PriceA GOLD
- Experts
- Muhammad Asyraf Bin Mohamad
- Version: 3.1
- Mise à jour: 21 février 2024
- Activations: 5
- Using common price action.
- Trade base on selected hour.
- Recommended for GOLD but it can be run and test for other instruments.
- Auto cutloss & counter trade if price action failed.
- Auto lot calculate after loss. (Trade that open by EA with same magic number).
- Lot calculate based on loss & target profit in ($).
- Able to set total counter trade. (Recommended 3x)
- Counter trade will be reset before next signal.
