Advisor WATCHFUL SCALPER
Sergiy Podolyak
Эксперты
Для этого советника нужен брокер с исполнением Market Execution (счета типа ECN, NDD, STP), с низким спредом, StopLevel нулевой (или близок к этому), желательно без комиссии (влияет на величину прибыли), время исполнения ордеров исчисляется в миллисекундах, а не в минутах, реквоты и проскальзывания не слишком часто. Депозит: Минимальный депозит 50$ (MinLot = 0.01) или 500$ (MinLot = 0.1) Рекомендованные валютные пары: EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, USDJPY, USDCHF, USDCAD Нет Мартингейла / Нет с
Benefit EA
Vsevolod Merzlov
Эксперты
Benefit EA - безиндикаторный гибкий сеточный советник со специальными точками входа, обеспечивающие статистическое преимущество,выявленное с помощью математического моделирования рыночных паттернов. В советнике не используется стоп-лосс, все сделки закрываются по тейк-профиту или трейлинг-стопу. Есть возможность планирования увеличений лота. Функция «Фильтр времени» - устанавливается в соответствии с внутренним временем терминала, согласно отображаемому времени сервера инструмента, запущенного в
Gold Sniper MT4 EA
Zhengdong Gao
Эксперты
Https://www.mql5.com/zh/users/gzd811   работает на  EURUSD  м15   Int  Slippage  =100  ;  //  цена сделки  может принять  в  Slippage   Extern  двойной  только излишки  = 200  ;  //  максимальной  только выиграть   Extern  двойной  =  10  крупнейших  //  стоп  стоп  ;   Extern  двойной  изоляции  мобильных  стоп  стоп  //  максимальная  точка  =  0  ;   Extern  двойной  мобильных  стоп  стоп  //  =  20  крупнейших  ;   Extern  двойной  паритета  стоп  стоп  //  крупнейших  =  2  ;   Extern  int
Meat EA
Roman Kanushkin
5 (1)
Эксперты
Советник Meat EA - это полностью автоматическая, 24-х часовая торговая система, торгующая на основе анализа движения тренда на базе встроенного индикатора и трендовом индикаторе Moving Average, основана на системе скальпинга и хеджирования. Система оптимизирована для работы на паре EURUSD с таймфреймом M30, рекомендуется работать с ECN/STP-брокером с низким спредом, низкой комиссией и быстрым исполнением. Мониторинг сигналов Рабочая валютная пара/таймфрейм: EURUSD M30. Преимущества советник ник
Octopus Stability
Aleksandr Shurgin
Эксперты
Робот предназначен для торговли на валютных парах EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, USDJPY и других с небольшим спредом. Торговля осуществляется на 5-и минутном таймфрейме, от уровней, определяемых роботом с помощью нескольких методов расчета ценового движения. Эксперт не использует опасные методы управления капиталом. Все позиции имеют стоп-лосс и тейк-профит. Параметры эксперта можно оптимизировать на коротких временных интервалах. Параметры Use_LOGO - использовать логотип на графике (Замедляет тестиров
Pirate
Anatoliy Lukanin
3.9 (20)
Эксперты
Депозит:  от 100 единиц депозита Торговые пары: Рекомендую валютные пары: EURAUD, CHFJPY, EURCHF, EURGBP, AUDCHF, CADCHF, USDCHF. Торговый период:  Любой Счета: Следует использовать счета ECN-ECN.Pro с пятизначными котировками с умеренным размером (spread). Параметры: USING -  Выбор, торговли риск или фиксированный лот RISK/LOT -  Значение Риска Лота RESTORING_THE_BALANCE  - Восстановление баланса * HOW_THE_RESET_WINDOW - Сброс Глобальной переменной TAKE_PROFIT -  Устанавливаемая прибыль STOP_L
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ET9 for MT5
Hui Qiu
3 (4)
Эксперты
ET9 New on the Market, Launch promo! Only a few copies left at: $699 Next price: $799 Final price: $1599 Real-time live account signals:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2361170 The Best Expert Advisor  on   XAUUSD   any timeframes！ ET9 celebrates its 2nd anniversary with a major update v5.20 !!! Dragon Ball MT5 Updated v1.80 !!  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/116514 Descriptions ET9 for MT5 is a powerful automated trading program with a 9-in-1 trading strategy for gold (XAUUSD) It
Dragon Ball MT4
Hui Qiu
Эксперты
Dragon Ball MT4 is newly available with a promotion There are only a few copies left, $599 Next price: $799 Final price: $1599 Real-time live account signals:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2361170 The Best Expert Advisor  on   XAUUSD   any timeframes , H4 breakout strategy, The number of orders placed every day is staggering! Dragon Ball MT4   Updated v1.80 !!      Important update:   Optimized the stability of DB1~DB7 strategy,  Merge ET9 's D1 breakout strategy,  Add MaxStopLoss and MaxT
Dragon Ball MT5
Hui Qiu
Эксперты
Dragon Ball MT5 is newly available with a promotion There are only a few copies left, $599 Next price: $799 Final price: $1599 Real-time live account signals:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2361170 The Best Expert Advisor  on   XAUUSD   any timeframes , H4 breakout strategy, The number of orders placed every day is staggering! Dragon Ball MT5 Updated v1.80 !!      Important update:   Optimized the stability of DB1~DB7 strategy, Merge ET9 's D1 breakout strategy,  Add MaxStopLoss and MaxTake
Фильтр:
Zachary Peach
2757
Zachary Peach 2024.03.29 13:45 
 

EA runs very well on live account. ET9 produces live account results similar to the results from strategy tester. The developer is also improving and optimizing this EA on a regular basis. This EA is a rare find amongst the sea of disappointment on the MQL5 marketplace.

Chun Chan Tu
314
Chun Chan Tu 2024.03.28 15:13 
 

Very stable and highly profitable.

Jefftu
78
Jefftu 2024.03.02 23:15 
 

Started running on Thursday, already profitable by Friday; personally, I believe it's a product with strong potential.

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