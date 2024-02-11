Watchdog Spread MT5
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.1
The forex spread is the difference between a forex broker's sell rate and buy rate when exchanging or trading currencies. Spreads can be narrower or wider, depending on the currency involved, the time of day a trade is initiated, and economic conditions.
Forex Spread WatchDog:
This Forex indicator ensures that you are getting the best spreads while trading, and guards against broker spread widening.
Forex Spread WatchDog:
This Forex indicator ensures that you are getting the best spreads while trading, and guards against broker spread widening.