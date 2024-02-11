Watchdog Spread MT5

The forex spread is the difference between a forex broker's sell rate and buy rate when exchanging or trading currencies. Spreads can be narrower or wider, depending on the currency involved, the time of day a trade is initiated, and economic conditions.
Forex Spread WatchDog:
This Forex indicator ensures that you are getting the best spreads while trading, and guards against broker spread widening.
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A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
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